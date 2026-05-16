En direct du Trumpistan: les meilleures caricatures de la semaine
Vous les attendiez (ou pas), les voilà: les meilleures caricatures de presse de la semaine sont là. Avec notre traditionnel focus sur Trump Land. Enjoy!
Vu l'actualité, une fois n'est pas coutume: on vous sert direct le Chappatte de la semaine en guise d'amuse-bouche
Trump se rend à Pékin - © Chappatte dans Le Temps, Genève 👉 www.chappatte.com/fr/images/tr...— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 12. Mai 2026 um 21:15
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Encore une crise du grand enfant orange
Changement de dynamique
Please enjoy my cartoon for Friday's Toronto Star— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 14. Mai 2026 um 22:04
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Mais, au fait, ce n'est pas nouveau, ces courbettes à la Chine?
Trump’s lavish praise of the “great leader” of China when face to face isn’t new. Cartoon from Nov 10, 2017— Graeme MacKay (@mackaycartoons.bsky.social) 14. Mai 2026 um 15:45
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Guerre commerciale
Trade Talks. 🇺🇸🇨🇳— Daniel Boris (@danboriscreates.bsky.social) 15. Mai 2026 um 01:23
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Le roi de la magouille?
Accord impossible, dans cette guerre pas très froide?
A deal seems further away than ever. Today's cartoon by Yaser Ahmad. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #Iran #USA #ceasefire— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 12. Mai 2026 um 07:50
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Et quel avertissement....
Au moins, il ne compte pas (encore?) rendre le miroir d'eau de Washington doré
Bill Bramhall @BillBramhall on #ReflectingPool #Trump – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 14. Mai 2026 um 19:13
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À chacun ses moutons...
La fin des haricots?
Thank goodness we have someone like RFKjr in charge when there's a viral outbreak 🙄😏— 📚Gina - ConstantReader 📚 (@constantreader52.bsky.social) 12. Mai 2026 um 04:22
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Mystère et boule de gomme
The truth is out there, but it's been redacted #EpsteinFiles #EpsteinTrumpFiles— Peter Kuper (@pkuper.bsky.social) 12. Mai 2026 um 16:28
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Une économie sisyphéenne
The Sisyphean Cost of Living For @rawstory.com Follow my work and writing on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 13. Mai 2026 um 20:16
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Sérieusement?
Après tant de péripéties, vous avez bien mérité votre moment chat 😽
Is there anything more delicate than trying to join a sleeping cat pile? One wrong move… and the entire operation collapses. #cats #DevonRex #CatsofBlueSky— The Rockstar Cats (@therockstarcats.bsky.social) 16 mai 2026 à 15:30
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(dsc/dag)