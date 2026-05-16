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Trump et la Chine: les meilleures caricatures de la semaine

En direct du Trumpistan: voici les meilleures caricatures de la semaine
Chaud devant! Vos caricatures brûlantes sur les aventures de Trump sont servies.Image: Chappatte/capture d'écran bluesky

En direct du Trumpistan: les meilleures caricatures de la semaine

Votre actualité hebdomadaire du Trumpistan, à travers le regard des meilleurs caricaturistes. Agrémentée de mèmes impertinents.
16.05.2026, 21:0516.05.2026, 21:05

Vous les attendiez (ou pas), les voilà: les meilleures caricatures de presse de la semaine sont là. Avec notre traditionnel focus sur Trump Land. Enjoy!

Vu l'actualité, une fois n'est pas coutume: on vous sert direct le Chappatte de la semaine en guise d'amuse-bouche

Trump se rend à Pékin - © Chappatte dans Le Temps, Genève 👉 www.chappatte.com/fr/images/tr...

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— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 12. Mai 2026 um 21:15

Encore une crise du grand enfant orange

#XiJimping

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— Amorimcartoons! (@amorimcartoons.bsky.social) 12. Mai 2026 um 19:13

Changement de dynamique

Please enjoy my cartoon for Friday's Toronto Star

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— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 14. Mai 2026 um 22:04

Mais, au fait, ce n'est pas nouveau, ces courbettes à la Chine?

Trump’s lavish praise of the “great leader” of China when face to face isn’t new. Cartoon from Nov 10, 2017

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— Graeme MacKay (@mackaycartoons.bsky.social) 14. Mai 2026 um 15:45
Ce dessin de presse date de 2017 déjà...

Guerre commerciale

Trade Talks. 🇺🇸🇨🇳

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— Daniel Boris (@danboriscreates.bsky.social) 15. Mai 2026 um 01:23

Le roi de la magouille?

King Con 🦍 💸

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— Daniel Boris (@danboriscreates.bsky.social) 10. Mai 2026 um 16:16

Accord impossible, dans cette guerre pas très froide?

A deal seems further away than ever. Today's cartoon by Yaser Ahmad. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #Iran #USA #ceasefire

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— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 12. Mai 2026 um 07:50

Et quel avertissement....



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— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 14. Mai 2026 um 23:04

Au moins, il ne compte pas (encore?) rendre le miroir d'eau de Washington doré

Bill Bramhall @BillBramhall on #ReflectingPool #Trump – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

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— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 14. Mai 2026 um 19:13

À chacun ses moutons...



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— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 12. Mai 2026 um 21:07

La fin des haricots?

Thank goodness we have someone like RFKjr in charge when there's a viral outbreak 🙄😏

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— 📚Gina - ConstantReader 📚 (@constantreader52.bsky.social) 12. Mai 2026 um 04:22

Mystère et boule de gomme

The truth is out there, but it's been redacted #EpsteinFiles #EpsteinTrumpFiles

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— Peter Kuper (@pkuper.bsky.social) 12. Mai 2026 um 16:28

Une économie sisyphéenne

The Sisyphean Cost of Living For @rawstory.com Follow my work and writing on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com

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— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 13. Mai 2026 um 20:16

Sérieusement?



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— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 13. Mai 2026 um 20:02

Après tant de péripéties, vous avez bien mérité votre moment chat 😽

Is there anything more delicate than trying to join a sleeping cat pile? One wrong move… and the entire operation collapses.⁠ #cats #DevonRex #CatsofBlueSky

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— The Rockstar Cats (@therockstarcats.bsky.social) 16 mai 2026 à 15:30

(dsc/dag)

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