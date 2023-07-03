Navigation
beau temps22°
DE | FR
Envoyer
    International
    guerre

    23 caricatures qui résument une semaine mouvementée

    23 caricatures qui résument une semaine mouvementée

    Des émeutes en France aux feux de forêts au Canada, en passant par le combat de coqs d'Elon Musk et Zuckerberg, redécouvrez l'actu de la semaine passée en 23 caricatures
    03.07.2023, 20:41
    Plus de «International»

    Attention, chère utilisatrice, cher utilisateur de watson : si les tweets de cet article ne s'affichent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien pour accéder à notre assistance informatique, ou comptez jusqu'à cinq, à haute ou basse voix, puis faites défiler la page.

    Même si cela semble être le cas, ce n'est pas États-Unis...

    «Selon le criminologue et expert policier Sebastian Roché, la police française est 'la plus meurtrière d'Europe'»
    source: zeit.de

    «Aux Etats-Unis comme en France, la population pauvre se révolte contre une police agressive et suréquipée»
    source: zeit.de

    «En fait, ce n'est qu'en 2017 que le gouvernement de Macron a permis aux policiers de tirer en cas de 'refus d'obtempérer' - même s'il n'y a pas de danger immédiat. La loi controversée prévoit certes que les policiers ne peuvent utiliser des armes à feu que dans des situations 'absolument nécessaires', mais elle a introduit une série de clauses pour les contrôles routiers (...). Depuis lors, le nombre de décès lors d'interventions policières n'a cessé d'augmenter en France»
    source: zeit.de
    1
    Refus d'obtempérer: quelle est cette loi qui «protège» la police française?
    de Margaux Habert

    2
    La Bible, trop porno? Certaines écoles américaines le pensent
    de Florian Bissig

    1
    La Cour suprême veut mettre fin à la discrimination positive dans les universités
    «Des mesures étatiques sous le slogan Affirmative Action avaient été introduites dans les années 1960 dans le sillage du mouvement américain pour les droits civiques. L'objectif était de permettre aux Afro-Américains d'avoir un meilleur accès à des établissements d'enseignement de qualité après des siècles d'oppression, de discrimination et de désavantage»

    «En avril 2023, un article de la plateforme de recherche ProPublica a rendu public le fait que le juge américain Thomas Clarence s'était vu offrir des voyages coûteux pendant 20 ans par le magnat de l'immobilier et milliardaire américain Harlan Crow, sans que Thomas Clarence ou la Cour suprême n'en fassent état publiquement.
    Crow est un grand donateur du parti républicain. Thomas aurait ainsi effectué plusieurs voyages avec le yacht de luxe et le jet privé de Crow, ainsi qu'une semaine de vacances annuelle dans les montagnes de l'Adirondack. Des vacances en Indonésie en 2019 auraient pu coûter jusqu'à 500 000 dollars américains...»
    source: wikipedia.org

    Musk change (encore) les règles sur Twitter et ça énerve les internautes

    Un camp géant découvert en Biélorussie: est-ce le nouveau QG de Wagner?

    Thèmes

    Qui est qui? Voici 19 stars d'Hollywood et leurs doublures

    1 / 21
    Qui est qui? Voici 19 stars d'Hollywood et leurs doublures
    source: instagram
    partager sur Facebookpartager sur Twitterpartager par WhatsApp

    On à testé la course de tondeuse à gazon

    Video: watson

    Pour comprendre cette affaire à Nanterre qui secoue la France:

    Nahel, 17 ans, tué à bout portant par un policier: que s'est-il passé?

    3
    Analyse

    Les banlieues s’embrasent, mais elles n’ont plus rien à gagner

    2

    Mort de Nahel: nuit de violences dans plusieurs villes de France

    Ado tué à Nanterre: Macron s'exprime

    0 Commentaires
    Connexion
    user avatar
    Votre commentaire
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Vers les règles des commentaires..
    Les plus lus
    1
    La Suisse va manquer d'eau
    2
    Larmes, sourires et petite moto: le deuil polémique de la mère de Nahel
    3
    Les Suisses vont partir en masse cet été: voici leurs destinations favorites
    Choïgou salue la «loyauté» des soldats russes ++ L'accord céréalier en péril
    Suivez en direct les dernières infos sur la guerre de la Russie contre l'Ukraine et ses implications en Suisse ainsi que dans le monde.
    L’article