23 caricatures qui résument une semaine mouvementée

Attention, chère utilisatrice, cher utilisateur de watson : si les tweets de cet article ne s'affichent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien
pour accéder à notre assistance informatique, ou comptez jusqu'à cinq, à haute ou basse voix, puis faites défiler la page.
The road is a dangerous place. #france #PoliceBrutality #paris pic.twitter.com/7vMHpg0jH2— Emanuele Del Rosso (@EmaDelRosso) June 29, 2023
Tricolore.#FranceRiots #France #Paris #Nahel#Nanterre #emeutes #Marseille#FranceRiots #FranceProtests #RiotsFrance #franceViolence pic.twitter.com/bsvQ4I4ynn— Niels Bo Bojesen (@nielsbobojesen) July 2, 2023
#ripnael #Nanterre #IGPN #meurtre #democratie #jeunesse #bavure #judgedredd #banlieu #legitimedefense #execution #delinquance #discrimination #justice #police #violencepoliciere #republique #servireproteger #racisme #violence— YAS (@yas_caricature) June 28, 2023
@gerald_darmanin #cartoon @macron pic.twitter.com/N3DibKzUgc
In France, clashes between police and protesters continue for a third night. Today's cartoon by @Olillustrateur. More cartoons: https://t.co/Oj6r8LQzys#France #Nahel pic.twitter.com/pY9E0njS0R— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) June 30, 2023
Explosive situation in France.#France #Nahel #justice #Macron pic.twitter.com/y4OkoorMcI— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) June 30, 2023
Liberté, égalité, frate... Cartoon for @trouw: https://t.co/vOeWnKev6R#FranceProtests #Nahel #Macron pic.twitter.com/Wk9hMAWqs4— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) July 1, 2023
Ya know what they say, "Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains... and sometimes you can't go outside because the air quality is so bad." @TheBuffaloNews https://t.co/IoRBpSxche pic.twitter.com/59ayknxRwa— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis) June 30, 2023
Canada has officially marked its worst wildfire season on record, and with drought affecting other areas in the world, we're likely to see more blazes this summer. Today's cartoon by @Plop_et_KanKr. More cartoons: https://t.co/Oj6r8LQzys#wildfires #forestfires #climate #drought pic.twitter.com/3ffHa3Bswn— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) June 29, 2023
Kevin Siers @KevinSiers #TrumpLies pic.twitter.com/CeI0TAT6rR— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) June 30, 2023
Ill Wind https://t.co/dVoM9aLh0b pic.twitter.com/gKWDpApEhe— Matt Davies (@MatttDavies) June 30, 2023
Bob Englehart @BobEnglehart #BookBurning pic.twitter.com/6enZdSSUN0— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) June 30, 2023
SCOTUS did big damage this week, especially dragging us backwards on affirmative action and gay rights. And the irony that Clarence Thomas is leading the charge escapes no one - except Clarence Thomas. Today’s @GlobeOpinion @BostonGlobe #affirmativeaction #harvard #unc #scotus pic.twitter.com/0QWxlAUl3Z— Christopher Weyant (@ChristophWeyant) June 30, 2023
Dave Whamond @DaveWhamond #SCOTUSIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/27cn2HHO9E— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) June 30, 2023
My cartoon for Monday @theage and @smh— 巴丢草 Bad ї ucao (@badiucao) July 2, 2023
Have you reached your daily limit yet？
RIP TWITTER pic.twitter.com/jVVVMdPScu
Don't judge Elon Musk until you have walked in his shoes pic.twitter.com/N1ox9w88kc— Kein Mensch Kein Tier (@KampfmitKette) July 1, 2023
Billionaires find new ways to die.— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) June 28, 2023
Calag, Philippines @cartoonmovement pic.twitter.com/3DyV1hbgxN
So many head-to-heads, and yet so few heads rolling. #cartoon by Jon Richards (@criticalcartoon). #zuckerbergmusk https://t.co/5i65KK6WxC pic.twitter.com/4cy496MFvk— WhoWhatWhy (@whowhatwhy) June 28, 2023
R.A.P.— MattGolding Cartoons (@GoldingCartoons) June 27, 2023
Russia After Putin. @theage pic.twitter.com/R3SYx5BP8u