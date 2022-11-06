29 dessins qui montrent comment Elon Musk se brûle les doigts avec Twitter

Attention, cher utilisateur watson: si les tweets de cet article n'apparaissent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien pour
Depuis plusieurs semaines, Elon Musk bouleverse Twitter: les partisans de Donald Trump et les complotistes se réjouissent, les publicitaires fuient et les dessinateurs aiguisent leurs crayons.
#COMICS #POLITICALCARTOON@KWSnet RT— KWSnet (@KWSnet) November 1, 2022
Bruce MacKinnon @CH_Cartoon
Editorial Cartoonist: https://t.co/VYQS0auuuM
🔸 'Elon Musk,' 29 Oct 2022. Bruce MacKinnon, The Chronicle Herald. pic.twitter.com/gjEaj0c1Oa
Today's @News24 cartoon #Musk #TwitterTakeover #blueTick #Twitter pic.twitter.com/elFVTOJOkm— Carlos Amato (@CarlosCartoons) November 3, 2022
Elon Musk hat einen Vogel ...— Ernst v. All 🇪🇺🇺🇳🌻 (@ErnstvAll) October 28, 2022
... gekauft.
(Cartoon von Hubbe) pic.twitter.com/FQLBpCxc5J
Moving forward with Elon.— Maarten Wolterink (@mwcartoons) November 4, 2022
Half of the Twitter staff has been fired.#twitter #musk #elonmusk #fired #layoffs #tesla TThe @cartoonmovement @CartooningPeace @Joop_nl @twitter pic.twitter.com/4EdC58kOIZ
Phil Hands, The Wisconsin State Journal @PhilHands #ElonMusk #Twitter pic.twitter.com/Pn5YegfPYw— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) October 28, 2022
Ready?#elonmusktwitter #twitter @Twitter @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ux9zOpmUbr— Emanuele Del Rosso (@EmaDelRosso) October 23, 2022
11/2/2022- The Elon Musk Effect #Twitter #TwitterTakeover #ElonMuskTakesTwitter #ELONMUSK #ConspiracyTheories https://t.co/UcAEiCPsZQ pic.twitter.com/CWsH2ntOeo— Clay Bennett (@BennettCartoons) November 1, 2022
Elon Musk bought Twitter. Haven't found the time to do a new cartoon about it, but this one from a few months back in still quite relevant.#ElonMusk #Twitter #hatespeech #freespeech pic.twitter.com/blnl02uzTQ— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) October 30, 2022
#ElonMusk 's wild ride - © Chappatte in Le Temps, Geneva > https://t.co/ivp4vqcpeP pic.twitter.com/fhkV9MyhLj— Chappatte Cartoons (@PatChappatte) November 1, 2022
The Trojan Tweet... @TheBuffaloNews #Twitter #FreeSpeech #ElonMusk https://t.co/3zDjResPF3 pic.twitter.com/fZiSkC65MO— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis) November 3, 2022
Model Why https://t.co/dVoM9aLh0b pic.twitter.com/y5WXHmLCV7— Matt Davies (@MatttDavies) November 1, 2022
Tom Janssen, The Netherlands #Twitter #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/YEcdDW0OVr— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) November 4, 2022
Under new management. Today's cartoon by Bahram Arjmandnia. More cartoons about Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter in our collection: https://t.co/M6pI2ZVUig#ElonMusk #Twitter pic.twitter.com/1lNR1VfkSI— The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) November 1, 2022
I provide free content on this platform that 850,000 + people want to read. Now @elonmusk wants to charge me for providing free content to nearly a million people on his platform. Interesting market principles at play here. Shouldn't he (or my readers) be paying me? Thoughts?— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 3, 2022
if Twitter starts charging $8 per month, Apple is going to take $2.40 of that.— John Coogan (@johncoogan) November 2, 2022
very interested to see if Elon tries to find a way around that. he’s never been hit with the Apple tax before.
It's sinkin' in all right... @TheBuffaloNews #TwitterTakeover #ElonMusk #LetThatSinkIn https://t.co/3HCoWmV1xI pic.twitter.com/uI6WB3Y9YF— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis) October 29, 2022
Updated social media tier list after Elon acquisition pic.twitter.com/QDbWH1Bafd— Product Hunt 😸 (@ProductHunt) November 1, 2022
People tweeting that they are leaving Twitter & RIP Twitter— Patel Meet (@mn_google) October 27, 2022
The rest of us: pic.twitter.com/9G0zmcumw8
(oli)
