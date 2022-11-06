Navigation
en partie ensoleillé 11°
DE | FR
Envoyer

    29 dessins qui montrent comment Elon Musk se brûle les doigts avec Twitter

    L'homme le plus riche du monde vient de s'emparer de Twitter. Elon Musk licencie les employés en masse et cherche comment faire rentrer de l'argent dans les caisses. De quoi inspirer les dessinateurs.
    06.11.2022, 11:52
    Plus de «International»
    29 dessins qui montrent comment Elon Musk se brûle les doigts avec Twitter
    Un avion s'écrase «dans l'eau à 100 mètres de l'aéroport» en Tanzanie
    COP27: La Suisse «s'engage pour un programme de travail ambitieux»
    Biden et Obama appellent à voter la «démocratie»
    La batterie d'une trottinette électrique cause un incendie à New York
    Native Ad
    La découverte de l'individualité – une digression historique
    Promotion
    La visite chez le médecin est désormais également numérique

    Attention, cher utilisateur watson: si les tweets de cet article n'apparaissent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien pour accéder à notre assistance informatique, comptez jusqu'à cinq, à voix haute ou à voix basse, puis continuez à faire défiler.

    Depuis plusieurs semaines, Elon Musk bouleverse Twitter: les partisans de Donald Trump et les complotistes se réjouissent, les publicitaires fuient et les dessinateurs aiguisent leurs crayons.

    Et si Elon Musk vous fascine, voilà de quoi vous satisfaire!

    Les débuts de Musk chez Twitter ont été chaotiques et ça risque d'empirer
    de Salome Woerlen

    1
    Analyse
    Pourquoi l'attaque contre Pelosi est effrayante et quel rôle a joué Musk
    de Philipp Löpfe

    «Musk est un blaireau»: Twitter dérape sévère depuis le rachat

    Grosse lessive chez Twitter: près d'un employé sur deux va être licencié

      Et si Elon Musk vous fascine, voilà de quoi vous satisfaire!

      (oli)

      Thèmes

      On a jugé les candidats de la Star Academy

      Video: watson

      Et si Elon Musk vous fascine, voilà de quoi vous satisfaire!

      Elon Musk rachète Twitter «pour essayer d'aider l'humanité», puis vire les patrons
      1
      Analyse
      Musk est-il à l'ouest sur l'Ukraine? «D'autres partagent sa stratégie»
      3
      Elon Musk en a marre de payer pour les Ukrainiens
      4
      Twitter: ils se font passer pour des employés licenciés et Musk rigole
      1
      0 Commentaires
      Connexion
      user avatar
      Votre commentaire
      YouTube Link
      0 / 600
      Vers les règles des commentaires..
      Les plus lus
      1
      Cette scène a fait réagir jusqu'au sommet de l'Etat kosovar
      2
      Le massacre de Boutcha serait en réalité un «nettoyage» planifié
      3
      Comment les résistants ukrainiens font souffrir Poutine
      La Russie annonce son retrait de Kherson: et si c'était une feinte?
      A Kherson, difficile de comprendre quels sont les objectifs des Russes, qui semblent battre en retrait. La libération de cette région ouvrirait aux Ukrainiens la voie vers la Crimée, mais rien n’est encore joué.

      Pour la première fois depuis huit mois, aucun drapeau russe ne flottait jeudi au-dessus du bâtiment de l'administration régionale de Kherson, dans la capitale provinciale du même nom. Un tristement célèbre point de contrôle des forces d'occupation dans le quartier d'Ostrov semblait également abandonné, comme l'ont montré des images diffusées sur Twitter.

      L’article