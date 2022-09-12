«La petite sirène» de Disney déclenche un débat sur le racisme

Le film Pinocchio, dernière adaptation cinématographique d'un classique de Disney, est sorti sur sa plateforme de streaming. Lors de la D23 Expo en Californie, Disney a dévoilé la première bande-annonce de l'adaptation d'Ariel, la petite sirène.
Halle Bailey, connue pour son rôle dans Grown-ish, y incarne l'héroïne. Son adversaire, Ursula, est interprétée par Melissa McCarthy, vue dans Gilmore Girls et Ghostbusters. Jonah Hauer-King jouera le rôle du prince Eric et le lauréat d'un Oscar Javier Bardem jouera le roi Triton.
Le scénario a été écrit par David Magee et l'histoire est basée à la fois sur le film d'animation de Disney et sur la nouvelle originale d'Ariel écrite par le danois Hans Christian Andersen en 1837.
La sortie en salle est prévue pour le 25 mai 2023.
La communauté des fans de Disney discute sur Twitter du fait que le rôle principal sera interprété par Bailey, qui a la peau noire. L'actrice a déjà vécu de premières réactions négatives lorsqu'il a été annoncé qu'elle jouerait la fameuse princesse.
La semaine dernière déjà, après la sortie des premiers épisodes des Anneaux de Pouvoir, un débat sur le racisme avait éclaté sur les réseaux sociaux, car certains acteurs sont noirs et ne correspondent donc pas à l'idée que se faisaient certains fans de Tolkien.
Little mermaid is a danish story which its people are predominantly white. So it’s like changing black panther to a white character I will find it cringe if the did it as well.— John (@Johni01623065) September 11, 2022
Anyone else notice that every week a new racist or sexism controversy drops with TV and entertainment? This time it was The Little Mermaid, last week it was Power of the Rings, the week before it was She-Hulk. I feel like this narrative is pushed for the agenda of dividing people— OldHeisenbergComicDude🌵🥒 🇺🇸 Beep/Bop/Boop (@comic_old) September 11, 2022
Only 1 to 2% of the human population is ginger. That’s around 100 millions people.— BasadoPoliticus (@BasadoPoliticus) September 11, 2022
Nigeria alone has a population of 200 millions.
By choosing a black actress to act as the little mermaid, they’re erasing the real minority in the equation.#TheLittleMermaid #GingerLivesMatter
No god damn way bro are u serious 😐 #littleMermaid pic.twitter.com/9XGneBmRke— Bran 😈 (@Brandooo04) September 11, 2022
If Halle Bailey was a Real Redhead, she'd need to wear Alots of Sunscreen...— Roy McStyruss (@TheWhistlingCr1) September 11, 2022
I hope a Shark eats her.😒#Wokeness#LittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/XNiqxJ7h7h
Hab gelesen, dass durch den neuen The Little Mermaid Film Rothaarige diskriminiert werden, weil keine Frau gecastet wurde, die natürlich rote Haare hat, und rote Haare aussterben. Ich kann nicht mehr. Lieber Gott, leite das Ende ein, schick deine vier Reiter der Apokalypse.— Kognitiver Empath + geil (@SelphyMelody) September 11, 2022
it’s not racist to be disappointed that your favorite disney princess who is known for her flowing red hair is now the complete opposite. i’m still going to watch it, i’m still going to enjoy it. but people can be upset that it’s not accurate.— Julia Faith (@JuliaFa07817355) September 11, 2022
“the Little Mermaid is supposed to be white” the Little Mermaid is supposed to be a blubbery, soulless, terrifying siren luring human sailors to their graves, as envisioned by Hans Christian Andersen— Owl! at the Library 😴🧙♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) September 11, 2022
u guys are so wild bc why are y’all acting like the disney animated film is the definitive version of the little mermaid?? stop forgetting that hans christian anderson’s book which inspired the movie exists- a book that doesn’t give the mermaid a canon race either https://t.co/57G4jD2U5q— usman 🇵🇰 (@recreyoo) September 11, 2022
“The little mermaid being Black is unrealistic!” Well, I do hope at least her mermaid tail and talking fish friends and underwater kingdom will be realistic enough for you.— Icona 📚 (@iconawrites) September 11, 2022
people complaining about the accuracy of the little mermaid like they want it to actually look like this pic.twitter.com/oRdwyq9vwB— kaylen^_−☆ (@akakaylen) September 11, 2022
(cmu)
Lors du décès de la reine Elizabeth II, il y avait un protocole strict à suivre pour les médias britanniques, un protocole mis en place depuis les années 60. On l'appelle: Opération London Bridge.