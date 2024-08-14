freundlich20°
Chat-Futter: Halb Botswana empfängt Olympiasieger Tebogo in der Heimat

Halb Botswana ist im Stadion, um 200-m-Olympiasieger Tebogo zu feiern

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
14.08.2024, 08:22
Botswana feiert Letsile Tebogo
Das halbe Land ist auf den Beinen, um den 200-m-Olympiasieger nach seiner Rückkehr aus Paris zu feiern.
Bublik mit einem Wahnsinns-Schlag
Da gratuliert selbst der Gegner. Alexander Bublik sieht gegen Ben Shelton bei einem Stoppball keine andere Möglichkeit, als den Schläger zum Ball zu werfen. Damit bringt er diesen tatsächlich übers Netz – bringen tut ihm das aber nichts. Denn der Schläger muss in der Hand sein, wenn der Ball gespielt wird, ansonsten ist es ein Fehler.
Ah, Jürgen Kl ... oder doch nicht?


(kat)
Und plötzlich hing die Trophäe am Stromkabel
Der Klub Libertad de Pirayu wurde in Paraguay Meister. Bei der anschliessenden Parade gab es einen Zwischenfall mit dem Pokal. Diese blieb nämlich plötzlich an einem Stromkabel hängen und konnte mithilfe einiger Fans wieder gesichert werden. Glücklicherweise blieben die Spieler unversehrt.
Junger Schweizer feiert grössten Sieg seiner Karriere – mit Traum-Matchball
Der 19-jährige Schweizer Tennisspieler Mika Brunold feiert am Challenger-Turnier von Zug den bisher grössten Sieg seiner Karriere. Er schlägt die ehemalige Weltnummer 22 und Turnierfavorit Botic van de Zandschulp in drei Sätzen mit 7:6, 3:6 und 7:6. Und gerade der Matchball ist Spektakel pur.

Zug Open: 19-year-old, world #577 Mika Brunold defeats 1. seed Botic van de Zandschulp
byu/Realistic-Contract49 intennis
Vater Lilian empfängt Khéphren Thuram bei Juventus
Zwischen 2001 und 2006 spielte der Franzose Lilian Thuram für die Bianconeri, nun wechselte Sohn Khéphren ebenfalls zu Juventus. Nach dem Wechsel entstand dieses grossartige Bild:
Ob bei diesem Schiedsrichter-Entscheid in Venezuela alles korrekt ablief?
Der Treffer wurde zurecht aberkannt – die vom TV-Sender gezogene Linie sorgte trotzdem für Fragezeichen.
Cucurella hält sein Wort
«Werden wir Europameister, färbe ich meine Haare rot», kündigte Marc Cucurella an. Der Verteidiger schaffte es mit Spanien – und war nun beim Coiffeur.
Thierry Henry kanns immer noch
Thierry Herny kann als Spieler der Nationalmannschaft und von Arsenal und Barcelona auf eine erfolgreiche Karriere zurückblicken. Aktuell trainiert er die französische Fussball-Auswahl, die das Land an den olympischen Spielen vertritt. Im Training zeigte der Fussballer, der seit fast einem Jahrzehnt im Ruhestand ist, wie torgefährlich er immer noch ist.

Das wohl langsamte Hole-in-One der Golf-Geschichte
Wait for it …
In einer Zeit vor Breaking News …
Vor 50 Jahren trat der 58-jährige Liverpool-Trainer Bill Shankly völlig überraschend von seinem Posten zurück. In 15 Jahren führte er die Reds erst zum Aufstieg in die oberste Liga und dann zu drei Meistertiteln, zwei FA-Cup-Siegen und einem Sieg im UEFA-Cup. Dementsprechend schockiert reagierten die Fans in den Strassen Liverpools auf die Nachricht von Shanklys Rücktritt, die ihnen ein Reporter überbrachte. Nachfolger war übrigens der später noch erfolgreichere Bob Paisley.
50 years ago today, Bill Shankly announced his shock retirement from the Liverpool manager's job. This is the reaction from a group of locals after being told the news by a reporter.
byu/AgentTasker insoccer
10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
1 / 26
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
Marco Velo: 3 x italienischer Meister im Zeitfahren.
quelle: ap / peter dejong
14 Sport-Typen, die jeder in seinem Freundeskreis hat
Was ist bei dir hängen geblieben von Olympia in Paris? Hol Gold in unserem Quiz!
Nach 329 Medaillen-Entscheidungen sind die Olympischen Spiele von Paris 2024 Geschichte. Wir testen dein Wissen nicht ganz zu jedem Bewerb. Schaffst du es in zehn Fragen in den Quiz-Olymp?
Zur Story