Danke 🇨🇭, It’s been an amazing Sommer 🙌🏼 guys,— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 2, 2021
thank you 🙏🏼, great effort, can’t wait for the World Cup ⚽️. Great playing Spain 🇪🇸 and good luck.
Kopf hoch Jungs.
Traum gsi mit euch die EM
5️⃣ x #SUI— Squawka Bet (@SquawkaBet) July 2, 2021
6️⃣ x #ESP
Granit Xhaka walks into this XI but he won't be on the pitch today... 😬
Give us your thoughts on this Switzerland x Spain combined XI. #EURO2020
And check out the new customer offer from @888sport
18+ | T&Cs apply | https://t.co/m4QCGwR2XS | #Ad
Hopp Schwiiz 🇨🇭🇨🇭🇨🇭🇨🇭🇨🇭 Jungs gib voll gas heute . Let’s go for it come on … Switzerland 🇨🇭 believe believe believe… ✅⚽️ @nati_sfv_asf @srfsport pic.twitter.com/hejv3vKdA3— Ramon Vega (@Ramon_Vega71) July 2, 2021
„Ich würde die Spanier sich austoben lassen“: Der Schweizer Rekordtorschütze Alexander Frei lobt nach dem Erfolg gegen Frankreich Trainer Petkovic - und verrät im Gespräch mit @elcaceres, wie die Schweiz bei der #EM2021 gegen Spanien bestehen kann. https://t.co/g5woIHcxMY— Süddeutsche Zeitung (@SZ) July 2, 2021
Das kommt gut bei #ESPSUI, mit #Daumendrücken noch besser! #HoppSchwiiz pic.twitter.com/BqzwfVvsdf— Reto Cavegn (@CavegnReto) July 2, 2021
We are proud to be the Official Airline Partner not only of the Swiss National Team, but also Official Airline Partner of our Super Fans ⚽️🙌😉 @lucalo92 @nati_sfv_asf pic.twitter.com/7UykliikQr— Swiss Intl Air Lines (@FlySWISS) July 2, 2021