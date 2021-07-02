Navigation
    EM-Tagesticker

    Federer: «Traum gsi mit euch, die EM» +++ Kroos tritt aus DFB-Team zurück

    02.07.21, 23:17

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 2.7.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Roger Federers Glückwünsche
    Zakaria hilft bei Eigentor-Rekord
    Denis Zakaria war im Viertelfinal der Schweiz gegen Spanien für das bereits zehnte Eigentor dieser Europameisterschaft verantwortlich. Zuvor hatte es in der EM-Geschichte bei allen vorherigen Turnieren zusammengezählt nur neun Eigentore gegeben. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Keine Regenbogen-Banden in St.Petersburg
    Anders als im Achtelfinal leuchten die Werbebanden im ersten EM-Viertelfinal in St.Petersburg (Schweiz – Spanien) nicht in Regenbogenfarben. Sponsor Volkswagen erklärte dazu, es habe «Bedenken» der UEFA «im Hinblick auf die rechtlichen Rahmenbedingungen an den Spielorten in Russland und Aserbaidschan» gegeben. In Baku wird morgen Samstag ein weiterer Viertelfinal ausgerichtet. VW gab an, die Entwicklung zu bedauern.

    Die UEFA verwies auf Anfrage der Deutschen Presse-Agentur auf die lokalen Gesetze, mit denen die Sponsorenaktionen konform sein müssten. Der europäische Fussballverband teilte zudem mit, dass Volkswagen allein im Viertelfinal an der Aktion festhalte. «Alle anderen Sponsoren haben entschieden, keine Regenbogenfarben mehr im Turnier zu verwenden», weil der «Pride-Monat» Juni vorbei sei. (ram/sda/dpa)

    Mehr zum Thema:
    65
    2
    Warum die UEFA ein Regenbogen-Stadion verbot, aber Werbebanden in bunten Farben strahlten
    von Ralf Meile
    Rodriguez und vier Schweizer Matchwinner in der «Combined XI»
    Die Statistiker von «Squawka» haben sich vor dem EM-Viertelfinal zwischen der Schweiz und Spanien einen kleinen Spass erlaubt: Sie stellten aus beiden Mannschaften ein Team zusammen – gleich fünf Schweizer tauchen darin auf. Neben den bislang überragenden Matchwinnern Yann Sommer, Granit Xhaka, Steven Zuber und Haris Seferovic auch Ricardo Rodriguez, der bislang eine gute, aber keineswegs überragende EM gespielt.
    Kroos tritt aus der DFB-Elf zurück
    Toni Kroos wird nie mehr für die Deutsche Nationalmannschaft auslaufen. Nachdem bereits kurz nach dem deutschen Ausscheiden gegen England über einen Rücktritt des Mittelfeldspielers spekuliert wurde, bestätigt der 31-Jährige nun die Gerüchte: «106-mal habe ich für Deutschland gespielt. Ein weiteres Mal wird es nicht geben», schreibt Kroos auf Instagram.

    Den Entschluss nach diesem Turnier aufzuhören, habe er schon länger gefällt. Es sei ihm schon länger klar gewesen, dass er für die WM 2022 in Katar nicht zur Verfügung stehen werde. (abu)
    Ramon Vega drückt der Nati die Daumen
    Der 23-fache Nationalspieler und EM-Teilnehmer von 1996 will, dass die Schweiz Vollgas gibt und an die zweite grosse Überraschung glaubt.
    Alex Frei weiss, wie Spanien zu besiegen ist
    Alex Frei ist noch immer der Rekordtorschütze der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft. Der heute 41-Jährige war begeistert von der Leistung gegen Frankreich. «Ich habe eine Schweizer Mannschaft gesehen, die Moral und Mentalität bewiesen, die nie aufgegeben hat – und einem Team gegenüberstand, das an der eigenen Arroganz gescheitert ist», so Frei gegenüber der Süddeutschen Zeitung. Trotz des Fehlens von Captain Granit Xhaka ist Frei auch zuversichtlich für das Spanien-Spiel: «Gegen Frankreich war Xhaka der Anführer, seine Rolle war fundamental, um die Rückschläge und Widrigkeiten zu überwinden. Auf Dauer ist er als Leader nicht ersetzbar – für ein Spiel allerdings schon.»

    Frei hat dann auch einen klaren Plan, wie er gegen die Spanier spielen lassen würde: «Ich würde die Spanier sich austoben lassen – auf Umschalten spielen und dabei generell versuchen, Nadelstiche zu setzen.» Also rigoros verteidigen und auf den richtigen Moment und die Chance warten. «Das kann auch diesmal ein Rezept sein, weil wir viele schnelle und technisch versierte Spieler haben wie Steven Zuber, Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo, der einen unglaublichen Zug hat, oder Xherdan Shaqiri. Sie. Wir haben definitiv unsere Möglichkeiten», so der ehemalige Nati-Spieler Frei. (swe)
    So viel kassierte die Nati für den Viertelfinal
    Der Viertelfinal-Vorstoss der Nati ist auch finanziell eine lukrative Angelegenheit. Denn die UEFA zahlt mit 331 Millionen Euro saftige Preisgelder für die EM 2020 aus. Die Schweizer Nati hat mit ihren Auftritten an der EM bisher knapp 15 Millionen Euro eingenommen. 10 Millionen betrug nur schon das Antrittsgeld. Für einen Sieg während der Gruppenphase zahlt die UEFA eine Million Euro, für ein Unentschieden gibt es noch 500’000 Euro. Das Erreichen des Achtelfinals wird mit 1,5 Millionen Euro entlöhnt, für den Viertelfinal-Vorstoss gibt es bereits 2,5 Millionen Euro.

    Wie hoch die Prämien für die Spieler sind, bleibt Sache des Verbandes. Wie das Geld verteilt wird und wieviel Xhaka, Sommer, Shaqiri und Co. bekommen, wird wohl nie an die Öffentlichkeit gelangen. Andere Nationen sind da wesentlich transparenter. Die italienischen Spieler erhalten für einen EM-Sieg 250’000 Euro, bei den Deutschen wären es sogar 400’000 Euro pro Kopf gewesen.
    epa09309657 Granit Xhaka of Switzerland (C) talks to his teammates before the penalty shootout during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between France and Switzerland in Bucharest, Romania, 28 June 2021. EPA/Daniel Mihailescu / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Nur rund 600 Schweizer Fans in St.Petersburg
    Für den heutigen EM-Viertelfinal zwischen der Schweiz und Spanien wurden rund 25‘000 Tickets verkauft, was nicht ganz der halben Stadion-Auslastung entspricht. Schweizer Fans werden allerdings nicht allzu viele im Stadion sein. Der SFV rechnet mit etwa 600 Nati-Fans, andere Quellen mit bis zu 1500. Aus Spanien sollen rund 500 Zuschauer anreisen. Grund dafür sind die Visumspflicht für Russland, die angespannte Corona-Lage in der Ostsee-Metropole sowie die Kurzfristigkeit. Schliesslich konnte man nach dem mässigen EM-Start der Schweiz ja nicht unbedingt mit einer Viertelfinal-Qualifikation rechnen.
    11 Lucas sollt ihr sein
    Ein Mann wurde zum Meme: Die Bilder des leidenden Schweizer Fans Luca Loutenbach während des Achtelfinals gegen Frankreich gingen um die Welt. Seine Leidenschaft für die Nati stand sinnbildlich für die Schweizer Wende gegen Frankreich. Auch in St.Petersburg beim Viertelfinal gegen Spanien wird Luca vor Ort sein und seine Nati nach vorne peitschen. Das Motto dann: 11 Lucas sollt ihr sein.

    Luca ist von der Swiss übrigens sicher nach Russland gebracht worden:
    Neuer in schlechtester Elf des Turniers
    Das Statistikportal whoscored.com hat die Startelf, mit den am schlechtesten bewerteten Spielern der bisherigen EM veröffentlicht und ein Name überrascht besonders: Manuel Neuer hat von allen Torhütern am Turnier die schlechtesten Werte, hat er doch aus elf Schüssen sieben Tore kassiert.

    Andere bekannte Namen sind Deutschlands Timo Werner, Kroatiens Ante Rebic und Nordmazedoniens Ezgjan Alioski.
    Verfasser stoppt Petition zur Achtelfinal-Wiederholung
    Nach der bitteren Achtelfinal-Niederlage gegen die Schweiz wurden in Frankreich Unterschriften für eine Wiederholung der Partie gesammelt. Der Fuss von Yann Sommer soll beim letzten Penalty von Kylian Mbappé nicht mehr auf der Torlinie gewesen sein, so der Vorwurf. Obschon über 270'000 Franzosen ein Re-Match forderten, wurde die Petition am Donnerstagnachmittag vom Verfasser allerdings gestoppt. Die Betreiber der Website schrieben, dass ihre Server beinahe explodiert seien. Zahlreiche Medien hätten über die Petition geschrieben. Sowohl in Frankreich als auch in der Schweiz.

    Bei genauerer Betrachtung sei jedoch klar, dass der Schweizer Torhüter den Fuss auf der Linie gehabt habe. Viele Medien hätten dieses Beweisfoto veröffentlicht. Man habe mit dem Verfasser der Petition gesprochen und ihn gefragt, wie er weiterfahren wolle. Dieser habe dann gesagt, dass er sie gerne stoppen wolle. «Lasst uns faire Verlierer sein», heisst es darunter. «Die Schweizer haben ihren Sieg verdient.» (pre/az)
    216
    Video
    Franzosen wollten Achtelfinal wiederholen – doch jetzt wurde die Petition gestoppt
    Federer drückt dem Aussenseiter die Daumen
    Der Schweizer Achtelfinal-Sieg gegen Frankreich ging auch an Roger Federer nicht spurlos vorbei. Auf Twitter gratulierte der bekannteste Schweizer Sportler am Tag danach zum Exploit. Schon vor seinem Sieg in der 2. Runde von Wimbledon gegen Richard Gasquet wurde der «Maestro» noch genauer zur Nati befragt. «Ich war wirklich stolz darauf, wie die Jungs gekämpft haben. Es hat sich gezeigt, dass man in Sport, besonders im Fussball, wirklich Berge versetzen kann, wenn eine Mannschaft an einem Strang zieht und daran glaubt.» Für den Viertelfinal gegen Spanien hofft Federer «das Beste für die Schweiz» und dass die Nati den Coup wiederholen könne. Gestern Abend kündigte an, dass er das Match heute definitiv schauen werde: «Ich werde meinen Plan darum herum bauen, wenn ich kann.» Mit einem schelmischen fügte er hinzu: «Ich werde dem Aussenseiter den Daumen drücken.» Ob das dann so aussehen wird wie 2014 gegen Argentinien? Wir sind gespannt. (pre)
    UEFA stoppt Ticketverkauf für Fans aus Grossbritannien
    Der Ticketverkauf für Fussballfans aus Grossbritannien für das EM-Viertelfinal in Rom ist gestoppt worden. «Die italienische Behörden haben die UEFA dringend um die Ergreifung von Massnahmen gebeten, um zu verhindern, dass britische Bürger die bei der Einreise nach Italien vorgeschriebenen Quarantäne-Massnahmen umgehen», erklärte die UEFA. Am Samstag (21.00 Uhr) spielen die Ukraine und England um den Einzug ins Halbfinal.

    Reisende aus Grossbritannien müssen derzeit fünf Tage in Quarantäne, wenn sie nach Italien kommen wollen. Dort besteht die Sorge vor mehr Ansteckungen wegen der in Grossbritannien grassierenden Delta-Variante des Coronavirus. «In Anbetracht der Zeiten ist es unmöglich, jetzt nach Italien zu kommen, um das Spiel am Samstag zu sehen und gleichzeitig die Quarantäne einzuhalten», hatte der Staatssekretär des Gesundheitsministeriums, Pierpaolo Sileri, im Interview der Zeitung «Corriere della Sera» gesagt.

    «Insbesondere sollen die seit dem 28. Juni an britische Bürger verkauften Tickets annulliert werden. Ausserdem sollen Verkauf und Transfer dieser Eintrittskarten mit Wirkung von heute Donnerstagabend 21.00 Uhr gestoppt werden», teilte die UEFA nun mit. Bereits an Briten verkaufte Tickets könnten an Personen mit Wohnsitz in Italien weitergegeben oder zurückgegeben werden. Zuvor waren in Italien bereits Forderungen nach schärferen Kontrollen laut geworden. (pre/sda)
    England fans celebrate after the Euro 2020 round of 16 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium, in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
    Seferovics Trikot geht weg wie warme Brötchen
    Seit der Achtelfinal-Sensation sind die Schweizer Trikots heiss begehrt. «Einen solchen Hype hatten wir bei anderen Turnieren noch nie», sagt Pascal Steiner von 11TeamSports in Zürich. Zwischenzeitlich waren die Leibchen in gewissen Grössen sogar ausverkauft. Einen Engpass beim Ausrüster Puma gibt es aber bislang nicht; der Nachschub funktioniert. Der beliebteste Spieler gemessen an den Aufdrücken, die es nebst dem Originaltrikot (140 Franken) für weitere 40 Franken gibt, ist Haris Seferovic, der Doppeltorschütze aus dem Spiel gegen Frankreich. Es folgen Mario Gavranovic, Yann Sommer und Steven Zuber. Eher spärlich verkaufen sich dagegen die Trikots der Stars Granit Xhaka und Xherdan Shaqiri. (nih/sda)
    Switzerland's Haris Seferovic celebrates winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Robert Ghement/Pool via AP)
    «Vertragsloser» Chiellini entspannt
    Italiens Captain Giorgio Chiellini ist seit Donnerstag offiziell ohne Klub. Der Vertrag des 36-jährigen Verteidigers mit Juventus Turin lief am Mittwoch um Mitternacht aus. Beunruhigt ist Chiellini aufgrund seines neuen Status nicht. «Wir sind super entspannt. Ich denke, Messi noch mehr als ich», sagte der italienische Abwehrchef in Bezug auf die Situation, die er mit dem argentinischen Superstar Lionel Messi teilt. Auch der Kontrakt des sechsfachen Weltfussballers beim FC Barcelona ist am Mittwoch ausgelaufen. Der Unterschied: Bei Chiellini ist die Unterschrift eines neuen Arbeitspapiers in Turin reine Formsache. (nih/sda)
    Italy's Giorgio Chiellini stretches during a training session ahead of Friday's Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 8 match against Belgium, at the Football Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Stuart Franklin, Pool via AP)
    Vom Starter zum Maskottchen
    Timothy Castagne wird an dieser EM kaum mehr ein Spiel für Belgien absolvieren. Zum Auftakt gegen Russland verletzte sich der Profi von Leicester City schwer im Gesicht und musste operiert werden. Dennoch kehrte der 25-Jährige, der zwar wieder trainieren darf, aber auf Kopfbälle verzichten muss, zum Team zurück. Er fungiert neu in der Funktion des Maskottchens. So reist er mit der Mannschaft auch nach München, wo die Belgier am Freitagabend ihren Viertelfinal gegen Italien bestreiten.
    Belgium's Timothy Castagne, second from right, looks at Russia's Daler Kuzyayev helped by medical personnel during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Belgium and Russia at the Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Anatoly Maltsev/Pool via AP)
    Die EM-Viertelfinals
    Freitag, 2. Juli, 18.00 Uhr
    Spanien – Schweiz
    Freitag, 2. Juli, 21.00 Uhr
    Italien – Belgien
    Samstag, 3. Juli, 18.00 Uhr
    Dänemark – Tschechien
    Samstag, 3. Juli, 21.00 Uhr
    England – Ukraine

    Mehr zur EM:

