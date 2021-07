Alex Wilson und das Doping – was wir wissen, was er sagt und was eine Expertin meint

Ok… now we are getting closer to the reality…



This is a video of the « 9.84 » race. I am not judging the reaction time…



I take the first movement -0.12 and I get… ca. 10.3!!



If I assume the 2nd of the race had really 11.09 then Alex ran 10.3 at the best! pic.twitter.com/6Vp6m28F8R