Der Buschbrand, der am Montagabend Schweizer Zeit im Sorrento Valley, in der Nähe des Schweizer Teamhotels ausgebrochen war, ist mittlerweile wieder mehrheitlich unter Kontrolle. In der Nacht auf Dienstag konnte die Feuerwehr Entwarnung geben und. Die Warnzone sei verkleinert worden. (abu)
Posted this earlier…— Carolyn Barber, MD (@cbarbermd) June 9, 2026
HUGE shoutout to San Diego Fire and all surrounding agencies. 🚒🔥
A dangerous, fast-moving fire broke out this morning in Sorrento Valley near homes, spreading through canyons fueled by high winds and triggering evacuations.
120+ fire crew. Multiple… pic.twitter.com/hBbqFt2sQ8