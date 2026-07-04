Igor Matanovic's barber's post on Instagram
by
u/sepi0l_45 in
soccer
Hier geht's zur Geschichte dahinter:
Igor Matanovic's barber's post on Instagram
by
u/sepi0l_45 in
soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo saw the message of the Venezuelan boy who lost everything after the earthquake and he took action ❤️🩹🙏🏼— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2026
In addition to sending him words of encouragement, he invited Andrés to meet him: “I want you to attend one of my games!”.
Sending strenght and all best… pic.twitter.com/QvBbDMXc4e
July 2, 2026
More of Harry celebrating England’s goal against DR Congo while watching on the big screens at Wembley Stadium before the show tonight - 1 July (via rubesgraceeee) pic.twitter.com/v6ppfpOpIV— HSD Together On Tour (@hsdtogethertour) July 1, 2026