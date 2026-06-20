Trump bekommt zünftig aufs Maul – eine crazy Woche im Karikaturen-Rückblick
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Guten Morgen!
TOR?— ZDF heute-show (@heuteshow.de) 12. Juni 2026 um 18:11
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Schade, dass die schönste Nebensache der Welt von raffgierigen Narzissten gekapert wurde
Rotten fruit. Today's cartoon by Sini Pismestrovic. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #FIFA #WorldCup #Infantino #Trump— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 19. Juni 2026 um 07:59
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Das stabile Genie war auch diese Woche in, äh, Höchstform
@rmckee.bsky.social) 12. Juni 2026 um 22:33
Seine Verhandlungsstrategie
Speak Softly Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @contrariannews.org— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 16. Juni 2026 um 20:16
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Den Iranern hat er's so richtig gegeben
Art Of The Deal. Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 16. Juni 2026 um 23:58
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Die Kunst des Deals ...
The art of the Iran deal - In today's Opinion pages of The @bostonglobe.com via @globeopinion.bsky.social 👉 www.bostonglobe.com/2026/06/17/o...— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2026 um 14:39
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Wo kommt nur diese Liebe für weisse Textilien her?
@mluckovich.bsky.social) 16. Juni 2026 um 21:14
Selbstreflexion. So wichtig.
Reflections Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @contrariannews.org— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2026 um 17:16
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Trumps völlig misslungene, millionenteure Sanierung eines Wasserbeckens in Washington D.C. wird zum Symbol für seine Präsidentschaft
The Reflecting Pool Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @rawstory.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 17. Juni 2026 um 23:02
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Grün zu sein, ist nicht einfach
Here is my latest cartoon.— BISHTOONS (@bishtoons.bsky.social) 16. Juni 2026 um 17:05
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Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool wird zum Algen-Tümpel
Donalds liebster Teil von Amerika
@bishtoons.bsky.social) 19. Juni 2026 um 05:03
Fassen wir die von Trump verursachte Rechnung (für die US-Steuerzahler und die Welt) zusammen
#trump #monuments #grift #Iran #war #gop #reflectingpool— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2026 um 01:23
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Ziemlich unappetitlich, was da in der US-Hauptstadt herumtreibt
#trump #reflectingpool #scum #gop #news— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 16. Juni 2026 um 21:34
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Die Parallelen zu Mussolini werden immer sichtbarer
Trump announces a Fourth of July "Trump Rally" anntelnaes.substack.com/p/trump-anno...— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 16. Juni 2026 um 03:26
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Natürlich müssen wir auch erneut über ihn reden
Was machen wir mit dem ersten Billionär der Geschichte?
#ElonMusk, the first trillionaire - © Chappatte in NZZ am Sonntag, Zürich 👉 chappatte.com/en/images/fi...— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 14. Juni 2026 um 11:17
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Der Börsenflug von SpaceX wird bestimmt ewig weitergehen 😬
SpaceX blows the roof off Wall Street - © Chappatte in Le Temps, Geneva 👉https://www.chappatte.com/en— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 12. Juni 2026 um 23:10
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Derweil geht bei uns wieder ein strahlendes Gespenst um
Le retour du nucléaire - Voir notre GALERIE DE DESSINS 👉 www.chappatte.com/fr/dessins-d...— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2026 um 14:09
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Karikaturist und Putin-Kritiker umgebracht 😔
Die Organisation ‹Cartooning for Peace› fordert eine umfassende Untersuchung der Umstände des Todes von Semyon Skrepetsky, dessen tragisches Ende den Preis widerspiegelt, den niemand für die Kritik an einem Autokraten zahlen sollte.»
Gut, dass sich die Ukraine von Trump und Co. nicht entmutigen lässt
Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat es angekündigt: Die Ukraine zahlt ihre Schulden immer zurück
Bonus
Wenn (Hunde-)Träume in Erfüllung gehen 😅
This is George. He just tried freshly grated pecorino romano for the first time. Will not be accepting anything less from here on out. 14/10 (IG: citygeorge)— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 19. Juni 2026 um 00:51
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Und niemals aufgeben!
This is Penny. She found the perfect stick today and is determined to retrieve it. Hasn’t moved an inch so far, but her human didn't raise a quitter. 13/10 (IG: aussies_exploregon)— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 18. Juni 2026 um 18:57
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(dsc)