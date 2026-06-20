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Die treffendsten Trump-Karikaturen und Memes der Woche

Trump bekommt zünftig aufs Maul – eine crazy Woche im Karikaturen-Rückblick

Das aktuelle Geschehen in und um Trumpistan im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit frechen Memes.
20.06.2026, 06:1920.06.2026, 06:19

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter watson-User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Guten Morgen!

TOR?

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— ZDF heute-show (@heuteshow.de) 12. Juni 2026 um 18:11

Schade, dass die schönste Nebensache der Welt von raffgierigen Narzissten gekapert wurde

Rotten fruit. Today's cartoon by Sini Pismestrovic. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #FIFA #WorldCup #Infantino #Trump

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— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 19. Juni 2026 um 07:59

Das stabile Genie war auch diese Woche in, äh, Höchstform



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— Rick McKee (@rmckee.bsky.social) 12. Juni 2026 um 22:33

Seine Verhandlungsstrategie

Speak Softly Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @contrariannews.org

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— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 16. Juni 2026 um 20:16
«Sanft sprechen und einen grossen Stecken dabei haben.»

Den Iranern hat er's so richtig gegeben

Art Of The Deal. Newsday.com/matt

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— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 16. Juni 2026 um 23:58

Die Kunst des Deals ...

The art of the Iran deal - In today's Opinion pages of The @bostonglobe.com via @globeopinion.bsky.social 👉 www.bostonglobe.com/2026/06/17/o...

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— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2026 um 14:39
Iran-USA-Abkommen: «Die Iraner haben zugestimmt, dass die Menschenmenge bei meiner Amtsübernahme viel grösser war als die von Obama!»

Wo kommt nur diese Liebe für weisse Textilien her?



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— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 16. Juni 2026 um 21:14
«Kapitulationsflagge.»

Meme USA (Juni 2026)
Pete Hegseth muss sein «Kriegsministerium» wohl wieder umbenennen nach der Niederlage.meme: Reddit

Selbstreflexion. So wichtig.

Reflections Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @contrariannews.org

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— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2026 um 17:16

Trumps völlig misslungene, millionenteure Sanierung eines Wasserbeckens in Washington D.C. wird zum Symbol für seine Präsidentschaft

The Reflecting Pool Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @rawstory.com

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— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 17. Juni 2026 um 23:02
«Sollte er nicht den Sumpf trockenlegen?»

Grün zu sein, ist nicht einfach

Here is my latest cartoon.

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— BISHTOONS (@bishtoons.bsky.social) 16. Juni 2026 um 17:05

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool wird zum Algen-Tümpel

Washington D.C. Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool wird zum Algen-Tümpel
«Farbe des Jahres: Amerikanisches Flaggenblau.»Bild: bsky.app

Washington D.C. Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool wird zum Algen-Tümpel
«Für alle, die sich fragen, was aus Pam Bondi [Trumps Ex-Justizministerin] geworden ist...»meme: bsky.app

Donalds liebster Teil von Amerika



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— BISHTOONS (@bishtoons.bsky.social) 19. Juni 2026 um 05:03

Fassen wir die von Trump verursachte Rechnung (für die US-Steuerzahler und die Welt) zusammen

#trump #monuments #grift #Iran #war #gop #reflectingpool

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— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2026 um 01:23
«Ballsaal: 600 Millionen. Triumphbogen: über 100 Mio., Sammelbecken für Algen: 14 Mio., Iran-Krieg-Kapitulationsfahne: über 300 Milliarden. »

Ziemlich unappetitlich, was da in der US-Hauptstadt herumtreibt

#trump #reflectingpool #scum #gop #news

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— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 16. Juni 2026 um 21:34

Die Parallelen zu Mussolini werden immer sichtbarer

Trump announces a Fourth of July "Trump Rally" anntelnaes.substack.com/p/trump-anno...

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— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 16. Juni 2026 um 03:26
«Trump kündigt an: Die Feierlichkeiten zum 250. Jubiläum der Nation in Washington, D.C. werden eine Trump-Kundgebung»

Natürlich müssen wir auch erneut über ihn reden



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— Guy Body (@bodycartoon.bsky.social) 14. Juni 2026 um 22:27
«Ich, gierig? – Bald wird das eine blühende Zivilisation sein! Mit Dutzenden Bewohnern. »

Was machen wir mit dem ersten Billionär der Geschichte?

#ElonMusk, the first trillionaire - © Chappatte in NZZ am Sonntag, Zürich 👉 chappatte.com/en/images/fi...

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— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 14. Juni 2026 um 11:17
«Besteuert ihn, und er wird noch schneller zum Mars fliegen.»

Der Börsenflug von SpaceX wird bestimmt ewig weitergehen 😬

SpaceX blows the roof off Wall Street - © Chappatte in Le Temps, Geneva 👉https://www.chappatte.com/en

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— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 12. Juni 2026 um 23:10
«Warte auf die Landung.»

Meme USA (Juni 2026)
meme: Reddit

Derweil geht bei uns wieder ein strahlendes Gespenst um

Le retour du nucléaire - Voir notre GALERIE DE DESSINS 👉 www.chappatte.com/fr/dessins-d...

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— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2026 um 14:09

Karikaturist und Putin-Kritiker umgebracht 😔

Der russische Karikaturist und Kreml-Kritiker Semjon Skrepetski ist in seinem Exil in Polen auf offener Strasse erschossen worden. (Juni 2026)
Der russische Karikaturist und Kreml-Kritiker Semjon Skrepetski ist am Montag im selbstgewählten Exil in Polen auf offener Strasse erschossen worden.Bild: Cartooning for Peace
«Seit 2021 lebte er im polnischen Exil und nutzte seine Zeichnungen, um Autokraten wie Putin, den belarussischen Machthaber Alexander Lukaschenko und den tschetschenischen Anführer Ramsan Kadyrow zu kritisieren. Wenige Stunden vor seinem Tod veröffentlichte er auf seinem Telegram-Account Nachrichten, in denen er die erhaltenen Drohungen detailliert schilderte.

Die Organisation ‹Cartooning for Peace› fordert eine umfassende Untersuchung der Umstände des Todes von Semyon Skrepetsky, dessen tragisches Ende den Preis widerspiegelt, den niemand für die Kritik an einem Autokraten zahlen sollte.»
quelle: cartooningforpeace.org
Wir schliessen (wie fast immer) mit etwas Erfreulichem

Gut, dass sich die Ukraine von Trump und Co. nicht entmutigen lässt

Video: YouTube/Freeonis [ENG SUB]

Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat es angekündigt: Die Ukraine zahlt ihre Schulden immer zurück

KI-generiertes Meme zu ukrainischen Gegenangriffen auf russische Industrie.
meme: bsky.app / KI-generiert

Bonus

Wenn (Hunde-)Träume in Erfüllung gehen 😅

This is George. He just tried freshly grated pecorino romano for the first time. Will not be accepting anything less from here on out. 14/10 (IG: citygeorge)

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— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 19. Juni 2026 um 00:51

Und niemals aufgeben!

This is Penny. She found the perfect stick today and is determined to retrieve it. Hasn’t moved an inch so far, but her human didn't raise a quitter. 13/10 (IG: aussies_exploregon)

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— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 18. Juni 2026 um 18:57

(dsc)

Tweeticle verpasst?

Die Luft ist raus bei Donnie – eine ziemlich gute Woche im Karikaturen-Rückblick
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
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Picdump 189 – Memes, die dich zum Schmelzen bringen
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