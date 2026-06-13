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Amerika ist verloren: Die treffendsten Trump-Karikaturen der Woche

Auf diese rote Karte wartet die Welt – die Woche im Karikaturen-Rückblick

Das aktuelle Geschehen in und um Trumpistan im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit frechen Memes.
13.06.2026, 06:0613.06.2026, 06:06

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter watson-User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Und wie war deine Woche?

#trump #worldcup #news #soccer #news

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— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 21:00

Nie wurde mehr geschwitzt bei der US-Grenzkontrolle

Perilous border crossing for sports fans - © Chappatte in Le Temps @letemps.ch , Geneva 👉 www.chappatte.com

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— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 22:50
«US-Zoll- und Grenzschutzbehörde: Sagen Sie ‹Football› oder ‹Soccer› zur Weltmeisterschaft?»

Welcome to the US! - © Chappatte in La Tribune Dimanche, Paris 👉chappatte.com

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— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 08:26
«Sind Sie ein Gegner der Fussballnationalmannschaft der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika oder waren Sie es einmal?»

In der Nacht auf Samstag sind die Gastgeber USA ins Turnier gestartet

American hospitality #worldcup

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— Dennis Goris | Cartoons (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 21:44

Diese rote Karte will gefühlt die ganze Welt sehen

The World comes to the United States for @fifaworldcup. Excuse the mess we’ve been offsides, among other things, for quite some time now.

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— Marc Murphy (@murphycartoons.bsky.social) 7. Juni 2026 um 17:24

Meiiiiin Schatzzzzzzz!

FI-FA-Fo-Flop! ⚽️

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— Daniel Boris (@danboriscreates.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 21:29
«Zuschauer ausnutzen und goldene Preise?! Das sind ein paar meiner Lieblingsdinge!»

Die rassistisch motivierten US-Grenzkontrollen sind nicht zum Lachen

Is the World Cup really for the world? Today's cartoon by @custodio.net. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #FIFA #WorldCup

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— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 11. Juni 2026 um 06:27

Mittendrin: ein sehr, äh, besonders, ähm, auf Geld fixierter Schweizer Fussballfunktionär

Opening ceremony. Today’s cartoon by @truant-cartoons.bsky.social. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #FIFA #ICE #Infantino #WorldCup

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— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 12. Juni 2026 um 06:47

Und Trump? Der kickt den ganzen Planeten

Friday’s @thetimes.com cartoon times.newsprints.co.uk/morten-morla...

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— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 21:15

Den völlig selbstverschuldeten «Klotz» am Bein wird er nicht los

Newsday.com/matt

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— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 23:43

Wir müssen mit allem rechnen

Ben Jennings @BJennings90 on the #WorldCup and the US war on Iran @Guardian – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

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— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 19:54
«Es scheint, als bestehe der US-Präsident darauf, dass das iranische Team einen Vertrag unterzeichnet, bevor es losgehen kann...»

Der Kampf, den Amerika führen müsste

The fight America wants to see anntelnaes.substack.com/p/the-fight-...

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— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 20:16

Ausgebuht wird er überall, ob am NBA-Finale oder im WM-Stadion



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— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 21:52

Derweil im Wald bei der bösen Hexe

Patrick Blower @blowercartoons on social media and the spread of disinformation @Telegraph – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

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— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 21:53
«Kommt rein, Kinder. Ihr bekommt so viel Social Media wie ihr wollt...»

Hier das Wichtigste zu Elon Musks Rekordbörsengang

🚨Elon Musk is set to become the world's first TRILLIONAIRE today. Immigrants are not the reason you can’t afford groceries 📍near Tesla’s flagship London store, Tottenham

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— Everyone Hates Elon (@everyonehateselon.bsky.social) 12. Juni 2026 um 12:47

Falls Trump wieder mal aus einem kritischen Live-Interview flüchten möchte

Smooth Exit Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com

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— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 18:36
Dies wird es ihm ermöglichen, beim nächsten Mal, wenn ein Journalist es wagt, nach Beweisen für Wahlbetrug zu fragen, noch reibungsloser vom Set zu stürmen.

Das Video zum Vorfall:

Video: watson/lucas zollinger

Aus dem Faschismus-Handbuch: Missbrauche die Justiz, um deine Gegner zu bekämpfen

The role of the Attorney General of the United States isn't being a hatchet man for the president. anntelnaes.substack.com/p/trump-nomi...

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— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 18:51
Der U.S. Attorney General ist der Leiter des Justizministeriums, Chef der Strafverfolgungsbehörden (wie FBI, DEA) und Mitglied des Kabinetts des US-Präsidenten.

Sicher ist: Trump lügt weiter, die gebrochenen Versprechen werden mehr und mehr



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— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 04:48
«Ich werde die Preise ab Tag eins senken. – Tag 510: Ich liebe die Inflation.»

Meme zu Trump und Inflation (Juni 2026)
meme: bsky.app

Die vielleicht grösste Strafe für bösartige Narzissten wie Trump: Nichtbeachtung

America 250 Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @rawstory.com

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— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 23:00

Bange Aussichten für die US-Zwischenwahlen im Herbst

Cartoon

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— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 18:40
«Bei Kopf: Ich gewinne. Bei Zahl: Du hast betrogen.»

Hätten die Amis auch wissen können...

Das Leben ist wie eine Schachtel Pralinen. Man weiß nie, was man kriegt. Außer man wählt Faschisten ins Parlament, dann kriegt man Faschismus im Parlament.

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— Janoschki (@janoschki.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 22:24

Bonus

Nicht vergessen: Wie Hund sich bettet, so liegt Hund 😅

This is Chubbz. He does have his own bed, just prefers a challenge. 13/10 (TT: highpriestess801)

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— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 11. Juni 2026 um 01:24

This is Diesel. His bed has been taken over by a two-pound kitten. Wondering if you can ask them to please move. He is too scared. 13/10 (TT: lahdeedahdee)

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— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 8. Juni 2026 um 23:47

(dsc)

Tweeticle verpasst?

Die Luft ist raus bei Donnie – eine ziemlich gute Woche im Karikaturen-Rückblick
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