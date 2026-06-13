Auf diese rote Karte wartet die Welt – die Woche im Karikaturen-Rückblick
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Und wie war deine Woche?
#trump #worldcup #news #soccer #news— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 21:00
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Nie wurde mehr geschwitzt bei der US-Grenzkontrolle
Perilous border crossing for sports fans - © Chappatte in Le Temps @letemps.ch , Geneva 👉 www.chappatte.com— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 22:50
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Welcome to the US! - © Chappatte in La Tribune Dimanche, Paris 👉chappatte.com— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 08:26
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In der Nacht auf Samstag sind die Gastgeber USA ins Turnier gestartet
American hospitality #worldcup— Dennis Goris | Cartoons (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 21:44
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Diese rote Karte will gefühlt die ganze Welt sehen
The World comes to the United States for @fifaworldcup. Excuse the mess we’ve been offsides, among other things, for quite some time now.— Marc Murphy (@murphycartoons.bsky.social) 7. Juni 2026 um 17:24
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Meiiiiin Schatzzzzzzz!
FI-FA-Fo-Flop! ⚽️— Daniel Boris (@danboriscreates.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 21:29
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Die rassistisch motivierten US-Grenzkontrollen sind nicht zum Lachen
Is the World Cup really for the world? Today's cartoon by @custodio.net. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #FIFA #WorldCup— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 11. Juni 2026 um 06:27
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Mittendrin: ein sehr, äh, besonders, ähm, auf Geld fixierter Schweizer Fussballfunktionär
Opening ceremony. Today’s cartoon by @truant-cartoons.bsky.social. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #FIFA #ICE #Infantino #WorldCup— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 12. Juni 2026 um 06:47
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Und Trump? Der kickt den ganzen Planeten
Friday’s @thetimes.com cartoon times.newsprints.co.uk/morten-morla...— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 21:15
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Den völlig selbstverschuldeten «Klotz» am Bein wird er nicht los
Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 23:43
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Wir müssen mit allem rechnen
Ben Jennings @BJennings90 on the #WorldCup and the US war on Iran @Guardian – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 19:54
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Der Kampf, den Amerika führen müsste
The fight America wants to see anntelnaes.substack.com/p/the-fight-...— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 20:16
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Ausgebuht wird er überall, ob am NBA-Finale oder im WM-Stadion
@mluckovich.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 21:52
Derweil im Wald bei der bösen Hexe
Patrick Blower @blowercartoons on social media and the spread of disinformation @Telegraph – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 21:53
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Hier das Wichtigste zu Elon Musks Rekordbörsengang
🚨Elon Musk is set to become the world's first TRILLIONAIRE today. Immigrants are not the reason you can’t afford groceries 📍near Tesla’s flagship London store, Tottenham— Everyone Hates Elon (@everyonehateselon.bsky.social) 12. Juni 2026 um 12:47
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Falls Trump wieder mal aus einem kritischen Live-Interview flüchten möchte
Smooth Exit Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 18:36
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Das Video zum Vorfall:
Aus dem Faschismus-Handbuch: Missbrauche die Justiz, um deine Gegner zu bekämpfen
The role of the Attorney General of the United States isn't being a hatchet man for the president. anntelnaes.substack.com/p/trump-nomi...— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 18:51
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Sicher ist: Trump lügt weiter, die gebrochenen Versprechen werden mehr und mehr
@davewhamond.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 04:48
Die vielleicht grösste Strafe für bösartige Narzissten wie Trump: Nichtbeachtung
America 250 Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @rawstory.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 23:00
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Bange Aussichten für die US-Zwischenwahlen im Herbst
Cartoon— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 18:40
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Hätten die Amis auch wissen können...
Das Leben ist wie eine Schachtel Pralinen. Man weiß nie, was man kriegt. Außer man wählt Faschisten ins Parlament, dann kriegt man Faschismus im Parlament.— Janoschki (@janoschki.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 22:24
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Bonus
Nicht vergessen: Wie Hund sich bettet, so liegt Hund 😅
This is Chubbz. He does have his own bed, just prefers a challenge. 13/10 (TT: highpriestess801)— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 11. Juni 2026 um 01:24
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This is Diesel. His bed has been taken over by a two-pound kitten. Wondering if you can ask them to please move. He is too scared. 13/10 (TT: lahdeedahdee)— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 8. Juni 2026 um 23:47
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(dsc)