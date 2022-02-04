Navigation
assez ensoleillé
    21 tweets et cartoons que les antivax ne devraient pas regarder

    04.02.2022, 17:11
    Marie-Adèle Copin
    Attention les watsoniens: si les tweets de cet article ne s'affichent pas rapidement, comptez jusqu'à cinq, à voix haute ou en silence, puis scrollez.

    C'est pas encore aujourd'hui qu'on va voir la marmotte:

    Si vous avez besoin de la référence:

    C'est le jour de la marmotte... encore...
    de Marie-Adèle Copin

    Cette tête...

    Dans la même veine:

    Sympa les hoodies!

    Sarcasme, quand tu nous tiens:

    Je sais ce que vous ressentez. J'ai dû porter un masque un jour dans un magasin de bricolage.

    Non, c'est pas votre ordi qui rame:

    A star is born:

    Elle vend du rêve:

    «Je ne suis pas un mouton.»

    ...

    Ce bon vieux Fétide!

    Boy George a quelque chose à dire:

    Combien de personnes sont contentes de sniffer de la coke coupée avec un billet de banque sale mais ont peur de se faire vacciner? C'est assez drôle !

    Une vidéo pour illustrer le propos de Boy George:

    Un schéma simple:

    Lourd mais marrant... mais lourd:

    Moi aussi je me serais trompée:

    Alors les élus, on fait toujours les malins?

    Quand tu n'as pas attrapé le Covid et que tu réalises que même la pandémie mondiale ne veut pas de toi.

    Problème des grosses têtes:

    Attention, ce n'est pas sa forme finale:

    Conseil d'amie: commencez à nager.

    Old but gold:

    Vous en avez d'autres? Partagez-les dans les commentaires! Plus on est de fous, plus on rit.
    C'est David Beckham qui a balancé sur les habitudes alimentaires de sa femme dans un podcast. Et gustativement parlant, ça a l'air super chiant d'être Victoria Beckham.

    Des fois, on prépare une immense marmite de sauce bolo et on en mange pendant quatre jours d'affilée. Le premier jour, c'est super. Le quatrième jour, on a envie de repeindre les murs avec son assiette. Alors, imaginez Victoria Beckham qui se tape le même plat insipide depuis 25 ans. Même le magazine Vogue semble choqué.

    L’article