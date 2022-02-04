21 tweets et cartoons que les antivax ne devraient pas regarder

Attention les watsoniens: si les tweets de cet article ne s'affichent pas rapidement, comptez jusqu'à cinq, à voix haute ou en silence, puis scrollez.
#كاريكاتير #cartoon #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fcZMOH9pRL— كاريكاتير (@cartooonCartoon) February 3, 2022
#antivaxx #humour #cadeaux #vaccin #contenu ...— Gaby Wald (@gaby_wald) January 9, 2022
D'accord, c'est bête et méchant comme blague ! (Voir image. )
Les publications scientifiques concernant les vaccins sont accessibles (au pire, demandez avec plusieurs explications). pic.twitter.com/fDMdKPFJmh
🎆 à classer dans #humour 🤣#humournoir #Covid_19 #coronavirus #complot #Complotisme #PasseVaccinal #antivax #antiPass pic.twitter.com/wNZCZt9TsK— Thierry Lopez de Arias (@TLopezDeArias) January 2, 2022
Le cartoon de Marec (@nieuwsblad) #Antivax pic.twitter.com/PiQDpFHIc9— michel henrion (@michelhenrion) September 25, 2021
😡Glaçant cartoon antivax comparant Holocauste— richert (@henririchert) January 21, 2022
& obligation de porter 😷🇺🇸 https://t.co/Wk9xPVkyq1
When an #antivax has an idea but her brain has trouble loading it https://t.co/4T61xR0Wg0 pic.twitter.com/eHm5uxgUmj— washington rosales (@LastWave_) February 3, 2022
🤪🤪🤪😆😆😂🤣 oh putain cette tarée ! 🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/KjnEIYXm5E— Max-David Grinbaud🖖 (@mdgrinbaud) January 30, 2022
C’est le retour de ma coupine !!! 😃😃😃elle est encore meilleure la seconde fois ! pic.twitter.com/sUVOpDtCy7— Max-David Grinbaud🖖 (@mdgrinbaud) February 3, 2022
Perfect cartoon of anti mask/antivax idiocy… https://t.co/Mh6hMOAM4M— Kathleen 🐝💛Thrice-Vaxxed of House Moderna (@KathleenCondo) January 15, 2022
A #cartoon about #hospitals overrun with unvaccinated patients. Thanks to @DrAnneCarpenter for inspiring this one! #Omicron #illustration #cartoons #drawing #art #healthcare #COVID19https://t.co/t7NOpscfgm pic.twitter.com/01eWHwS2uF— Tony Bayer (@TbToons) January 16, 2022
#COVIDIOT #AddamsFamily #cartoons #antivax #Character #Artist Joe Heller pic.twitter.com/mTA6GEUruP— Winona Simons (@SimonsWsim2323) January 11, 2022
How many people are happy to sniff cut up blow through a dirty bank note but are scared to get the vaccine? It's quite funny!— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 30, 2022
Whether or not you need to wear a mask to protect public health can be confusing. So, I made this to help.#WearAMask pic.twitter.com/IzxcgOhu9A— Alternative NOAA (@altNOAA) February 2, 2022
#liege #Belgique #humour #autotest #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8DrWITS2EP— ChrisSart01 (@ChrisSart01) January 27, 2022
#covid #funny #comedy pic.twitter.com/VxQOzsjby5— That Show Tonight (@thatshowtonight) January 27, 2022
#omicron #funny #memes #memesdaily #dailymemes #exceptionablyfunny pic.twitter.com/1FwZ6fKs5S— Exceptionably Funny (@ExcFunny) January 23, 2022
Waiting for The Omicron.— Sharon Murdoch (@domesticanimal) January 29, 2022
My @SundayStarTimes @NZStuff #cartoon #Omicron #Covid #nzpol pic.twitter.com/BuxEEgFHI4
Allez pour bien finir l'année !#antivax #humour #AvGeek https://t.co/rRzQfVxOZP— M2 (@Maucarre) December 31, 2021
Des fois, on prépare une immense marmite de sauce bolo et on en mange pendant quatre jours d'affilée. Le premier jour, c'est super. Le quatrième jour, on a envie de repeindre les murs avec son assiette. Alors, imaginez Victoria Beckham qui se tape le même plat insipide depuis 25 ans. Même le magazine Vogue semble choqué.