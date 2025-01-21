bien ensoleillé
Etats-Unis

22 caricatures et mèmes sur Trump et Musk

Le retour de Trump en (méchants?) mèmes

On vous offre un résumé de l'actualité américaine telle que reflétée par les caricaturistes. Et vous n'avez pas besoin d'un compte X. 😉
21.01.2025, 11:5121.01.2025, 15:36
Plus de «Divertissement»

Ok, vous les avez reconnus? 😅

Musk Meme
meme: bsky.app

Alors, comment s'est passé ta nuit?



[image or embed]

— Michael de Adder (@deadder.bsky.social) 21. Januar 2025 um 02:16

En plein dans le mille

Donald and Elon. Today's cartoon by Joaquín Aldeguer. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Trump #Musk #USpresidency #USA

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 20. Januar 2025 um 06:44

Faschismus Meme
Les objets dans le rétroviseur sont plus proches qu’ils ne le paraissent.meme: bsky.app

Maintenant, nous connaissons enfin la trame de fond de cette fin de La Planète des singes

Trump Meme
screenshot: bsky.app

Musk Meme
meme: bsky.app

Musk Karikatur
Screenshot: bsky.app

L'artiste chinois exilé Badiuaco a déclaré:

«La démocratie prendra fin plus tôt que vous ne le pensez. Les Etats-Unis, la Chine et la Russie partageront le pouvoir dans le monde et légitimeront le style de gouvernement autoritaire dans le monde entier.»

«Vous êtes ici»

USA 2025 Meme
Quand la fiction devient réalité...meme: bsky.app

Quand la moitié du monde cherche le bouton d'avance rapide

And sequels usually suck...

[image or embed]

— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 21. Januar 2025 um 00:47
«Voulez-vous simplement passer au final pour voir comment tout cela se termine?»

L'épouse du président a fait un véritable statement de mode...

I see that Melania chose to wear her Hamburglar hat to honor the criminals in the nation--and next to her.

[image or embed]

— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 20. Januar 2025 um 18:15
«Je vois que Melania a choisi de porter son chapeau Hamburglar pour honorer les criminels du pays - et à côté d'elle.»

Melania Trump Meme
meme: bsky.app

En un mot: tour de passe-passe

Hocus Pocus

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 21. Januar 2025 um 00:31

Qui est vraiment sous le chapeau?

Trump Meme
Image: bsky.app

Tuesday’s @thetimes.com cartoon times.newsprints.co.uk/morten-morla...

[image or embed]

— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland.bsky.social) 20. Januar 2025 um 22:05

Ce que font actuellement les héros de «Star Wars»

From midnight tonight until next Saturday morning, there's no TV, no Internet, no Social Media, no nothing for me. Symbolic protest is better than none at all. #5DayBLACKOUT

[image or embed]

— Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) 19. Januar 2025 um 23:57
«À partir de minuit et jusqu'à samedi matin prochain, il n'y aura ni télévision, ni Internet, ni réseaux sociaux, rien pour moi.

Mieux vaut protester symboliquement que rien du tout.

#5DayBLACKOUT»

Le nouveau drapeau américain



[image or embed]

— Ben Chilton (@benchilton.bsky.social) 20. Januar 2025 um 18:13

Un âge d'or débute pour les oligarques de la tech

The Golden Age?

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 21. Januar 2025 um 00:24

Le premier jour est bientôt terminé

Day One …

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 20. Januar 2025 um 18:11

Trump a déjà déclaré une guerre totale à la protection de l'environnement

In der Antrittsrede erklärt Trump, jene präsidentgewordene Kriegserklärung korrupter Gier an selbst die letzten Reste von Vernunft, dem Klima den sprichwörtlich totalen Krieg, indem er klarstellt, dass die USA die größten Öl und Gasvorräte der Welt besitzen und deren Förderung nun radikal entfesseln

[image or embed]

— Guido Kühn (@guido-kuehn.bsky.social) 20. Januar 2025 um 20:28

Under a watchful eye… #trumpinauguration

[image or embed]

— Graeme MacKay (@mackaycartoons.bsky.social) 20. Januar 2025 um 23:23

Bonne chance à tous!

From now on, American democracy will be in uncharted, hostile territory. Good luck, America, good luck to us all. May reason, love and compassion one day regain the upper hand in politics.

[image or embed]

— Guido Kühn (@guido-kuehn.bsky.social) 20. Januar 2025 um 09:41
«Désormais, la démocratie américaine se trouve en territoire inexploré et hostile. Bonne chance à l’Amérique, bonne chance à nous tous. Puisse la raison, l’amour et la compassion reprendre un jour le dessus en politique.»

Les prévisions? Glacial

Cartoon

[image or embed]

— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 20. Januar 2025 um 19:49

Bonus

Vidéo: YouTube/Freeonis [ENG SUB]

Thèmes
Comment le design de watson a changé
1 / 6
Comment le design de watson a changé
Les formats d’image uniformisés garantissent un affichage optimal sur tous les dispositifs: smartphone, tablette ou ordinateur. Vous bénéficierez partout de la même expérience utilisateur, quel que soit l’appareil ou le canal utilisé pour consulter watson.
source: watson
Quand la fusée de Musk devient des feux d'artifices
Video: watson
