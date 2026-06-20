Foot et débandade en Iran: les meilleurs caricatures sur Trump
Vous les attendiez (ou pas), les voilà: les meilleures caricatures de presse de la semaine sont là. Avec notre traditionnel focus sur Trump Land. Enjoy!
Alors, prêt.e.s à revenir sur cette semaine pour le moins sportive?
Rotten fruit. Today's cartoon by Sini Pismestrovic. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #FIFA #WorldCup #Infantino #Trump— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 19 juin 2026 à 07:59
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Pendant que tout le monde parle de foot...
Trump, ce grand stratège
Speak Softly Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @contrariannews.org— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 16 juin 2026 à 20:16
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Votre Chappatte de la semaine est servi
The art of the Iran deal - In today's Opinion pages of The @bostonglobe.com via @globeopinion.bsky.social 👉 www.bostonglobe.com/2026/06/17/o...— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 18 juin 2026 à 14:39
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Guerre et faits
C'est important, l'introspection.
Reflections Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @contrariannews.org— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 18 juin 2026 à 17:16
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Allez, encore un Chappatte, parce que vous avez été sages
Elon Musk est de retour sur nos écrans...
#ElonMusk, the first trillionaire - © Chappatte in NZZ am Sonntag, Zürich 👉 chappatte.com/en/images/fi...— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 14 juin 2026 à 11:17
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Allez, encore un petit dernier
SpaceX blows the roof off Wall Street - © Chappatte in Le Temps, Geneva 👉https://www.chappatte.com/en— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 12 juin 2026 à 23:10
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Et puis votre dose de chat hebdomadaire
(dsc/dag)