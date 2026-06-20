ciel clair26°
DE | FR
burger
International
Divertissement

Foot et débandade en Iran: les meilleurs caricatures sur Trump

Foot et débandade en Iran: les meilleurs caricatures sur Trump
Image: capture d'écran/bluesky

Foot et débandade en Iran: les meilleurs caricatures sur Trump

Votre actualité hebdomadaire du Trumpistan, à travers le regard des meilleurs caricaturistes. Agrémentée de mèmes impertinents.
20.06.2026, 21:0720.06.2026, 21:07

Vous les attendiez (ou pas), les voilà: les meilleures caricatures de presse de la semaine sont là. Avec notre traditionnel focus sur Trump Land. Enjoy!

Alors, prêt.e.s à revenir sur cette semaine pour le moins sportive?

Rotten fruit. Today's cartoon by Sini Pismestrovic. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #FIFA #WorldCup #Infantino #Trump

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 19 juin 2026 à 07:59

Pendant que tout le monde parle de foot...



[image or embed]

— Rick McKee (@rmckee.bsky.social) 12 juin 2026 à 22:33

Trump, ce grand stratège

Speak Softly Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @contrariannews.org

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 16 juin 2026 à 20:16

Votre Chappatte de la semaine est servi

The art of the Iran deal - In today's Opinion pages of The @bostonglobe.com via @globeopinion.bsky.social 👉 www.bostonglobe.com/2026/06/17/o...

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 18 juin 2026 à 14:39
«Les Iraniens sont d'accord: la foule à mon inauguration était plus grande qu'à celle d'Obama!»

Guerre et faits

Les meilleurs caricatures de la semaine
Image: capture d'écran/reddit

C'est important, l'introspection.

Reflections Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @contrariannews.org

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 18 juin 2026 à 17:16

Allez, encore un Chappatte, parce que vous avez été sages

Elon Musk est de retour sur nos écrans...

#ElonMusk, the first trillionaire - © Chappatte in NZZ am Sonntag, Zürich 👉 chappatte.com/en/images/fi...

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 14 juin 2026 à 11:17

Allez, encore un petit dernier

SpaceX blows the roof off Wall Street - © Chappatte in Le Temps, Geneva 👉https://www.chappatte.com/en

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 12 juin 2026 à 23:10

Et puis votre dose de chat hebdomadaire

Vidéo: YouTube/mannanmia354

(dsc/dag)

L'actu internationale jour et nuit
«On va le payer jusqu'à la présidentielle»: le RN se divise
4
«On va le payer jusqu'à la présidentielle»: le RN se divise
de Gabriel BOUROVITCH, Paris
L'audience de l'Eurovision a chuté avec le boycott d'Israël
1
L'audience de l'Eurovision a chuté avec le boycott d'Israël
De plus en plus d'armes nucléaires sont déployées dans le monde
De plus en plus d'armes nucléaires sont déployées dans le monde
«La guerre en Ukraine n'a pas de solution militaire»
«La guerre en Ukraine n'a pas de solution militaire»
de Maria DANILOVA, Washington, Etats-Unis
Thèmes
On a testé votre niveau en rap à Caribana
Video: watson
Ceci pourrait également vous intéresser:
Avez-vous quelque chose à nous dire ?
Avez-vous une remarque ou avez-vous découvert une erreur ? Vous pouvez nous transmettre votre message via le formulaire.
0 Commentaires
Connexion
user avatar
Votre commentaire
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Vers les règles des commentaires..
«Lorsque je regarde un prêtre, je me demande s'il est pour la guerre»
La guerre en Ukraine a aussi une incidence majeure sur la spiritualité des Russes. Alors que le lien entre l'Eglise et l'Etat s'est resserré, toujours plus de citoyens se détournent des lieux de culte.
Dans le monastère russe de Pskov-Petchory, près de la frontière avec l'Estonie, les prières de nombreux fidèles orthodoxes pour une paix avec l'Ukraine «le plus vite possible» contrastent avec les appels du patriarcat de Moscou à la «victoire» des forces russes.
L’article