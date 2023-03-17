17 caricatures absolument pas neutres sur la guerre en Ukraine

Another great message from #London #StopPutin #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/0Pq3O1g2kY— Olga Kerziouk (@kerziouk) March 8, 2023
@Heineken admits it has still not cut ties with its Russian operations.— Mavka Slavka 🧜♀️🌻 (@MavkaSlavka) March 9, 2023
A great way to kill your product. Don't support terrorist Putler and his cabal. #RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/664mj2wjpI
"La neutralité suisse à l'épreuve de la guerre" par @chappatte— Le Temps (@LeTemps) March 4, 2023
👉https://t.co/154ZTM2H1x pic.twitter.com/uBgELe0qZt
Swiss neutrality in a nutshell for dummies: pic.twitter.com/IQkqr5HTxQ— Boba123 (@Boba12340769066) March 12, 2023
Trophy.#Bakhmut #Ukraine #Russia #Putin pic.twitter.com/nXsbke3RJL— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) March 5, 2023
Putin’s fight in Ukraine #PutinIsaWarCriminal #Ukraine #cartoon pic.twitter.com/3zF2lS9EdZ— Emad Hajjaj Cartoons (@EmadHajjaj) March 7, 2023
#Russia #Bleeding#Ukraine #Putin pic.twitter.com/hbxxk1CHBz— Niels Bo Bojesen (@nielsbobojesen) March 10, 2023
Russia entering a doom loop of demographic decline. Soon Putin will be running of Russians to send to the frontline…#russia #putin #ukrainewar #cartoon #russianpopulation pic.twitter.com/EQuFE0NS6N— Stellina Chen (@toonsbystellina) March 7, 2023
#Georgia & #Moldova will be next ... we told you this wasn't about just #Ukraine #Putin himself made it clear he wants to restore #Russia back to its roots of oppression. #RussiaIsaTerroristState #FckPutin pic.twitter.com/tzbAAz0ZVj— Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) March 8, 2023
This is going to be iconic. #Tbilisi #Georgia pic.twitter.com/6zv7Md5mE2— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) March 7, 2023
An unarmed Ukrainian soldier gunned down in cold blood by Russian forces after defiantly declaring “Glory to Ukraine” is fast becoming a symbol of Ukraine’s unbreakable will to resist Russia’s genocidal invasion. This war crime was videoed and posted by the Russians themselves pic.twitter.com/15sHURc6oz— Business Ukraine mag (@Biz_Ukraine_Mag) March 6, 2023
Georgians might not agree on many things. But when it comes to Russia, message is simple.— Nana Sajaia (@NanaSajaia) March 8, 2023
Tbilisi now! pic.twitter.com/wEsOr4FqV2
