    Guerre en Ukraine: 24 tweets qui mettront Poutine en colère

    Ces 24 tweets mettront Poutine en colère

    Depuis le 24 février dernier, des mèmes et des caricatures qui dénoncent la guerre en Ukraine envahissent la toile. Voici un florilège des blagues les plus récentes.
    04.09.2023, 20:51
    Attention, cher utilisateur Watson: si les tweets de cet article n'apparaissent pas rapidement, cliquez sur ce lien pour accéder à notre assistance informatique, comptez jusqu'à cinq, à voix haute, et continuez ensuite votre lecture.

    La contre-offensive ukrainienne dans le sud du pays.

    Guerre en Ukraine: 24 tweets qui mettront Poutine en colère
    Image: @visegrad24

    Quand ton avion tombe par la fenêtre.

    La chute du Rouble cette année.

    «La majorité des Russes n'ont pas de réel désir de liberté»

    Quand tu essaies de faire sortir de Russie des roubles d'une valeur de 10 CHF.

    🤣

    Image

    Le mot «hypocrite» dans le dictionnaire.

    «Nous sommes unanimes: la mort de Prigojine était un accident?»

    Le comité d'enquête russe qui enquête sur le crash de l'avion de Prigojine.

    Un feedback honnête, c'est très important.

    Pendant ce temps, le Ministre de la défense Sergueï Choïgou.

    La différence entre le «Trumpistan» et le «Poutinland».

    Pourquoi personne ne se plaint de Poutine en Russie.

    Comment Poutine a-t-il réussi à rester au pouvoir depuis plus de 20 ans.

    Le point sur la situation en Russie.

    Tous les prétextes sont bons.

    La Russie a du mal à comprendre ce qui lui appartient – ou pas.

    Dmitry Medvedev déclare la guerre... à la Lune.

    Quelque part dans le sud de l'Ukraine.

    Pourquoi de nombreux Russes deviennent nerveux.

    Le résumé de la 78e semaine de guerre contre l'Ukraine.

    Un conseil à Poutine.

    Quand les hackers ukrainiens piratent les webcam russes.

    Le sosie parfait, à un détail près.

    Ça n'arrive qu'en Russie...

    (oli)

    Analyse

    Le système Poutine est devenu défaillant

    2

    Le pape déplore une attitude réactionnaire des catholiques américains

    Trump dénonce la date de son procès: «Ingérence électorale!»

    Ces résistants ukrainiens pourrissent la vie des soldats russes
    Des partisans ukrainiens espionnent et commettent des actions de sabotage en territoire occupé par la Russie. Pour la première fois, ils racontent leurs actions cachées.

    Leurs missions sont secrètes et dangereuses. Ils opèrent loin derrière les lignes russes, coordonnés par le National Resistance Center (NRC), une branche de l'armée ukrainienne. Lorsqu'un missile Storm Shadow a touché de nombreux soldats russes sur une plage fin juillet, ce sont eux qui ont communiqué la position à attaquer. Aujourd'hui, pour la première fois, un porte-parole du NRC s'exprime au sujet de ces actions cachées.

    L’article