Les Ecossais ont envahi Miami et c'est un régal
Si quelqu'un vous avait dit un jour que des milliers d'Ecossais en kilt défileraient sur Miami Beach au son de la cornemuse, est-ce que vous l’auriez cru? Ouais, moi non plus.
Et pourtant, depuis quelques jours, la Floride vit au rythme de la Tartan Army. Entre chants à la «no Scotland no party», foules de supporters qui défilent et hectolitres de bière sous 35 degrés, les Ecossais offrent un spectacle encore plus divertissant que la Coupe du monde elle-même.
Scotland can boogie:
'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie!'— James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) June 24, 2026
Scotland’s tartan army party in Miami. 🏴🇺🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/MLnaMPcia9
«C'est l'histoire d'un Ecossais et d'un Brésilien sur une voiture...»
Brazilians and Scots partying on a Miami Beach Fire Rescue vehicle 🚒 pic.twitter.com/4xOWGkUpTc— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 23, 2026
«SCOTLAND'S ON FIRE, YOUR DEFENSE IS TERRIFIED!!!!»
@rymcgeary 🏴Tartan Army Braveheart in South Beach? SCOTLANDS ON FIRE! 🏴 #tartanarmy #scotland #miami #fifaworldcup #fyp ♬ original sound - Ryan McGeary
Au son des cornemuses sur la plage :')
South Beach, Miami 📍🏴— The National (@ScotNational) June 23, 2026
Thousands of Scottish football supporters have taken part in a celebratory Tartan Army march through South Beach
In partnership with @SPARScotland pic.twitter.com/Uwnvq3z6fS
La cornemuse en rollers c'est pour nous fummmeeeeer:
@thedailycontribution Scottish soccer fans known as “The Tartan Army” here for the 2026 FIFA World Cup seen rollerbladding in the streets of Miami playing bagpipes #tartanarmy #miami #worldcup2026 #scotland #fifa ♬ original sound - thedailycontribution
Eh Miami, prends-en de la graiiiine!
World Cup showing the world how it's done...— John German (@JohnGer24430535) June 23, 2026
Respect host countries culture.
Assimilate.
Retain your own identity.
Enjoy!
- https://t.co/OchJogaN6K
God Bless.#WorldCup #WorldCup2026 #Scotland #TartanArmy #Miami pic.twitter.com/hnQpXKhqKt
«Noooo robot no paaaarty!»
Just a humanoid robot with a kilt partying with the Tartan Army in Miami 🤖 pic.twitter.com/wiu64a78l6— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) June 24, 2026
Je vous remets un peu de cornemuse?
The Tartan Army have arrived in South Beach!— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 24, 2026
I'm going to miss these guys when the World Cup is over! 😂 pic.twitter.com/EmhRpuv574
Même la police de Miami Beach est conquise par la Tartan Army:
🎶🏴 The Scotland Tartan Army has arrived on Ocean Drive!— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 23, 2026
From bagpipes and tartans to nonstop energy and team pride, Scotland supporters brought an unforgettable atmosphere to the heart of Miami Beach ahead of tomorrow's match.
⚽🌴#YourMBPD is proud to help keep the… pic.twitter.com/19cXHXlQPH
Miami sans les Ecossais, c'est déjà un peu un monde à part, alors là...
Isn’t science wonderful?!— Football Park Scotland (@FP_Scotland) June 23, 2026
Tartan Army meet your new fellow Scotland supporter, Rex the Robot!
[📹: Instagram/Brickellclanker] pic.twitter.com/zqEY4vsCDo
Rencontre du 3e type:
Miami PD having a blast with the crowd, this is epic! pic.twitter.com/K4Z49jP4PQ— Zach Rehl (@zach_rehl) June 23, 2026
Personne:
Les Ecossais: «Jamais sans mon cône»
Scotland fans taking over Miami Baseball last night!— Blair McNally 🏴 (@BlairMcNally1) June 23, 2026
No fans like it 😭🏴 pic.twitter.com/rkoMum3Myy
Ils arrivent même à mettre l'ambiance au baseball! L'exploit.
Can someone tell me why Scottish fans from across the pond can show up and pack Marlins Stadium and make it exciting but the millions of people in South Florida can’t?? pic.twitter.com/Tawmdob7RO— Florida Grand (@florida_grand) June 23, 2026
Ils sont au taquet partout, tout le temps, vive la Tartan Army <3
We'll be coming down the... river? 🌊😅— The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) June 24, 2026
By air, land or sea, the Tartan Army know how to party 🏴 pic.twitter.com/O2fh56FaWl
Et ils s'incrustent partout, des génies.
Somehow members of the Tartan Army have taken over the Heat draft party 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WhiqEDbCNh— Will Manso (@WillManso) June 24, 2026
La rencontre de l'huile et du vinaigre. Si on secoue bien, ça fonctionne.
The Tartan Army has taken over Miami Beach! pic.twitter.com/NakSChzGrK— Shaun 🏴🇺🇸 (@shaunvlog_) June 23, 2026
La fête se poursuivra-t-elle après ce soir? L'Ecosse affronte le Brésil à Miami dans son dernier match de groupe. Coup d'envoi à 18h heure locale, minuit en Suisse.