Des palmiers et des types en kilt jouant de la cornemuse. Vous ne verrez rien de plus beau aujourd'hui. Keystone

Les Ecossais ont envahi Miami et c'est un régal

Après avoir vidé des stocks de bière à Boston et coiffé des statues de cônes de chantier, les supporters écossais ont posé leurs valises à Miami. Et le contraste entre les kilts, les cornemuses et les palmiers de South Beach vaut largement le détour.

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Si quelqu'un vous avait dit un jour que des milliers d'Ecossais en kilt défileraient sur Miami Beach au son de la cornemuse, est-ce que vous l’auriez cru? Ouais, moi non plus.

Et pourtant, depuis quelques jours, la Floride vit au rythme de la Tartan Army. Entre chants à la «no Scotland no party», foules de supporters qui défilent et hectolitres de bière sous 35 degrés, les Ecossais offrent un spectacle encore plus divertissant que la Coupe du monde elle-même.

Scotland can boogie:

«C'est l'histoire d'un Ecossais et d'un Brésilien sur une voiture...»

«SCOTLAND'S ON FIRE, YOUR DEFENSE IS TERRIFIED!!!!»

Au son des cornemuses sur la plage :')

Ces gens sont merveilleux 👇🏽 «Nous n'avons jamais rien vu de tel»: les Ecossais ont choqué à Boston

La cornemuse en rollers c'est pour nous fummmeeeeer:

Eh Miami, prends-en de la graiiiine!

«Noooo robot no paaaarty!»

Je vous remets un peu de cornemuse?

Même la police de Miami Beach est conquise par la Tartan Army:

Miami sans les Ecossais, c'est déjà un peu un monde à part, alors là...

Rencontre du 3e type:

Personne:

Les Ecossais: «Jamais sans mon cône»​

A propos de cônes 👇🏽 Les Ecossais ont importé une étrange tradition à Boston

Ils arrivent même à mettre l'ambiance au baseball! L'exploit.

Ils sont au taquet partout, tout le temps, vive la Tartan Army <3

Et ils s'incrustent partout, des génies.

La rencontre de l'huile et du vinaigre. Si on secoue bien, ça fonctionne.

La fête se poursuivra-t-elle après ce soir? L'Ecosse affronte le Brésil à Miami dans son dernier match de groupe. Coup d'envoi à 18h heure locale, minuit en Suisse.