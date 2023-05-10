Die Schweiz steht mit Remo Forrer im Finale des Eurovision Song Contest. Seine Ballade «Watergun» konnte sich gegen etliche Konkurrenten durchsetzen. Bravo!
Und obwohl es die Schweiz nun zum dritten Mal in Folge ins Finale geschafft hat, ist dies gefühlt immer noch keine Selbstverständlichkeit. Zu lange bekundete man damit immer wieder Mühe (remember, DJ Bobo?).
switzerland qualifying in a televote only semi final is like the eurovision equivalent of a disease becoming immune to antibiotics— ethan 😼 | 🇸🇪🇫🇮🇦🇲 (@LlZTRUSS) May 9, 2023
Remo, hingegen, schaffte es zu begeistern:
SWITZERLAND IS AMAZING OMG!!! #Eurovision— Ocean 🌊 | 🇮🇹🇦🇲🇫🇮🇸🇪🇳🇴 (@oceaniito) May 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/yD7nuxYFwk
Inzwischen lässt sich eine regelrechte europaweite Remo-Fangemeinde erkennen. Vor allem seine Stimme wird gelobt.
What a VOICE!! One of the top vocals of the night hands down. And on second viewing, I’ve noticed the really great staging too. Will this song be enough though? #Switzerland 🇨🇭#Eurovision #SBSEurovision #JOYEurovision #UnitedByMusic https://t.co/elOWyjAWS0— iamQ (@whatwastheQ) May 10, 2023
Gewiss, der Song ist nicht jedermanns Sache, ...
... und jeder Zuschauer hat andere Vorlieben:
This is what real men and real music sounds like!! Not your femboy sissy ballad from Switzerland #Eurovision #croatia pic.twitter.com/lLrwDI6qMi— Brenda Meeks (@BrendaSuviste) May 9, 2023
Doch letztendlich lassen sich solche Negativstimmen unter ‹Geschmacksache› einordnen. Den einen gefällts, den anderen nicht.
Doch es gibt da den einen Aspekt, der nicht überall gut ankommt.
I find it ironic that Switzerland, the notoriously neutral country sends a boy complaining about not wanting to go to war...— Marei (@life_of_marie) May 10, 2023
Selbst in friedlicheren Zeiten wäre es fraglich, wie gut es in Gesamteuropa ankommt, wenn ausgerechnet die Schweiz mit einer Antikriegs-Betroffenheitsballade antritt. Das aktuelle Gemetzel in der Ukraine und die echte Notsituation der Bevölkerung dort verleiht dieser ohnehin schon fragwürdigen Themenwahl einen zynischen Beigeschmack.
Yeah agree— пані кицька🐱🇺🇦 (@catmuurka) May 10, 2023
Like no one will ever send you to a war, why are you complaining
Von da her ist es durchaus nachvollziehbar, dass sehr viele Negativstimmen aus der Ukraine kommen.
Bold claim from a country that was a nazi haven and today blocks defence weapon in favour of another nazi state. Tone deaf, Switzerland #Eurovision #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/LdYuAV0Q8J— Гіль🔪 (@i_gil_) May 9, 2023
The most disgusting performance of the 1st semi-final of #Eurovision is from Switzerland. Second place in this unfortunate rating takes Czechia. Don’t get me wrong, voices are beautiful, but messages…— Svitlana 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@nejmovirno) May 9, 2023
The country which is co-hosting this event is currently AT WAR and you are crying from NEUTRAL SWITZERLAND that you “don’t wanna be a soldier”?— Svitlana 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@nejmovirno) May 9, 2023
Vielleicht wäre der Song vor ein paar Jahren unproblematischer gewesen. Es wäre bei ein paar träfen Kommentaren über die historische Schweizer Neutralität und den immensen Wohlstand geblieben, aber nicht mehr. Heuer ist das Gastgeberland – der letztjährige Gewinner – nicht in der Lage, den Song Contest in seiner Hauptstadt zu veranstalten, weil diese sich im Belagerungszustand befindet. Und dann kommt ein Bub aus dem reichsten, sichersten Land der Welt – ein Land, das sich zudem aktuell weigert, Verteidigungswaffen zu liefern –, und singt davon, wie er «kein Soldat sein will»?
Zurich territorial defence, lmao pic.twitter.com/BAo6ITAJfU— Svitlana 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@nejmovirno) May 9, 2023
Him actually singjng "bodyybags" in the song just fucking threw me for a loop.— odysseus 🇺🇦 (@IthakaOrange) May 9, 2023
Exactly. Who would want to lose his life on the front line, and when was the last time the Swiss did that? It's just stupid and naive.— stereovaikutelma (@thisagainreally) May 9, 2023
Oh no. Switzerland decided to go ahead with the simulated drone strike lighting effect... #Eurovision #Eurovision2023 #Switzerland pic.twitter.com/BCe0Dyy2NQ— Ariadne Griffin 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) May 9, 2023
We should just unite and declare war against Switzerland until they leave eurovision— Liana 🇫🇮🇵🇹🇪🇪🇱🇻🇦🇹 (@euroo_ju) May 9, 2023
#Eurovision The only song I have a strong opinion on this year, other than loving Australia, is Switzerland. They've done something very impressive, in that the song itself is as bland and inoffensive as you can get, but with massively inappropriate subject matter.— Brandon Martin-Moore (@BrandonMartinM2) May 10, 2023
Remo macht seine Sache als Eurovisions-Kandidat sehr professionell. Und er singt wunderschön. Dass einem 21-Jährigen die volle Tragweite der Aussage eines Songs vielleicht im ganzen Trubel nicht bewusst war, ist auch nachvollziehbar. Ebenso nachvollziehbar ist die Empörung, die einem Ukrainer hochfährt, während er den ESC im Luftschutzbunker schaut. Letztendlich ist der ESC immer politisch, auch wenn die European Broadcasting Union dies zu dementieren versucht.