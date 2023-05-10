Navigation
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    «Der ekelhafteste Auftritt» – Remo Forrers Eurovision-Song polarisiert

    «Was heulst du aus der NEUTRALEN Schweiz, dass du ‹kein Soldat sein willst›?» Remo polarisiert

    Mit seinem Einzug ins Eurovision-Finale hat der Schweizer Kandidat Remo Forrer viele Fans gewonnen. Aber vielerorts in Europa – gerade in der Ukraine – empfindet man seinen Song als Provokation.
    10.05.2023, 19:30
    Oliver Baroni
    Mehr «Leben»

    Die Schweiz steht mit Remo Forrer im Finale des Eurovision Song Contest. Seine Ballade «Watergun» konnte sich gegen etliche Konkurrenten durchsetzen. Bravo!

    28
    Gif
    «Versuch das mal einem Amerikaner zu erklären» – so lustig war der 1. ESC-Halbfinal
    von Oliver Baroni

    Und obwohl es die Schweiz nun zum dritten Mal in Folge ins Finale geschafft hat, ist dies gefühlt immer noch keine Selbstverständlichkeit. Zu lange bekundete man damit immer wieder Mühe (remember, DJ Bobo?).

    Remo, hingegen, schaffte es zu begeistern:

    Inzwischen lässt sich eine regelrechte europaweite Remo-Fangemeinde erkennen. Vor allem seine Stimme wird gelobt.

    Gewiss, der Song ist nicht jedermanns Sache, ...

    ... und jeder Zuschauer hat andere Vorlieben:

    Doch letztendlich lassen sich solche Negativstimmen unter ‹Geschmacksache› einordnen. Den einen gefällts, den anderen nicht.

    Doch es gibt da den einen Aspekt, der nicht überall gut ankommt.

    Selbst in friedlicheren Zeiten wäre es fraglich, wie gut es in Gesamteuropa ankommt, wenn ausgerechnet die Schweiz mit einer Antikriegs-Betroffenheitsballade antritt. Das aktuelle Gemetzel in der Ukraine und die echte Notsituation der Bevölkerung dort verleiht dieser ohnehin schon fragwürdigen Themenwahl einen zynischen Beigeschmack.

    Von da her ist es durchaus nachvollziehbar, dass sehr viele Negativstimmen aus der Ukraine kommen.

    star badge
    17
    13
    Video
    Eurovision und der Ukraine-Konflikt: Eine Zeitgeschichte
    von Oliver Baroni

    Vielleicht wäre der Song vor ein paar Jahren unproblematischer gewesen. Es wäre bei ein paar träfen Kommentaren über die historische Schweizer Neutralität und den immensen Wohlstand geblieben, aber nicht mehr. Heuer ist das Gastgeberland – der letztjährige Gewinner – nicht in der Lage, den Song Contest in seiner Hauptstadt zu veranstalten, weil diese sich im Belagerungszustand befindet. Und dann kommt ein Bub aus dem reichsten, sichersten Land der Welt – ein Land, das sich zudem aktuell weigert, Verteidigungswaffen zu liefern –, und singt davon, wie er «kein Soldat sein will»?

    Remo macht seine Sache als Eurovisions-Kandidat sehr professionell. Und er singt wunderschön. Dass einem 21-Jährigen die volle Tragweite der Aussage eines Songs vielleicht im ganzen Trubel nicht bewusst war, ist auch nachvollziehbar. Ebenso nachvollziehbar ist die Empörung, die einem Ukrainer hochfährt, während er den ESC im Luftschutzbunker schaut. Letztendlich ist der ESC immer politisch, auch wenn die European Broadcasting Union dies zu dementieren versucht.

    Themen

    Das ESC-Finale 2022

    1 / 27
    Das ESC-Finale 2022
    quelle: keystone / alessandro di marco
    Darum waren wir im «Hungry Pussy»-Workshop

    Video: watson

