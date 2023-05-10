«Versuch das mal einem Amerikaner zu erklären» – so lustig war der 1. ESC-Halbfinal

Das erste Halbfinal von Eurovision 2023 ist durch! Und es war ... hey, es war grossartig!
Grossartig unterhaltend.
Wenn auch nicht im konventionellen Sinne.
Gewiss, die Schweiz etwa reüssierte mit ihrer Sad-Boi-Ballade, und Schweden kam erwartungsgemäss weiter mit
der B-Side von «Euphoria» einem klassischen Eurovision-Kracher, doch da waren auch Acts, die ... na ja, die anders waren. Jene Sorte Acts, für die der Song Contest vor allem ausserhalb Europas mit Verwirrung beäugt wird:
there is no way to explain this to foreigners #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/dqCplhERiV— Ella 🇸🇮 (@its_spela) May 9, 2023
imagine explaining this to an american #eurovision pic.twitter.com/RwnTjictQg— vanya ✙ 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@eurovanya) May 9, 2023
Ja, die Reaktionen aus der Twittersphäre auf das erste Halbfinal waren ebenso heftig wie zahlreich. Aber beginnen wir doch mit dem Moderatorenteam: Alesha Dixon etwa, die mal locker einen Rap aus dem Ärmel schüttelt:
Alesha Dixon has secured her place in the iconic #Eurovision presenter moments with this.pic.twitter.com/VPmLglvdVO— Liam Beattie (@Liam_Beattie) May 9, 2023
Got to respect that.
Und – oh ja! – dieser Moment, als Julia Sanina ihrer Ko-Moderatorin Hannah Waddingham kurz erklären wollte, wie man *rockt*, und prompt die Quittung bekam:
This is Hannah Waddingham’s world. We’re just living in it. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/eM0yi96T0H— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 9, 2023
Ohnehin scheint sich Hannah (ihr kennt sie als Schauspielerin in «Ted Lasso» und «Sex Education») zum heimlichen Star des diesjährigen Song Contests zu mausern. Moderation auf perfektem Französisch? Geht klar!
"You see, Europe, some of us Brits do bother to learn another language!" Great to see Hannah Waddingham speaking French when hosting the #Eurovision2023 semi-finals. pic.twitter.com/fIPbiLA0in— School of Languages and Applied Linguistics (@UOPSLAL) May 10, 2023
Nun zu den Auftritten. Eigentlich wäre Loreen ja die Favoritin, ...
Loreen is back and she's thinking outside the box by being inside a box 🇸🇪 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/QTPfq8dh5d— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 9, 2023
... aber seit gestern ist klar, wer Publikumsliebling ist:
THE WINNER OF EUROVISION 2023 HAS ARRIVED. Y'ALL CAN GO HOME #eurovision pic.twitter.com/HRTnp5EKWp— VOYAGER Media and Updates VOTE AUSTRALIA THURSDAY (@nonecosimale) May 9, 2023
#SoMuchLove für Finnland grad jetzt.
WHOLE OF EUROPE RIGHT NOW!!! 🇫🇮 #Eurovision2023— Ocean 🌊 | 🇮🇹🇦🇲🇫🇮🇸🇪🇳🇴 (@oceaniito) May 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/lL061Ej0tU
something about Finland lately #eurovision pic.twitter.com/q6WlconZjq— Flo | Olli Matela’s gf (confirmed) (@titsoutforolli) May 9, 2023
Derweil in Finnland selbst:
CHA CHA CHA CHA CHA CHA CHA !!!!! #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/yMIjOufQ0n— biscuity boyle (@luvssik) May 9, 2023
Nun zur Schweiz! Remo Forrer schaffte es in die Endrunde. Vor allem die Inszenierung schien gut anzukommen:
Switzerland's Remo Forrer was not playing around tonight 🇨🇭 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/P2kLZ2DNzt— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 9, 2023
Was auffiel: Die Schweiz hält an ihrer Erfolgsformel fest.
at this point Switzerland's biggest export is the saddest boys. Just the most melancholic men. #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision #Switzerand pic.twitter.com/EXf6ah0bjY— Ariadne Griffin 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) May 9, 2023
Aber Balladen allgemein sind umstritten ...
how does switzerland send a curly white boy every year and it works for them everytime? #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/kn41dQ790q— Simone Malec (@simonemalec) May 9, 2023
We need at least a couple of ballads, they're the time to go the loo and make a cuppa 😊— Debs (@Ottersneedboops) May 10, 2023
Guter Punkt: Irgendwann mal muss man aufs Klo. Gut, gibt es die eine oder andere Ballade.
Ansonsten fiel auf: Kroatien.
"Five tickets for the barbie movie please"#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/w1VqaGCIR3— anna (@msstardustt) May 9, 2023
Oder das hier: Haar-Choreo. It's a thing.
It’s the hair choreo for me #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/Uz0SF8NqY8— BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 9, 2023
Niemand mochte sich an Irlands Song erinnern. Weil:
Ah lads 😂 #ireland #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision #EurovisionRtve #weareone #WildYouth #dustin pic.twitter.com/afLsExvRUL— WeirdWatercolours (@WeirdWcolours) May 9, 2023
Inzwischen eine Art Eurovisions-Standard: der obligate heidnische-Folklore-Eintopf, heuer serviert von Moldau.
Me at 2am when I was meant to have an early night #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/7WUI25G0xd— BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 9, 2023
When you meet the hot girl and try your hardest not to check her out or be disrespectful#Eurovision2023 #euroviisut2023 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ua2GZRhfDG— Otto 🇫🇮 (@the_dotto) May 9, 2023
Und so, liebe Kinder, beendet eine *echte Diva* einen Song:
This is how I think I look strutting around my bedroom#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/GUQeOYxygA— BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 9, 2023
Nun, wir freuen uns alles aufs Final. Dort sind unter anderem auch die «Big Five» (die grössten Gönnerländer der European Broadcasting Union) Grossbritannien, Spanien, Italien, Deutschland und Frankreich dabei. Vor allem auf letzteres dürfen wir uns freuen:
The meme holds true #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/gJw57beip3— Mark Jansen (@TehMadness) May 9, 2023
Aber auch Deutschland verspricht grossartig zu werden:
germany really went from— selma esc week 🇸🇮🇷🇸🇫🇮 (@SlimyPorko) May 9, 2023
this to this #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/svYeks6G8L
Aber letztendlich dürfte diese Prognose sich bewahrheiten:
Eurovision 2024 is going to be held in either of these countries #Eurovision #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/6Lkg5fC9U1— Claire ✨ (@Claireisanimdom) May 9, 2023