L'arrestation de Justin Timberlake, minute par minute

A 15h03 (heure Suisse), TMZ et les autres font irruption sur nos smartphones avec une nouvelle que personne n'attendait vraiment (et pas seulement parce que personne n'attend plus grand-chose de lui): Justin Timberlake a été arrêté dans les Hamptons, au volant de sa bagnole. Selon la formule consacrée aux Etats-Unis, le pop-boy était «sous influence».
Après avoir passé une bonne nuit à l'ombre, Justin s'est réveillé avec la gueule de bois, une photo d'identité judiciaire qui avait déjà fait le tour de la planète et des internautes qui sautent sur la moindre occasion d'en rire. Et, sans surprise, les premiers à avoir dégainé le fusil à vannes sont les groupies de son ex, Britney Spears, qui l'avait méchamment égratigné dans ses mémoires.
«Cheh!», comme disent les jeunes?
BREAKING: Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, a law enforcement official told ABC News. The arrest occurred Monday night in Sag Harbor, New York. The pop star will be in court on Tuesday. https://t.co/DFtwJ16TXD pic.twitter.com/sxk4EJovv6— ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2024
Justin Timberlake Arrested in New York | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/VcJtOl2oa0— TMZ (@TMZ) June 18, 2024
The NY Times story on Justin Timberlake's DUI is one of the harshest things I've ever read pic.twitter.com/Bwzw3Pt0LV— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) June 18, 2024
Waking up to see Justin Timberlake has been arrested has been glorious. Happy Tuesday! The world is healing. pic.twitter.com/A24KouUM6i— #1 Bear Fan 🐻 (@Radfemfuture) June 18, 2024
Justin Timberlake has been arrested and I've never been more excited to use this gif pic.twitter.com/LskBqaVFmQ— Jay P (@JohnathanPerk) June 18, 2024
Justin Timberlake getting arrested on Juneteenth Eve was touched by the ancestors and y’all can’t tell me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/XbQg8WZodT— raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) June 18, 2024
The cop who arrested Justin Timberlake 🚨 https://t.co/JrSKBPdioL pic.twitter.com/OVrhP5Bk69— Jake Lee 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jakeklee23) June 18, 2024
Actual footage of the cops preparing to arrest Justin Timberlake after he was driving under the influence of alcohol pic.twitter.com/7xH8EOzHCP— KingSpears (@godkneebitch) June 18, 2024
Justin Timberlake calling Jessica Biel after his arrest https://t.co/VSPLY18JeB pic.twitter.com/ET2E8hHDU6— Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) June 18, 2024
Footage of Justin Timberlake running from the cops in the Hamptons…pic.twitter.com/5KvijeQgsU— Jesse In El Paso LLC 🎙 (@CB34sGolfSwing) June 18, 2024
Justin Timberlake going to grab his keys after drinking: pic.twitter.com/QkFhDREDSr— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) June 18, 2024
JUST IN: Justin Timberlake's mugshot has been released after he was arrested for drunk driving.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 18, 2024
Officers say “his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath."
After being pulled over, Timberlake reportedly told cops:… pic.twitter.com/b4Rvfo5xbZ
Justin Timberlake driving around the Hamptons drunk pic.twitter.com/pBXW0AmwhP— Shirt-Ish (@Shirt_Ish) June 18, 2024
Justin Timberlake drunk driving around the Hamptons: pic.twitter.com/dQ4c4nzyLH— Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) June 18, 2024
pisses me off to see people assume justin timberlake "driving while intoxicated" = "drunk driving." he might have been intoxicated by an aroma, a sound, an idea.— jos (@josiahhughes) June 18, 2024
“sir i’m gonna need you to step out of the vehicle and walk in a straight line.”— abdullah (@abxsid) June 18, 2024
justin timberlake: pic.twitter.com/lPseAWqHQ7
Justin Timberlake when the officer told him to walk a straight line pic.twitter.com/vLiVvfZyBP— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 19, 2024
Footage of Justin Timberlake getting pulled over for a DWI. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FMe58IsJyI— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) June 18, 2024
Justin Timberlake when he realized no officers recognized him: pic.twitter.com/2DiibYnT5a— Marcy Jones (@marcy_jonestv) June 18, 2024
Justin TImberlake: I'm actually a really famous singer and actor.— STREET MEDIA TV (@streetmediatv) June 19, 2024
The cop: pic.twitter.com/P4RYYkN1aN
The cop when Justin Timberlake said “don’t you know who I am?!” pic.twitter.com/Tt9c4oCdMI— Waiting to Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) June 18, 2024
omg justin timberlake in HANDCUFFS pic.twitter.com/FGFFTPxVsn— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 18, 2024
liking every post with a photo of Justin Timberlake in handcuffs pic.twitter.com/Fq6cInUNvC— j (@jinagarten) June 18, 2024
Justin Timberlake’s mugshot has been released. pic.twitter.com/arMmu8VLcu— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 18, 2024
This how justin timberlake looked in his mugshot pic.twitter.com/6wPLjcZB3M— Zuka🪐💀 (@WukaZuka) June 18, 2024
Britney in 2024: Justin in 2024: pic.twitter.com/VVR3m6CfxU— Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) June 18, 2024
Martin Schoeller, Justin Timberlake, 2000s / Sag Harbor PD, 2024 pic.twitter.com/3hYC1kpHK0— Clayton Cubitt (@claytoncubitt) June 19, 2024
“Stop drinking. You know who you are, I’m speaking to you. Stop drinking, you’re gonna get sloppy, OK is gonna say something bad about you,” Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) said to @BritneySpears in 2007.— #FreeBritney Live (@FreeBritneyLive) June 19, 2024
Looks like his words are coming back to haunt him now. pic.twitter.com/9aTTcReytS
Maybe Justin Timberlake needs to be under a conservatorship. pic.twitter.com/WhrUsgnDPc— Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) June 18, 2024
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake right about now pic.twitter.com/cirm9UUDQg— Spencer (@WowItsSpencer) June 18, 2024
Fans are buying ‘Criminal’ by Britney Spears after Justin Timberlake’s arrest pic.twitter.com/0gfNoU3Pgb— Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) June 18, 2024
‘Criminal’ by Britney Spears has entered the top 200 pop song on iTunes following Justin Timberlake’s arrest pic.twitter.com/mDkQ2P5naa— Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) June 18, 2024
If you get a DUI in this day and age, you’re a fucking loser. Even if you’re Justin Timberlake.— SUGAFREE™️ (@trixxxen) June 18, 2024
