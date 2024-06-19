bien ensoleillé25°
DE | FR
burger
Divertissement
People

L'arrestation de Justin Timberlake, minute par minute

L&#039;arrestation de Justin Timberlake, minute par minute
Justin Timberlake a été arrêté par la police après avoir conduit en état d'ébriété.image: police de new york, montage: watson
People

Mugshot, vidéos, blagues: la chute de Timberlake, minute par minute

Pourquoi Britney Spears peut frimer et pourquoi Internet se moque de lui? Pour ceux qui n'auraient rien suivi (et aussi pour rire un peu), voici les dernières et turbulentes 24 heures de la vie de Justin Timberlake. Depuis son arrestation dans les Hamptons pour conduite sous influence et grâce à la puissance des réseaux sociaux.
19.06.2024, 12:0719.06.2024, 12:14
Fred Valet
Fred Valet
Suivez-moi
Plus de «Divertissement»

A 15h03 (heure Suisse), TMZ et les autres font irruption sur nos smartphones avec une nouvelle que personne n'attendait vraiment (et pas seulement parce que personne n'attend plus grand-chose de lui): Justin Timberlake a été arrêté dans les Hamptons, au volant de sa bagnole. Selon la formule consacrée aux Etats-Unis, le pop-boy était «sous influence».

People
Justin Timberlake arrêté: voici son «mugshot»

Après avoir passé une bonne nuit à l'ombre, Justin s'est réveillé avec la gueule de bois, une photo d'identité judiciaire qui avait déjà fait le tour de la planète et des internautes qui sautent sur la moindre occasion d'en rire. Et, sans surprise, les premiers à avoir dégainé le fusil à vannes sont les groupies de son ex, Britney Spears, qui l'avait méchamment égratigné dans ses mémoires.

«Cheh!», comme disent les jeunes?

La breaking news

Les Ricains se réveillent (ravis) avec cette info.

Les premiers détails fantasmés de cette affaire

Manifestement, il avait bu.

La mauvaise foi:

«Ça me fait chier de voir les gens supposer que Justin Timberlake "conduite sous influence" = "conduite en état d'ébriété". Il aurait pu être enivré par un arôme, un son, une idée»
Un internaute

Les flics ont tenté de le faire marcher droit pour contrôler son alcoolémie.

Pour comprendre la vidéo ci-dessus:

People
Justin Timberlake se ridiculise puis s'excuse avec humour

Les policiers ne l'auraient pas reconnu.

Puis, déboule une photo de Justin en menottes.

Le mugshot, enfin!

People
Vous allez prendre un coup de vieux

Les conséquences?

Chaud devant! Les dernières actus people!

People
La routine beauté de Pamela Anderson va vous laisser sans voix
1
People
Les Bennifer vendent leur maison: le divorce serait-il imminent?
People
«Je me suis retrouvée à mentir»: Céline Dion se confie sur TF1
People
L'ex de Taylor Swift sort enfin du silence

Des papas tristes qui emmènent leur fille en concert

1 / 21
Des papas tristes qui emmènent leur fille en concert
source: sadanduseless
partager sur Facebookpartager sur X

Britney Spears a 40 ans, vous en pensez quoi?

Vidéo: watson
Thèmes
Ceci pourrait également vous intéresser:
0 Commentaires
Connexion
user avatar
Votre commentaire
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Vers les règles des commentaires..
Les plus lus
1
Les courriers A et B vont disparaître
2
Euro 2024: Lizarazu a un gros problème avec l'équipe de Suisse
3
Ce canton approche de la plaque 999 999: que faire ensuite?
Euro 2024: Espagne-Italie côté bouffe, qui défonce qui?
Le match entre l'Espagne et l'Italie à l'Euro? Mmmhh ouais... Le combat qui compte vraiment, c'est celui qui va se jouer sur nos papilles. Plutôt chorizo ou salami? Pizza ou paella? Rioja ou Chianti? Participez à notre sondage!

OK, OK, il y a une petite compétition sportive qui se déroule en ce moment, genre «l'Euro» ou quelque chose comme ça. Une histoire de onze types sur un terrain herbeux (pas toujours de bonne qualité, hihi) qui se font des passes avec un ballon de football et à la fin c'est fini.

L’article