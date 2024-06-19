L'arrestation de Justin Timberlake, minute par minute

Justin Timberlake a été arrêté par la police après avoir conduit en état d'ébriété. image: police de new york, montage: watson

People

Mugshot, vidéos, blagues: la chute de Timberlake, minute par minute

Pourquoi Britney Spears peut frimer et pourquoi Internet se moque de lui? Pour ceux qui n'auraient rien suivi (et aussi pour rire un peu), voici les dernières et turbulentes 24 heures de la vie de Justin Timberlake. Depuis son arrestation dans les Hamptons pour conduite sous influence et grâce à la puissance des réseaux sociaux.

A 15h03 (heure Suisse), TMZ et les autres font irruption sur nos smartphones avec une nouvelle que personne n'attendait vraiment (et pas seulement parce que personne n'attend plus grand-chose de lui): Justin Timberlake a été arrêté dans les Hamptons, au volant de sa bagnole. Selon la formule consacrée aux Etats-Unis, le pop-boy était «sous influence».

Après avoir passé une bonne nuit à l'ombre, Justin s'est réveillé avec la gueule de bois, une photo d'identité judiciaire qui avait déjà fait le tour de la planète et des internautes qui sautent sur la moindre occasion d'en rire. Et, sans surprise, les premiers à avoir dégainé le fusil à vannes sont les groupies de son ex, Britney Spears, qui l'avait méchamment égratigné dans ses mémoires.

«Cheh!», comme disent les jeunes?

La breaking news

Les Ricains se réveillent (ravis) avec cette info.

Les premiers détails fantasmés de cette affaire

Manifestement, il avait bu.

La mauvaise foi: «Ça me fait chier de voir les gens supposer que Justin Timberlake "conduite sous influence" = "conduite en état d'ébriété". Il aurait pu être enivré par un arôme, un son, une idée» Un internaute

Les flics ont tenté de le faire marcher droit pour contrôler son alcoolémie.

Pour comprendre la vidéo ci-dessus:

Les policiers ne l'auraient pas reconnu.

Puis, déboule une photo de Justin en menottes.

Le mugshot, enfin!

Les conséquences?

