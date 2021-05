Wild-born Tasmanian Devil joeys! A baby boom like this hasn't happened in more than 3,000 years. @aussie_ark, with Re:wild and @wildarkglobal, are celebrating 7 Tasmanian Devil joeys born to adults released last year. Support #rewilding #Australia! https://t.co/30aW8UaXkK pic.twitter.com/vy3ID4y74C