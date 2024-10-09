++Ouragan Milton en direct: la tempête s'est abattue sur la Floride++

Voici les premières images capturées sur place, au moment de l'atterrissage de «l'ouragan du siècle».
A Punta Gorda:
SURGE still rising in PUNTA GORDA, FL. This is the GULF of Mexico now!!!!! Cars about to start floating in the hotel parking lot. #milton #hurricanemilton @accuweather @theScantman pic.twitter.com/suCzkd1Bz4— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) October 10, 2024
A Venice Bay:
Storm surge home inundation Venice Bay, FL along the river from Hurricane Milton pic.twitter.com/ZHQijUbMrY— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) October 10, 2024
Toujours à Venice:
Storm surge is absolutely pouring into Venice, Florida now as hurricane #Milton makes landfall. pic.twitter.com/jnp8KzStjk— Bryce Shelton (@BryceShelton01) October 10, 2024
A Port Charlotte:
Storm surge in Port Charlotte, Florida....🌊pic.twitter.com/QvjanLQgJT— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 10, 2024
A Fort Myers:
Storm Surge and power flashes here in Fort Myers. #Milton #FortMyers #Florida #Sanibel pic.twitter.com/vyCtQX1HlY— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 10, 2024
A Charlotte Harbor:
The other side of the @Sunseeker harbor side. #milton surge and wave action. @StevePetyerak pic.twitter.com/SRzzBlqZAp— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) October 10, 2024
A Saradosa:
Intense and dangerous storm surge in #Sarasota. Unbelievable. Some drivers struggling to get out. Live on AccuWeather TV & NOW Streaming @accuweather @AccuRayno @RealJonPorter #FLwx pic.twitter.com/ba7wBmFsIv— Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) October 10, 2024