++Ouragan Milton en direct: la tempête s'est abattue sur la Floride++

La côte ouest de la Floride ne respire plus.
La côte ouest de la Floride ne respire plus. Keystone
L'ouragan «destructeur» Milton s'est abattu sur la Floride

Qualifié d'ouragan «catastrophique», Milton s'est abattu sur la Floride mercredi soir. Suivez les avancées de la tempête en direct dans ce live.
09.10.2024, 17:5110.10.2024, 04:23
Marine Brunner
Marine Brunner
Fred Valet
Fred Valet
  • Décrit comme le «pire ouragan» à frapper l'Etat depuis un siècle par le président américain Joe Biden, Milton a le «potentiel d'être l'un des ouragans les plus destructeurs jamais enregistrés», selon le National Hurricane Center (NHC).
  • Il a touché terre mercredi soir vers 21h30 en Floride, (3h30 en Suisse), dans une zone densément peuplée comprenant les villes de Tampa, Sarasota et Fort Myers, avant de continuer son chemin à traverser la péninsule.
  • Milton apportera avec lui une onde de choc océanique potentiellement mortelle qui pourrait entraîner 3 à 4 mètres d'eau dans certaines zones, des vents extrêmement violents et des précipitations de 15 à 30 centimètres
  • Plus de 5,5 millions de personnes ont été pressées d'évacuer, ce qui l'une des plus grandes évacuations de l'histoire de l'Etat. Quelques irréductibles ont refusé toutefois toujours d'abandonner leur domicile, comme «Lieutenant Dan», à Tampa, ou l'influenceuse Caroline Calloway.
4:34 Heures: L'ouest de la Floride étouffe sous l'eau
Alors que l'ouragan Milton a frappé l'île de Siesta Key à 20h30 (heure locale) mercredi, le plus grand danger pour toute la côte ouest de la Floride est les ondes de tempêtes. Une montée des eaux catastrophique, poussée par des pluies historiques et des vents tutoyant les 200 km/h. Comme nous disait un journaliste basé à Fort Myers qui barricadait sa maison en début de semaine, «l'eau trouvera toujours une manière d'entrer dans les foyers».

Voici les premières images capturées sur place, au moment de l'atterrissage de «l'ouragan du siècle».

A Punta Gorda:


A Venice Bay:


Toujours à Venice:


A Port Charlotte:


A Fort Myers:


A Charlotte Harbor:


A Saradosa:
4:11 Heures: Dans l'oeil du cyclone, le calme plat
Environ une heure avant que Milton ne touche terre, alors que l'œil commençait à se diriger vers la côte, un calme inquiétant s'est installé dans le centre-ville de Sarasota, à quelques kilomètres de l'endroit où l'ouragan a atterri. Les vents violents se sont brusquement calmés. Un moment immortalisé par le chasseur de tornades, Josh Morgerman.



«Un œil mort et calme. Mort. Calme. Plutôt trippant. Les vents destructeurs reviendront bientôt avec l'arrière de l'ouragan», décrit Josh Morgerman. L'expert a vu juste. Juste après cette étrange accalmie, vers 21 heures, l'air a recommencé à bouger.

4:06 Heures: Tampa en état d’alerte
Tampa n’a finalement pas été le point de chute de l’ouragan Milton. Une chance, entre guillemets, puisque la baie est la région au monde la plus fragile face aux ouragans.

Ce qui n’empêchent pas les environs d’être en état d’alerte absolue: de puissantes inondations sont encore attendues durant les prochaines heures, selon le NWS. Les villes à risque sont Tampa, Saint Petersburg et Clearwater.
3:56 Heures: Trois mois de pluie en trois heures
CNN a annoncé mercredi soir que la ville de Saint Petersburg, dans la baie de Tampa en Floride, a connu l'équivalent de trois mois de pluie en moins de trois heures. Un record selon la chaîne américaine, qui parle d’un «évènement qu'on voit une fois tous les 1.000 ans».
2:46 Heures: L'ouragan du siècle a touché terre à Siesta Key
C'est à 20h30, heure locale, que l'ouragan Milton a frappé la côte ouest de la Floride. Plus précisément à Siesta Key, une petite île en face de la ville de Sarasota, au sud de la baie de Tampa. Précisément la région dans laquelle l'influenceuse Caroline Calloway a décidé de rester, «au risque de mourir».
La «pire influenceuse du monde» dit qu'elle va mourir dans l'ouragan
Selon les premières informations du National Hurricane Center, «l'ouragan extrêmement dangereux de catégorie 3, qui a atterrit à Siesta Key provoquent des ondes de tempête, des vents extrêmes et des crues soudaines, menaçant le pronostic vital sur la péninsule centrale de Floride». Les vents enregistrés atteignaient une vitesse de 193km/h.

3:29 Heures: Taylor Swift fait un don de 5 millions de dollars aux efforts de secours
Taylor Swift a fait don de 5 millions de dollars à Feeding America, une organisation à but non lucratif, pour soutenir les communautés touchées par les ouragans Helene et Milton.
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Taylor Swift
Bild: sda
Cette somme servira à fournir de la nourriture, de l'eau potable et des biens de première nécessité aux personnes touchées par les tempêtes, a indiqué l'ONG dans un communiqué mercredi soir, peu avant que l'ouragan Milton ne touche terre.

«Ensemble, nous pouvons avoir un réel impact en aidant les familles à surmonter les défis qui les attendent. Merci, Taylor, de nous soutenir dans le mouvement pour mettre fin à la faim et d'aider les communautés dans le besoin», achève l'organisme.
0:46 Heures: 1 millions de foyers privé d’électricité
Alors que Milton promet d'être l'un des ouragans les plus destructeurs de l'histoire de l'Etat, il a déjà privé d'électricité à plus de 250 000 habitants en Floride en fin d’après-midi. A 18h40 mercredi (heure locale), le site poweroutage.us annonçait que «les pannes de courant augmentent le long de la côte ouest de la Floride, mais certains des comtés qui ont le plus grand pourcentage de pannes se trouvent en fait dans les zones centrales et orientales de l'État».

La faute aux nombreuses tornades qui ont démonté la Floride mercredi après-midi.
D'effroyables tornades démontent littéralement la Floride
A 22 heures, après l’atterrissage de Milton à Siesta Key, les autorités de Floride ont annoncé que plus d’un million de foyers n’avait plus d’électricité.
18:23 Heures: Encore 200 000 places disponibles dans les refuges
Alors que des milliers de personnes tentent encore de fuir l'ouragan, de nombreuses stations-service sont à court de carburant, selon Ron DeSantis, gouverneur de Floride, lors d'une conférence de presse mercredi matin (heure locale).

«Il est encore temps de sortir. Vous avez encore le temps d’évacuer. Les conditions continueront de se détériorer au fil de la journée, a-t-il prévenu. Les conditions ne sont pas très bonnes actuellement et risquent de s’aggraver.»
Image
Selon le gouverneur, il restait encore 200 000 places disponibles dans les refuges d'urgence.

«Je sais que certaines personnes préfèrent rester à l’hôtel, et c’est très bien. Mais à mesure que la tempête se rapproche, vous devrez peut-être parcourir 16 kilomètres jusqu’à un abri et attendre que la tempête passe.»

Il a également tenu à mettre en garde contre la désinformation et certains propos incendiaires ou complotistes en ligne, dont un message sur X qui assurait que les gens seraient empêchés de rentrer chez eux. «Méfiez-vous des absurdités qui circulent et sachez que plus elles sont excitantes, plus il y a de chances que quelqu'un en tire profit, a prévenu Ron DeSantis. Ils ne se soucient pas vraiment du bien-être et de la sécurité des personnes qui se trouvent dans l'œil du cyclone.»
17:59 Heures: Milton provoque des alertes tornades à travers toute la Floride
On s'attend à ce que Milton engendre de nombreuses tornades, et une tornade isolée importante ne peut être exclue, selon le Centre de prévision des tempêtes du National Weather Service. Lequel a émis une alerte tornade dans les régions centrales et méridionales de la péninsule de Floride jusqu'à 21 heures, heure locale. Tampa, Miami, Lakeland et les Keys sont toutes concernées.

Plusieurs tornades ont déjà été confirmées dans les Everglades.



«Les tornades tropicales peuvent se développer très rapidement, se déplacer rapidement et être difficiles à voir», a averti le Centre national des ouragans (NHC).

