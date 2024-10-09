SURGE still rising in PUNTA GORDA, FL. This is the GULF of Mexico now!!!!! Cars about to start floating in the hotel parking lot. #milton #hurricanemilton @accuweather @theScantman pic.twitter.com/suCzkd1Bz4 — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) October 10, 2024

Storm surge home inundation Venice Bay, FL along the river from Hurricane Milton pic.twitter.com/ZHQijUbMrY — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) October 10, 2024

Storm surge is absolutely pouring into Venice, Florida now as hurricane #Milton makes landfall. pic.twitter.com/jnp8KzStjk — Bryce Shelton (@BryceShelton01) October 10, 2024

Peak storm surge Venice, FL with Hurricane Milton and now getting hammered in Tampa by wrap around pic.twitter.com/Tq4OvNmPxT — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) October 10, 2024

Storm surge in Port Charlotte, Florida....🌊pic.twitter.com/QvjanLQgJT — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 10, 2024

The backside of #Milton is moving in and check out these winds in Sarasota that were shared to me by Chris Collura. Very impressive. pic.twitter.com/Mu6rnBOKsY — Derek Sibley (@SibleyDerek) October 10, 2024

At a highway rest stop off I75, just S of Ruskin. In #Hurricane #MILTON’s NW eyewall. Trees getting raked. pic.twitter.com/fqekHkVQzN — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) October 10, 2024

Alors que l'ouragan Milton a frappé l'île de Siesta Key à 20h30 (heure locale) mercredi, le plus grand danger pour toute la côte ouest de la Floride est l'onde de tempête. Une montée des eaux catastrophique, poussée par des pluies historiques et des vents tutoyant les 200 km/h. Comme nous le disait un journaliste basé à Fort Myers, qui barricadait sa maison en début de semaine, «l'eau trouvera toujours une manière d'entrer dans les foyers».Voici les premières images capturées sur place, au moment de l'atterrissage de «l'ouragan du siècle».