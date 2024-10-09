SURGE still rising in PUNTA GORDA, FL. This is the GULF of Mexico now!!!!! Cars about to start floating in the hotel parking lot. #milton #hurricanemilton @accuweather @theScantman pic.twitter.com/suCzkd1Bz4— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) October 10, 2024
Storm surge home inundation Venice Bay, FL along the river from Hurricane Milton pic.twitter.com/ZHQijUbMrY— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) October 10, 2024
Storm surge is absolutely pouring into Venice, Florida now as hurricane #Milton makes landfall. pic.twitter.com/jnp8KzStjk— Bryce Shelton (@BryceShelton01) October 10, 2024
Peak storm surge Venice, FL with Hurricane Milton and now getting hammered in Tampa by wrap around pic.twitter.com/Tq4OvNmPxT— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) October 10, 2024
Storm surge in Port Charlotte, Florida....🌊pic.twitter.com/QvjanLQgJT— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 10, 2024
Storm Surge and power flashes here in Fort Myers. #Milton #FortMyers #Florida #Sanibel pic.twitter.com/vyCtQX1HlY— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 10, 2024
The other side of the @Sunseeker harbor side. #milton surge and wave action. @StevePetyerak pic.twitter.com/SRzzBlqZAp— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) October 10, 2024
Intense and dangerous storm surge in #Sarasota. Unbelievable. Some drivers struggling to get out. Live on AccuWeather TV & NOW Streaming @accuweather @AccuRayno @RealJonPorter #FLwx pic.twitter.com/ba7wBmFsIv— Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) October 10, 2024
The backside of #Milton is moving in and check out these winds in Sarasota that were shared to me by Chris Collura. Very impressive. pic.twitter.com/Mu6rnBOKsY— Derek Sibley (@SibleyDerek) October 10, 2024
At a highway rest stop off I75, just S of Ruskin. In #Hurricane #MILTON’s NW eyewall. Trees getting raked. pic.twitter.com/fqekHkVQzN— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) October 10, 2024
In the eye of #Hurricane #MILTON in Downtown Sarasota #Florida. A deeply calm, meditative eye. Absolutely spectacular. pic.twitter.com/WhT3vmDklk— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) October 10, 2024
8:35 pm. In the eye of #Hurricane #MILTON in Downtown Sarasota. A dead-calm eye. Dead. Calm. Pretty tripping. Destructive winds will soon return with the hurricane's backside. pic.twitter.com/cZpDUZhvqR— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) October 10, 2024
🚨LANDFALL: CATEGORY 3 Hurricane #Milton has made landfall near Siesta Key, #Florida with unrelenting sustained winds of 120 mph, and a minimum pressure of 954 mbar. After peaking as a 180 mph, 897 mbar Category 5 on Monday and crossing the entire Gulf of Mexico, Milton has… pic.twitter.com/FPif4C1mku— Backpirch Weather (@BackpirchCrew) October 10, 2024
WOW! Tornadoes in the Everglades along Alligator Alley. This risk is spreading northeast. pic.twitter.com/L0C5lwWZoG— MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) October 9, 2024
