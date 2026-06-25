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Coupe du monde 2026: Les Norvégiens ont contaminé la planète

Mrs. Met cheers with Norway Soccer fans during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Cu ...
Depuis le début de la Coupe du monde, leur célébration viking est partout.Keystone

Les Norvégiens ont contaminé la planète

Au départ, ce n'était qu'une célébration de supporters. Puis elle a contaminé Times Square, les tribunes, les écoles, les maisons de retraite et même des fans d'autres sélections. Avant leur match face aux Bleus, plongeons ensemble dans la folle épidémie de rame norvégienne.
25.06.2026, 18:5325.06.2026, 18:53
Margaux Habert
Margaux Habert

Imaginez la scène. Vous êtes tranquillement en train de vous promener à New York. Quand soudain, une cinquantaine de personnes se mettent à ramer dans le vide en hurlant, avec un enthousiasme parfaitement assumé.

Non, vous n'avez pas abusé de la Bud Light (vous pouvez y aller un moment avec cette chose que les Américains appellent «bière»). Vous venez simplement de croiser des supporters norvégiens chauds la braise.

Erling Haaland, le viking princesse qui affole internet

Depuis le début de la Coupe du monde, leur célébration viking est partout. Dans les écoles, les hôpitaux, les maisons de retraite ou simplement dans la rue, des passants curieux finissent eux aussi par embarquer à bord du bateau imaginaire.

POV: tu prends le métro en même temps que les Norvégiens 👀

Au parlement à Oslo, okay...

Le type qui balance son vélo pour les rejoindre :')

Les Ecossais ont envahi Miami et c'est un régal

- On a un patient en réa!
- On est occupés, là, merci.​

Il faut leur apprendre tôt à être de bons petits vikings:

On se remet une petite dose de Times Square?

Perso, à la place de Mbappé, je fais moyen le malin...

Eux, ils feront moins peur aux Bleus (ils sont si cute!):

Même dans l'escalator, ils crient plus fort que David Lemos:

Les vikings sénégalais :)

Entre les Ecossais et les Norvégiens, Boston a peu dormi 😇

«Nous n'avons jamais rien vu de tel»: les Ecossais ont choqué à Boston

Increvables même sous le déluge!

Ils l'ont montré aux Ecossais à Boston... Boston, on t'aime <3

Les Ecossais ont importé une étrange tradition à Boston

Un bateau fantôme qui roule même sur la route:

A la veille de la rencontre entre la Norvège et la France, on se fait un petit scrolling des meilleurs «viking rows».La célébration viking portera-t-elle chance aux Norvégiens face à l’équipe de France? Réponse vendredi à 21 heures en Suisse.

Plus d'articles WTF sur la Coupe du monde 2026:
Erling Haaland, le viking princesse qui affole internet
Erling Haaland, le viking princesse qui affole internet
de Margaux Habert
Au Mondial, cette sauce américaine rend fous les Européens
6
Au Mondial, cette sauce américaine rend fous les Européens
de Margaux Habert
Les Ecossais ont envahi Miami et c&#039;est un régal
Les Ecossais ont envahi Miami et c'est un régal
de Margaux Habert
Le Mondial 2026 a réveillé un trauma que je croyais oublié
Le Mondial 2026 a réveillé un trauma que je croyais oublié
de Margaux Habert

La Coupe du monde 2026 en images:

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La Coupe du monde 2026 en images:
source: sda / olga fedorova
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La Fifa concocte une petite révolution pour les tirs au but au Mondial
L'instance du foot mondial veut modifier le tirage au sort avant les séances fatidiques. Le temps presse avant les 16es de finale de la Coupe du monde.
La Fifa envisage apparemment de modifier une règle en urgence pendant cette Coupe du monde. Comme le rapporte notamment The Athletic, un seul tirage au sort effectué par l’arbitre pourrait désormais avoir lieu avant une séance de tirs au but. Les gardiens des lois du jeu de l’International Football Association Board (IFAB) doivent encore approuver ce projet.
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