Les Norvégiens ont contaminé la planète
Imaginez la scène. Vous êtes tranquillement en train de vous promener à New York. Quand soudain, une cinquantaine de personnes se mettent à ramer dans le vide en hurlant, avec un enthousiasme parfaitement assumé.
Non, vous n'avez pas abusé de la Bud Light (vous pouvez y aller un moment avec cette chose que les Américains appellent «bière»). Vous venez simplement de croiser des supporters norvégiens chauds la braise.
Depuis le début de la Coupe du monde, leur célébration viking est partout. Dans les écoles, les hôpitaux, les maisons de retraite ou simplement dans la rue, des passants curieux finissent eux aussi par embarquer à bord du bateau imaginaire.
POV: tu prends le métro en même temps que les Norvégiens 👀
NYC subway = the modern Viking longship 😂— MuchMusic (@Much) June 23, 2026
[🎥 mystixxtwitch/TT] #FIFAWorldCup #norway pic.twitter.com/fu6SiAKNaw
Au parlement à Oslo, okay...
World Cup fever spread to Norway's parliament in Oslo where lawmakers joined together to perform a "Viking Row" to show support for their country's squad. https://t.co/NmPmfbx08v pic.twitter.com/2SJC545q86— ABC News (@ABC) June 22, 2026
Le type qui balance son vélo pour les rejoindre :')
🇳🇴🤣 JAJA, esto está pasando en las calles de Noruega.— Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) June 23, 2026
Sin sentido. pic.twitter.com/gz3jYqocFZ https://t.co/BwiC40xBOf
- On a un patient en réa!
- On est occupés, là, merci.
🇳🇴 Norwegian hospital staff just took Viking pride to the next level— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 24, 2026
After Norway’s big win, nurses turned a hospital hallway into their own rowing longship.
Even the patients are getting the full experience.
Writer: Solpic.twitter.com/JtnyCeX8fi
Il faut leur apprendre tôt à être de bons petits vikings:
GOOOO NORWAY ⭐️🇳🇴— Cyndexia 🥂💯 (@CyndexiaTruther) June 23, 2026
The World Cup fever continues in
Skjong Kindergarten!
Aren't they the Cutest Rower's You've Ever Seen ? pic.twitter.com/RsTBn4YAC8
On se remet une petite dose de Times Square?
Suporter Norwegia berkumpul dan melakukan Viking Row di Times Square, New York City. 🚣🏻— Visca Garuda (@ViscaGaruda) June 22, 2026
🎥: https://t.co/KI8VPnMziL#Norwegia #VikingRow #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RM9nrjkmOm
Perso, à la place de Mbappé, je fais moyen le malin...
A high-angle view of the Norway fan Viking row 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CJIda5U7ed— Interesting things (@awkwardgoogle) June 24, 2026
Eux, ils feront moins peur aux Bleus (ils sont si cute!):
Even the grandparents in Norway 🇳🇴 weren’t left out of the party!— KumoriRaver (@kumoriRaver) June 23, 2026
These legends are straight-up vibing in the hallway Rowing and holding the Norway Flag This is what it’s all about, generations celebrating together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mo25P7nleV
Même dans l'escalator, ils crient plus fort que David Lemos:
Norway fans are doing a “Viking Row” up the escalator at Boston’s South Station before heading to the World Cup— Jeremy Siegel (@jersiegel) June 16, 2026
Adding this to the list of things I’ve never seen before and probably never will again pic.twitter.com/j8NvltOvfk
Les vikings sénégalais :)
Norway 🇳🇴 fans taught the Senegal 🇸🇳 fans the Viking row after their World Cup match against each other ❤️……This is what football is about 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/1VYw8ca4fs— NEDU (@Nedu_brazil01) June 23, 2026
Entre les Ecossais et les Norvégiens, Boston a peu dormi 😇
Norway fans were teaching supporters from other countries how to do the Viking Row after their World Cup game. This celebration is about to take over the world. pic.twitter.com/tf1dPT4JgE— Quam🎭 (@Quamclips) June 23, 2026
Increvables même sous le déluge!
¿Lluvia? Para un vikingo eso es clima de playa. 🤣⛈️ pic.twitter.com/1unxZJTt4T— Fútbol Noruego (@NoruegArg) June 23, 2026
Ils l'ont montré aux Ecossais à Boston... Boston, on t'aime <3
Norway teaching Scotland how to row ❤️❤️🏴🏴🇳🇴🇳🇴🇳🇴THis is what the World Cup is all about 🤝❤️🏴@WeAreSTVRadio pic.twitter.com/wkRUlNXEM3— Cat Harvey (@MissCatHarvey) June 19, 2026
Un bateau fantôme qui roule même sur la route:
His wife left him to join the Norwegian fans doing the Viking row celebration in the streets… more than a sport to us 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/NgMQYF7nAd— Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) June 23, 2026
A la veille de la rencontre entre la Norvège et la France, on se fait un petit scrolling des meilleurs «viking rows».La célébration viking portera-t-elle chance aux Norvégiens face à l’équipe de France? Réponse vendredi à 21 heures en Suisse.