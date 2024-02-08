bedeckt, wenig Regen
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Navigation
    Spass
    Digital

    Die besten Memes zur Apple Vision Pro

    Meme zur Apple Vision Pro.
    Ein legendäres Meme kehrt zurück.meme: twitter.com

    Das sind die besten und frechsten Memes zur Apple Vision Pro

    Die erste Computerbrille von Apple ist pures Comedy-Gold. In diesem Beitrag erfährst du aber auch, wie robust und revolutionär das Mixed-Reality-Headset wirklich ist.
    08.02.2024, 05:59
    Mehr «Spass»

    Am 2. Februar hat Apple in den USA die erste Generation seiner Computerbrille Vision Pro lanciert. Und was sollen wir sagen: Plötzlich ist Science-Fiction verdammt nah.

    Weil einige Menschen, die über 3500 Dollar für ein neues Gadget hinblättern, dies unbedingt öffentlich kundtun wollen, haben wir auch viel zu lachen. Danke, Tim Cook!

    Meme zur Apple Vision Pro
    Screenshot: twitter.com

    Fragt sich, wer arm ist

    Meme zur Apple Vision Pro.
    Screenshot: twitter.com

    Warten wird nie mehr dasselbe sein

    Meme zur Apple Vision Pro.
    Bild: Screenshot: twitter.com

    Und damit zurück in die Realität.

    En Guete!

    Meme zur Apple Vision Pro.
    Screenshot: twitter.com

    Sommer 2024

    Meme zur Apple Vision Pro.
    Screenshot: twitter.com

    Apropos arme Schweine

    Meme zur Apple Vision Pro
    Screenshot: twitter.com

    Meme zur Apple Vision Pro.
    «Benutzen Sie noch ein anderes Verhütungsmittel als das Tragen eines Apple Vision Pro?»Screenshot: twitter.com

    Meme zur Apple Vision Pro.
    Screenshot: twitter.com
    Wer Virtual-Reality-Pornos mag, aufgepasst! Die Vision Pro sei ein «Keuschheitsgürtel im Wert von 3500 US-Dollar», berichtete ein US-Techblog. Aktuell funktionierten VR-Sexfilme nicht mit der Apple-Brille.
    quelle: 404media.co

    PCs einst und heute

    Bild
    meme: twitter.com

    «Eines Tages, Sohn, wird das alles dir gehören.»
    «Eines Tages, Sohn, wird das alles dir gehören.»screenshot: twitter.com

    Wie robust ist die Computerbrille? Der YouTuber JerryRigEverything zeigt es uns mit seinen «Folterinstrumenten» ...

    Video: YouTube/JerryRigEverything

    Logisch, dass der erste Depp gleich nach dem Kauf den Falltest machte ...

    Video: YouTube/AppleTrack

    Normaler Abnutzung scheine das Gerät gut standzuhalten, fasst futurezone.at zusammen. Wenn man damit an der Wand anstosse, werde das Frontglas der Vision Pro zwar zerkratzt, aber nicht weiter beschädigt. Bei mehrmaligen Falltests gingen zuerst die Lautsprecher kaputt. Das Frontglas hielt erstaunlich lang und zersprang erst, als es aus einer Höhe von zweieinhalb Metern auf den Boden prallte.

    «Das kaputte Glas konnte danach relativ einfach vom Gehäuse des Headsets gelöst werden. Dabei scheint es sich um eine Art Sicherheitsglas zu handeln, das nicht in viele einzelne Teile zerspringt, wenn es kaputt wird, sondern von einer Folie zusammengehalten wird. So kann man sich auch nicht schneiden, wenn man das kaputte Glas berührt.»
    quelle: futurezone.at

    Du willst ganz genau wissen, was drinsteckt? iFixit zeigt es dir ...

    Video: YouTube/iFixit

    Fazit der Testerin:

    «Es war wirklich sehr mühsam. Tonnenweise verschlungene Konstruktionen, knifflige Befestigungen und eine Vielzahl von Klammern machten das Ganze zu einem wahren Albtraum.»

    Meme zur Apple Vision Pro.
    meme: Reddit

    Im Video

    Video: watson

    (dsc)

    Mehr zur Apple Vision Pro

    Zahlreiche Tesla-Fahrer mit Apple-Brille am Steuer – US-Verkehrsminister warnt
    1
    Review
    Kochen und Skifahren mit der Apple Vision Pro – die ersten Reviews zeigen, was möglich ist
    21
    Apple startet Online-Verkauf von Vision Pro – innert 18 Minuten «ausverkauft», aber ...
    20
    Apples sehr teure Datenbrille kommt – das musst du wissen
    42
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen
    Die turbulente Geschichte von Apple Maps
    1 / 16
    Die turbulente Geschichte von Apple Maps
    Es war einmal ein amerikanischer Techkonzern, der wollte auf seinen Geräten nicht mehr die Software des grossen, datenhungrigen Rivalen installieren, sondern etwas Eigenes wagen ...
    quelle: ap / patrick semansky
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
    Diese Erfindung schafft Abhilfe gegen heisse Tage – doch würdest du sie anziehen?
    Video: watson
    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
    4 Kommentare
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Dein Kommentar
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    4
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Uferweg-Gegner wohnt am See, ist Naturschutz-Präsident – und seine Familie verbaut den See
    2
    «Wir kennen dich, du A…» – Comedian Cedric Schild überführt Enkeltrickbetrüger
    3
    Mit grosser Freude präsentieren wir: 24 Fails für (mehr) Spass im Leben
    4
    20 Jahre danach: So sehen die Kandidatinnen und Kandidaten von «MusicStar» heute aus
    5
    König Charles an Krebs erkrankt – die wichtigsten Fragen und Antworten
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    GC-Talent Kacuri wechselt zum FC Basel +++ YB-Amenda im Sommer zu Frankfurt
    2
    US-Senat lehnt Hilfspaket für die Ukraine ab +++ IAEA-Grossi besucht AKW Saporischschja
    3
    Fünf Altbundesräte kämpfen gegen die 13. AHV-Rente – Ruth Dreifuss kritisiert das
    4
    Salvini fordert Kastration von Jugendlichen – Experte warnt davor
    5
    Picdump 75 – mit Memes geht einfach alles einfacher
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    US-Country-Legende Toby Keith gestorben
    2
    Zivile Tote nach heftigen Kämpfen in Chan Junis ++ 31 verschleppte Geiseln tot
    3
    Tausende Chinesen gelangen durch ein Loch im Grenzzaun in die USA – dank TikTok
    4
    Biden berichtet von Gespräch mit Mitterrand an G7-Gipfel 2021 – doch der ist seit 1996 tot
    5
    Zahlreiche Tesla-Fahrer mit Apple-Brille am Steuer – US-Verkehrsminister warnt
    Schwyzer Polizei fasst mutmassliche Chat-Betrüger, die ihre Opfer ausraubten

    Die Kantonspolizei Schwyz hat zwei mutmassliche Räuber gefasst, die ihre Opfer auf einer Chatplattform angelockt haben sollen. Vor der Justiz verantworten müssen sich zwei Schweizer im Alter von 26 und 15 Jahren.

    Zur Story