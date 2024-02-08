Am 2. Februar hat Apple in den USA die erste Generation seiner Computerbrille Vision Pro lanciert. Und was sollen wir sagen: Plötzlich ist Science-Fiction verdammt nah.
Weil einige Menschen, die über 3500 Dollar für ein neues Gadget hinblättern, dies unbedingt öffentlich kundtun wollen, haben wir auch viel zu lachen. Danke, Tim Cook!
When your fresh meme hits the timeline pic.twitter.com/ytfVO6rVLy— Proper 🧐 (@ProperPrompter) February 2, 2024
Android users through Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/MZEgYWOXdJ— Mike VRO (@vr_oasis) February 5, 2024
The Simpson are at it again. They predicted the Apple 🍏 vision pro— Joseph (@JosephJay07) February 6, 2024
pic.twitter.com/efFj8aXhLu
It's not just a powerful weather app, but also a brand new immersive weather app specially developed for Apple Vision Pro.pic.twitter.com/oCMV9rs39D— Steve Nouri (@SteveNouri) February 4, 2024
ok this demo is better than apple's actual ads for vision pro 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DE9IGdGCcG— kitze 🚀 (@thekitze) February 4, 2024
3- The Future of Vaccuming (Chores 2.0)!— Steve Nouri (@SteveNouri) February 4, 2024
Make this an online multiplayer for kids and take my money.⏳💲pic.twitter.com/fbp0hZKxgN
2. Vision Pro in the Restroompic.twitter.com/qrPbP0rNFN— Alvaro Cintas (@dr_cintas) February 4, 2024
3. Changing your partner’s look? pic.twitter.com/p0eRBmOrUj— Alvaro Cintas (@dr_cintas) February 4, 2024
12. Immersive Memoriespic.twitter.com/1RyuoUO4mM— Sai Rahul (@sairahul1) February 4, 2024
4- Zillow has a new app for Vision Pro to tour homes for sale.— Steve Nouri (@SteveNouri) February 4, 2024
Travel will be another huge win; check out resorts before you stay.
Less commute for finding the best place!pic.twitter.com/b0ij5LRWDf
Normaler Abnutzung scheine das Gerät gut standzuhalten, fasst futurezone.at zusammen. Wenn man damit an der Wand anstosse, werde das Frontglas der Vision Pro zwar zerkratzt, aber nicht weiter beschädigt. Bei mehrmaligen Falltests gingen zuerst die Lautsprecher kaputt. Das Frontglas hielt erstaunlich lang und zersprang erst, als es aus einer Höhe von zweieinhalb Metern auf den Boden prallte.
(dsc)