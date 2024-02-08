Ein legendäres Meme kehrt zurück. meme: twitter.com

Das sind die besten und frechsten Memes zur Apple Vision Pro

Die erste Computerbrille von Apple ist pures Comedy-Gold. In diesem Beitrag erfährst du aber auch, wie robust und revolutionär das Mixed-Reality-Headset wirklich ist.

Mehr «Spass»

Am 2. Februar hat Apple in den USA die erste Generation seiner Computerbrille Vision Pro lanciert. Und was sollen wir sagen: Plötzlich ist Science-Fiction verdammt nah.

Weil einige Menschen, die über 3500 Dollar für ein neues Gadget hinblättern, dies unbedingt öffentlich kundtun wollen, haben wir auch viel zu lachen. Danke, Tim Cook!

Fragt sich, wer arm ist Screenshot: twitter.com

Warten wird nie mehr dasselbe sein Bild: Screenshot: twitter.com

Und damit zurück in die Realität.

En Guete! Screenshot: twitter.com

Sommer 2024 Screenshot: twitter.com

Apropos arme Schweine Screenshot: twitter.com

«Benutzen Sie noch ein anderes Verhütungsmittel als das Tragen eines Apple Vision Pro?» Screenshot: twitter.com

Wer Virtual-Reality-Pornos mag, aufgepasst! Die Vision Pro sei ein «Keuschheitsgürtel im Wert von 3500 US-Dollar», berichtete ein US-Techblog. Aktuell funktionierten VR-Sexfilme nicht mit der Apple-Brille. quelle: 404media.co

PCs einst und heute meme: twitter.com

«Eines Tages, Sohn, wird das alles dir gehören.» screenshot: twitter.com

Wie robust ist die Computerbrille? Der YouTuber JerryRigEverything zeigt es uns mit seinen «Folterinstrumenten» ... Video: YouTube/JerryRigEverything

Logisch, dass der erste Depp gleich nach dem Kauf den Falltest machte ... Video: YouTube/AppleTrack

Normaler Abnutzung scheine das Gerät gut standzuhalten, fasst futurezone.at zusammen. Wenn man damit an der Wand anstosse, werde das Frontglas der Vision Pro zwar zerkratzt, aber nicht weiter beschädigt. Bei mehrmaligen Falltests gingen zuerst die Lautsprecher kaputt. Das Frontglas hielt erstaunlich lang und zersprang erst, als es aus einer Höhe von zweieinhalb Metern auf den Boden prallte.

«Das kaputte Glas konnte danach relativ einfach vom Gehäuse des Headsets gelöst werden. Dabei scheint es sich um eine Art Sicherheitsglas zu handeln, das nicht in viele einzelne Teile zerspringt, wenn es kaputt wird, sondern von einer Folie zusammengehalten wird. So kann man sich auch nicht schneiden, wenn man das kaputte Glas berührt.» quelle: futurezone.at

Du willst ganz genau wissen, was drinsteckt? iFixit zeigt es dir ... Video: YouTube/iFixit

Fazit der Testerin: «Es war wirklich sehr mühsam. Tonnenweise verschlungene Konstruktionen, knifflige Befestigungen und eine Vielzahl von Klammern machten das Ganze zu einem wahren Albtraum.»

Im Video

Video: watson

(dsc)