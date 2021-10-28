🤕 Medical Update: Im Meisterschaftsspiel vom 26. Oktober wurde Dario Simion von einem Schlittschuh getroffen und muss heute operiert werden.— EVZ (@official_EVZ) October 27, 2021
📰 Mehr dazu: https://t.co/LSdQYypron
Gute Besserung, Dario! 🍀#fürblauundwiis #getwellsoon pic.twitter.com/QOyK1GuWjC
WADA issues report from investigation into allegations regarding the National Anti-Doping Organization of Ukraine— WADA (@wada_ama) October 26, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/A6VCS8f0ck#PlayTrue #CleanSport #WADA pic.twitter.com/DEXGJIBkEo