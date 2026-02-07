beau temps
Les meilleures caricatures sur les Etats-Unis en roue libre

Voici de super caricatures sur les Etats-Unis en roue libre

L’actualité du Trumpistan, à travers le prisme des caricaturistes de par le monde. Agrémentée de mèmes audacieux.
07.02.2026, 16:5007.02.2026, 16:50

Et vous, comment s'est passée votre semaine ?

Epstein files. Cartoon for Dutch newspaper @trouw.nl. #Epstein #EpsteinFiles #Trump

[image or embed]

— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 6 février 2026 à 10:12

Qui a dit pots-de-vin?

They've reworked the plumbing...

[image or embed]

— Matt Wuerker (@mwuerker.bsky.social) 4 février 2026 à 21:29

Qui se souvient de George III, «le roi fou»?

Sorry, George.

[image or embed]

— Daniel Boris (@danboriscreates.bsky.social) 5 février 2026 à 04:12

Investir dans des centres massifs de stockage de données d'IA, qu'est-ce qui pourrait mal tourner?

The costs of Artificial Intelligence #ai #climatechange #energy #jobs #earth #world #artificialintelligence @cartoonmovement.com @cartooningforpeace.bsky.social @joop.nl

[image or embed]

— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 6 février 2026 à 12:48

On peut le dire, c'est la nouvelle «guerre froide»?

The (new) Cold War. Russia is trying to freeze Ukraine to surrender. #America and #Europe let them. #russia #Ukraine #winter @cartoonmovement.com @cartooningforpeace.bsky.social @joop.nl

[image or embed]

— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 4 février 2026 à 12:53

L'impensable est-il impossible pour autant?

Fascism kills democracy

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 3 février 2026 à 11:40

Ce que Donald entend par «rénovations»

2/4/2026- The Renovation www.timesfreepress.com/news/2026/fe...

[image or embed]

— Clay Bennett (@claybennett.bsky.social) 4 février 2026 à 01:52

Oncle Sam, es-tu là?

© Chappatte in La Tribune Dimanche, Paris 👉chappatte.com

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 2 février 2026 à 15:30

Une cicatrice à vie?

#trump #Epstein #Epsteinfiles #news

[image or embed]

— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 2 février 2026 à 22:04

Le «Washington post» a récemment «fait le ménage» parmi ses employés



[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 5 février 2026 à 02:56
Au secours.

Support your local news outlets, like the @sltrib.com Lies are foundational to fascism. Fight back with the truth

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 6 février 2026 à 01:50

Le Jeff Bezos licencie des journalistes en masse, et investit des millions dans un film sur Melania Trump

Democracy Dies in Weakness For @contrariannews.org Follow my work and writing on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 4 février 2026 à 23:31
Zelensky et Poutine sont piégés par leur propre propagande

Les Américains semblent déjà avoir un avis sur le «documentaire» de Melania Trump

The Melania Movie Follow my work and writing on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 2 février 2026 à 23:19

À chacun son héritage

People are saying this is a legacy the likes of which no one has ever seen before. #epsteinfiles

[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 5 février 2026 à 12:19

Allez, ça, c'est cadeau.

This is Milo. He has the reflexes of a sloth and the composure of a statue. Learning catch is going to take a minute. 12/10 (TT: milocrazy8)

[image or embed]

— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 5 février 2026 à 01:01
Ceci pourrait également vous intéresser:
