Voici de super caricatures sur les Etats-Unis en roue libre
Et vous, comment s'est passée votre semaine ?
Epstein files. Cartoon for Dutch newspaper @trouw.nl. #Epstein #EpsteinFiles #Trump— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 6 février 2026 à 10:12
Qui a dit pots-de-vin?
They've reworked the plumbing...— Matt Wuerker (@mwuerker.bsky.social) 4 février 2026 à 21:29
Qui se souvient de George III, «le roi fou»?
Investir dans des centres massifs de stockage de données d'IA, qu'est-ce qui pourrait mal tourner?
The costs of Artificial Intelligence #ai #climatechange #energy #jobs #earth #world #artificialintelligence @cartoonmovement.com @cartooningforpeace.bsky.social @joop.nl— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 6 février 2026 à 12:48
On peut le dire, c'est la nouvelle «guerre froide»?
The (new) Cold War. Russia is trying to freeze Ukraine to surrender. #America and #Europe let them. #russia #Ukraine #winter @cartoonmovement.com @cartooningforpeace.bsky.social @joop.nl— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 4 février 2026 à 12:53
L'impensable est-il impossible pour autant?
Fascism kills democracy— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 3 février 2026 à 11:40
Ce que Donald entend par «rénovations»
2/4/2026- The Renovation www.timesfreepress.com/news/2026/fe...— Clay Bennett (@claybennett.bsky.social) 4 février 2026 à 01:52
Oncle Sam, es-tu là?
© Chappatte in La Tribune Dimanche, Paris 👉chappatte.com— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 2 février 2026 à 15:30
Une cicatrice à vie?
#trump #Epstein #Epsteinfiles #news— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 2 février 2026 à 22:04
Le «Washington post» a récemment «fait le ménage» parmi ses employés
Au secours.
Support your local news outlets, like the @sltrib.com Lies are foundational to fascism. Fight back with the truth— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 6 février 2026 à 01:50
Le Jeff Bezos licencie des journalistes en masse, et investit des millions dans un film sur Melania Trump
Democracy Dies in Weakness For @contrariannews.org Follow my work and writing on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 4 février 2026 à 23:31
Les Américains semblent déjà avoir un avis sur le «documentaire» de Melania Trump
The Melania Movie Follow my work and writing on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 2 février 2026 à 23:19
À chacun son héritage
People are saying this is a legacy the likes of which no one has ever seen before. #epsteinfiles— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 5 février 2026 à 12:19
Allez, ça, c'est cadeau.
