21 caricatures implacables sur les droits des femmes en Iran

Meanwhile in Iran... pic.twitter.com/vvMOPJTdXc— Daily Cartoons (@DaylieKartunes) September 27, 2022
source: @cartoonmovement#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/M46GnRGPp1— Onion without Tears (@Onion_WO_Tears) September 29, 2022
From now on, recognize Iran by its women rather than its carpets, saffron or cats!— Elnaz Neinavaz (@ElnazNeinavaz) September 27, 2022
#مهسا_امینی
#OpIran #Mahsa_Amini
Cartoon by Nasrin Sheykhi pic.twitter.com/AI715Z9Gbf
Monday’s @thetimes cartoon https://t.co/qxRre9ywYW pic.twitter.com/Szjfhlg1NW— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland) September 25, 2022
The digital protest art being created in Iran--much of it anonymously--has been absolutely brilliant. pic.twitter.com/Q1MCJAhYxg— Dr. Shiva Balaghi (@SBalaghi) September 30, 2022
Since the death of Mahsa Amini, protests have been spreading throughout Iran against the theocratic regime. Today's cartoon by @EmadHajjaj. More cartoons about Mahsa Amini: https://t.co/DcZpeMgKoC#Iran #MahsaAmini #protests #politicalcartoon pic.twitter.com/Rb8s42e0IB— The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) September 27, 2022
Protests in Iran. Cartoon for @trouw: https://t.co/osIAKDQDTk#Iran #protests #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/V6RUCR5O2f— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) September 26, 2022
In Iran, the death toll has risen to 76 as the crackdown against the protests intensifies. Today's cartoon by Mohsen Izadi. More in our collection: https://t.co/W1WrmilYUl#MahsaAmini #protests #Iran #dictator #crackdown pic.twitter.com/nKaSnJxr7v— The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) September 28, 2022
Four Decades of Struggle Against Forced Hijab in Iran— IranWire (@IranWireEnglish) September 23, 2022
(by @ManaNeyestani) #IranProtests #Iran #IranProtests2020 #MahsaAmini #Hijab pic.twitter.com/GpwEiwfoX2
Very powerful cartoon by #Iranian artist Nahid Zamani#Iran #genderequality pic.twitter.com/UkOK3bxFLM— Mohammad Hijazi (@mhijazi) September 20, 2022
My cartoon about women's struggles in #Iran #MahsaAmini #Mahsa_Amini #مهسا_امینی #مهساامینی #زن_زندگی_آزادی pic.twitter.com/rpirev930J— Miraee (@alimiraee) September 30, 2022
“Women’s rights are under attack globally. The morality police in Iran and the United States take great pride in their brutal treatment and oppression of women. It’s time to demand change and stand up for freedom and liberation.” -CB— Melinda Applegate (Melbie Toast) 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@MelbieToast) September 28, 2022
🔵 Cartoon by Chris Britt for Counterpoint pic.twitter.com/opazsKvJqu
It's all about control and the subjugation of women#WomensRightsAreHumanRightshttps://t.co/G4veTG18QS pic.twitter.com/ENneGFGA7Z— Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) September 26, 2022
For the brave women and men in #Iran. A bitter reminder there are still too many women and girls worldwide suffering from persecution. #MahsaAmini— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) September 29, 2022
(Artwork by Estonian artist Eiko Ojala) pic.twitter.com/7ocuBZClLh
Fighting oppression. Cartoon by @Royaards. More cartoons: https://t.co/Oj6r8LQzys#Iran #Russia #Putin #Ukraine #protests pic.twitter.com/x6HmUQsSE6— The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) September 29, 2022
L'Ukraine a annoncé dimanche avoir repris la ville de Lyman, dans la région de Donetsk annexée par la Russie.