Cilic menait 5-0 40-0 dans le dernier set et la suite a été folle

Marin Čilić 🇭🇷 gets the win over Menezes 🇧🇷 in 3h23 ! 6-7 (5) ; 7-5 ; 7-6 (7)…



Čilić lead 5-0 ; 40-0 in the 3rd, and needed ELEVEN (11 !) match points to win. Menezes served for the match twice.



One of the craziest matches you’ll ever see.#Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/g8NgaDx9ro