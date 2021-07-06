Navigation
    Canadiens verkürzen Finalserie gegen Tampa +++ Brasilien steht im Copa-Final

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    06.07.21, 06:34

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 06.07.2021

    Brasilien erster Copa-America-Finalist
    Brasilien ist bei der Copa America der erste Finalist. Der Gastgeber gewinnt in Rio de Janeiro gegen Peru 1:0. Für die Entscheidung war der bei Lyon in der Ligue 1 tätige Lucas Paqueta nach glänzender Vorarbeit von Neymar besorgt. Der Treffer in der 35. Minute war die logische Konsequenz der Dominanz der Brasilianer in der ersten Halbzeit. Nach der Pause vermochte Peru die Partie ausgeglichener zu gestalten.

    Nach dem Sieg in der Neuauflage des Finals von 2019, den sie ebenfalls im eigenen Land 3:1 gewonnen hatten, treffen die Brasilianer am Sonntag im Maracana-Stadion in Rio auf Argentinien oder Kolumbien. Der zweite Halbfinal findet in der Nacht auf Mittwoch in Brasilia statt. Der Final steht in der Nacht auf Sonntag im Maracana-Stadion in Rio de Janeiro im Programm. Brasilien strebt dabei seinen zehnten Titel in der Kontinental-Meisterschaft an. (abu/sda)
    Canadiens verkürzen in der Final-Serie
    Die Montreal Canadiens zögern die Entscheidung im Stanley-Cup-Final hinaus. Die Kanadier gewinnen zuhause das vierte Spiel gegen die Tampa Bay Lightning 3:2 nach Verlängerung und verkürzen in der Serie auf 1:3.

    Die Entscheidung fiel nach knapp vier Minuten der Verlängerung. Josh Anderson, der für die Canadiens im ersten Drittel schon das 1:0 erzielt hatte, war ein zweites Mal an diesem Abend erfolgreich. Im dritten Abschnitt brachte Alexander Romanow Montreal erneut in Führung, doch sechs Minuten vor dem Ende der regulären Spielzeit rettete Pat Maroon die Lightning in die Verlängerung.


    Nach dem verpassten Sweep hat Tampa Bay in der Nacht auf Donnerstag die zweite Chance, die Best-of-7-Serie vorzeitig zu entscheiden und wie im Vorjahr und zum dritten Mal insgesamt den Stanley Cup zu gewinnen. (abu/sda)
    CAS sperrt Hochspringer Lyssenko für sechs Jahre
    Der russische Hochspringer Danil Lyssenko ist vom internationalen Sportgerichtshof (CAS) für sechs Jahre gesperrt worden. Der Hallen-Weltmeister von 2018 fälschte Resultate von Dopingtests und war bei unangekündigten Kontrollen mehrfach nicht erreichbar. Zwei Jahre der Sperre, die rückwirkend vom 3. August 2018 an gilt, wurden dem 24-Jährigen erlassen, weil er sich in dem langwierigen Verfahren kooperativ gezeigt hatte. (nih/sda/dpa)
    Eishockey-Lettland trauert um Matiss Kivlenieks
    Der lettische Eishockey-Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks ist im Alter von 24 Jahren überraschend verstorben. Gemäss einem Gerichtsmediziner in Michigan ist Kivlenieks an einem Brusttrauma durch eine fehlgeleitete Feuerwerksexplosion an einer Privatparty am US-Nationalfeiertag gestorben. Der Lette stand beim NHL-Team der Columbus Blue Jackets unter Vertrag.

    «Wir sind schockiert und traurig. Kivi war ein aussergewöhnlicher junger Mann, der jedem Tag und jedem Mensch mit einem Lächeln begegnete. Seinen Einfluss, der er in den vier Jahren bei uns hatte, werden wir nicht vergessen», sagt John Davidson, von den Blue Jackets. An den Weltmeisterschaften vom vergangenen Frühling absolvierte Kivlenieks vier Spiele für Lettland und führte sein Land unter anderem zu einem Sieg gegen Kanada. (abu)
    Fust neuer Cheftrainer von Lausanne
    John Fust steigt beim Lausanne HC zum Cheftrainer auf. Der 49-jährige Kanada-Schweizer tritt die Nachfolge von Craig MacTavish an, dessen Vertrag nach dem Ausscheiden in den Playoff-Viertelfinals nicht mehr verlängert wurde.

    Zuletzt stand Fust seit Februar 2020 dem Kanadier MacTavish als Assistent zur Seite. Das Amt des Headcoachs übte Fust im LHC bereits einmal aus, zum Ende der Saison 2017/18. Danach übernahm er bei den Waadtländern den Posten des Juniorenchefs. Assistiert wird der frühere Schweizer U20-Nationaltrainer vom ehemaligen Ambri-, Langnau- und ZSC-Stürmer Robert Petrovicky. Goalietrainer bleibt Cristobal Huet. (ram/sda)
    Lausanne's Assistant coach John Fust gestures behind his players forward Robin Leone, left, center Christoph Bertschy #22 and defender Justin Krueger, right, during a National League regular season game of the Swiss Championship between Lausanne HC and SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, at the Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, February 12, 2021. The game is played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (KEYSTONE/Salvatore Di Nolfi)
    Deutschland bei Olympia mit Max Kruse
    Deutschland hat sein Kader für das olympische Fussball-Turnier in Tokio bekanntgegeben. Neben sieben frisch gebackenen U21-Europameistern berief Trainer Stefan Kuntz auch die gestandenen Bundesliga-Profis Max Kruse (Union Berlin), Nadiem Amiri (Leverkusen) und Maximilian Arnold (Wolfsburg) in sein 19-köpfiges Aufgebot. Es sind jene drei Spieler, die älter als 23-jährige sein dürfen.

    Die U23-Auswahl des DFB kann gleich zu Beginn des Turnier gegen Brasilien Revanche für die 2016 in Rio erlittene Finalniederlage nehmen. Die weiteren Vorrunden-Gegner sind Saudi-Arabien und die Elfenbeinküste. Die Schweiz hat es nicht unter die 16 teilnehmenden Mannschaften geschafft. (ram/sda)
    «Ich bin extrem glücklich» – Federer überzeugt in Wimbledon und steht im Viertelfinal

    Roger Federer steht in Wimbledon zum 18. Mal im Viertelfinal. Der bald 40-jährige Basler gewinnt im Achtelfinal sicher 7:5, 6:4 und 6:2 gegen den Italiener Lorenzo Sonego (ATP 27) und ist nun der älteste Wimbledon-Viertelfinalist in der Profiära (seit 1968).

    Auf seinen Gegner vom Mittwoch muss er noch warten. Die Weltnummer 2 Daniil Medwedew führte gegen den Polen Hubert Hurkacz mit 2:1 Sätzen, als die Partie wegen Regens abgebrochen werden musste. Sie wird am Dienstag fortgesetzt.

    Federer zeigte sich wie in den zwei Runden davor spielfreudig und in glänzender Verfassung. Einzig im ersten Satz machte er sich das Leben selber etwas schwierig, weil er beim Stand von 5:4 seinen Aufschlag zu null abgab. Es sollte das einzige Break des Italieners …

