La photo de Kate Middleton fait disjoncter Internet

Si vous ne savez pas de quoi on parle, c'est que vous maîtrisez l'art de la déconnexion avec un talent qui serait presque enviable. Depuis son opération mystère à l'abdomen le 16 janvier dernier, Kate Middleton a fait couler plus d'encre que Queenie en 70 ans, 7 mois et 2 jours de règne. Non seulement on exagère à peine, mais tout est de la faute du palais de Kensington.
La princesse de Galles est-elle morte? Vivante, mais mal en point? En pleine forme, mais terriblement incompétente quand il s'agit de communiquer? A-t-elle été enlevée par les extraterrestres de Raël? Aspirée par le trou de Tolochenaz? Disons qu'aux dernières nouvelles (officielles), elle «continue de bien se porter».
Pour (tenter de) le prouver, la famille la plus scrutée de la planète a posté une photo à l'occasion de la Fête des Mères britannique. Une photo tellement truquée que les agences la supprimeront de leur base de données et que Kate Middleton sera contrainte de se justifier... de la pire manière imaginable.
Rien n'y fera. Alors que les médias britanniques cherchent la vérité, que les enquêteurs du dimanche rivalisent de souplesse pour faire enfler les théories du complot, Internet a décidé de se moquer du nouveau job de Kate, à savoir égérie Photoshop. Largement de quoi empiler les meilleures vannes, dans l'attente d'une énième gaffe du palais de Kensington.
Kate Middleton posting that photo after having fun with her Photoshop free trial: pic.twitter.com/DL9wwqQBpK— Rhys (@rhysrmann) March 11, 2024
Prince Andrew is now claiming that Kate also photoshopped this photo.#KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/AWyeMbZpGx— The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) March 11, 2024
you're a bunch of conspiracy nutters, the #KateMiddleton photo is fine pic.twitter.com/j9LwLB6ugB— your #1 source for absurdist true crime 🐀 🐍👑 🌷 (@davidgerard) March 10, 2024
"there were three of us in this marriage. Four if you count Photoshop" https://t.co/I1YeGhmMD7 pic.twitter.com/ETPsrcoQaV— Jake Common (@JakeCommon) March 11, 2024
Can’t see any image manipulation here at all, not sure what issue the news agencies have with the Kate Middleton photo pic.twitter.com/IL225hSw7t— Mark Russell (@Mark4Hitchin) March 11, 2024
Kensington Palace have released another photo of #KateMiddleton to confirm she is absolutely fine and recovering well. pic.twitter.com/dO8EA73oDM— Ashles (@Ashles3000) March 11, 2024
What’s all the fuss about this new photo of #KateMiddleton and her kids. I can’t see the problem. pic.twitter.com/QD5GqRtkkv— Jon Harvey (@jondharvey) March 10, 2024
Kate Middleton finding her AI-generated self in the Kensington Palace basement— Massimo (@massmandato) March 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/owz5eaGhH4
not now sweetie mummy’s experimenting with editing pic.twitter.com/BjKFKEhJmw— F.K.A Biriyani (@fkabiriyani) March 11, 2024
"I'd have gotten away with it if it wasn't for that pesky Photoshop!" #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/Oji2k6DzFy— The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) March 11, 2024
Kate Middleton “Occasionally experiments with editing.” pic.twitter.com/R0L9YNoxKV— Joshua Crawley (@AllHailTheVoid) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/P713nA51Ow— Alex Fleming-Brown (@aflemingbrown) March 11, 2024
She’s the only one we can trust to get to the bottom of the Kate Middleton saga pic.twitter.com/KypqsOUpzq— jake (@hotnhumblejake) March 11, 2024
Kate editing out her wedding ring: pic.twitter.com/XFaNO1WfcN— stefan • (@stefanbertin) March 11, 2024
Imagine you are genuinely trying to recover from a major surgery and you just have your social media and PR team coming in with increasingly worse news— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 11, 2024
We're about three news cycles away from Kate being dangled from the balcony of Buckingham Palace to prove she's alright pic.twitter.com/zKMboBK7J1— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) March 11, 2024
My friends waking up to me sending them a million Kate Middleton tweets pic.twitter.com/S1Ur97J6YO— Savannah 🇵🇸🍉 (@SavvyBeeBen) March 11, 2024
This is the most interesting thing Kate Middleton has done in her entire life 💀— 2.0 (@blixberrie) March 11, 2024
William and Kate still gave us one of the greatest wedding entrances, as released by Kensington Palace… pic.twitter.com/ysebaECSl7— Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) March 11, 2024
the kate middleton drama is perfect for those of us who would like to sound insane to their coworkers in meetings today— lesbian mothman (@verysmallriver) March 11, 2024
Kate Middleton: https://t.co/qjg3EOIhPJ— Hannah (@hannah1989__) March 11, 2024
Kate Middleton after another 12 hour shift of editing all the Royal Family photos for press release while also getting bed rest and raising 3 children pic.twitter.com/fja2PNKT3G— C. (@cstsher) March 11, 2024
Never forget that the royal family allowed for this picture to be taken but they can’t procure actual proof that Kate is alive IT AINT ADDING UP, YALL pic.twitter.com/SWT1LqdFiq— anxiety at law 🤍 (@ANXIETYATLAW) March 12, 2024
C'est bon j'ai la réponse au mystère : Kate Middleton est enceinte (d'un certain Marshall) pic.twitter.com/IMrszGQQPY— Alexandre Mathis (@alexandremathis) March 12, 2024
Israel is two days away from saying that Kate Middleton is in a Hamas tunnel— Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) March 12, 2024
The writers of the Crown after reading all the Kate Middleton drama:— Candace Kaw (@candaceisageek) March 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/IjRhFQVxXa
La realeza británica tratando de anunciar que Kate Middleton está bien. pic.twitter.com/PsRnq7oCNK— Danny Hernández 🦴 (@danny8002) March 12, 2024
kate middleton qui édite ses ptites photos de famille alors que tout le monde la croit morte pic.twitter.com/RMOC7iVri3— kendrick delamarre (@CAFHauteSavoie) March 11, 2024
UK Media: Give Kate Middleton a break.— Resilient (@KaindeB) March 12, 2024
Social media:👇👇 pic.twitter.com/MgTkV1dCwm
BREAKING— Pup Fiction (@jjjove) March 12, 2024
Kensington Palace releases new photo of Kate#KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/lCbIRgWlNK
One lie to another, is Kate still in the land of living ? #KateMiddleton #PhotoGate pic.twitter.com/XBGAGJkkjI— 'Privacy' is freedom from unauthorized intrusion. (@mary_ndlela) March 12, 2024
🔔 NEW statement from Charles and William on the whereabouts of Kate Middleton #KateMiddleton #WheresKate #PrincessofWales pic.twitter.com/tSFYAtoYYI— Awaken your spirit (@CnutII) March 12, 2024
The Palace release new undoctored photo of a happy Kate and William to calm all the controversy.#KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/q1xrTTJhYx— Hopeless Semantic (@JimBlower) March 10, 2024
D'ordinaire, les artistes qui fouleront la scène des festivals de l'été obéissent à une règle tacite presque aussi vieille que la musique: ne pas divulgâcher la programmation en bombant le torse devant ses fans. Jeudi, un artiste français majeur a joyeusement piétiné tout cela en dévoilant sa tournée estivale (très) chargée.