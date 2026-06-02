🇳🇴 Martin Odegaard hit a cop in the head with a header at the parade yesterday. 🚔🤣😭— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) June 1, 2026
I think it's only fair they strip Arsenal of the Premier League title. pic.twitter.com/VLc6fInWri
Warum sich Ödegaard an der Arsenal-Meisterfeier wohl versteckt? 👮🏻♂️
Ödegaard schiesst Polizisten ab
Achtung Verwechslungsgefahr
Amistoso de Brasil vs Panamá. Las cámaras enfocan la tribuna. Y encuentran juntos a 3 cracks inesperados.— Juez Central (@Juezcentral) June 1, 2026
Los hinchas brasileros son los mejores. pic.twitter.com/iKjaXk7Zgx
So schön feierte RC Lens den französischen Cupsieg
Die jüngste Spielerin am French Open? Belinda Bencics Töchterchen Bella 😍
Diesen Gottéron-Meistersong musst du gehört haben 😂
Eine solche Szene hat man auf dem Fussballplatz auch noch nicht oft gesehen 🍑
Ex-FCZ-Torhüterin Lourdes Romero trifft per direktem Freistoss in der Bundesliga
Die deutschen Hockeyspieler haben noch Mühe mit dem Schweizerdeutsch 😂
Das wohl verrückteste Tor der diesjährigen NHL-Playoffs
This game is so rigged that the Hockey Gods are intervening to tie things up for Buffalo pic.twitter.com/DSMI8bXI5Y https://t.co/sxJwmxjv2g— y - Paving Sports (@PavingTheStreet) May 13, 2026
Regelkunde kostet den Saudi-Scheichs wohl etwas zu viel
QU’EST-CE QUE JE VIENS DE VOIR ? 💀— SPL 🇸🇦 (@ActuSPL) May 12, 2026
Al Nassr et Cristiano Ronaldo étaient à 10 secondes de remporter la SPL… FLOP 😨
90+8’ | Al Nassr 1 - 1 Al Hilal https://t.co/MA5Ltyl5Jf pic.twitter.com/wlp1BSWCKE
MURICA!
🦅.@devinjcooley is such a beauty (and has a stunning 🇺🇸 @BauerHockey setup).— Goalie Gear Nerd (@GoalieGearNerd) May 10, 2026
📸: @usahockey pic.twitter.com/YPQxOkgWPy
Wie feiert Venedig den Aufstieg in die Serie A? Natürlich mit einer Bootsparade
Nach dramatischem Final: Snooker-Youngster Yize krönt sich zum Weltmeister
History made! 22-year-old Wu Yize defeated Shaun Murphy 18–17 in a thrilling final to become snooker’s first post-2000s world champion. Back-to-back Chinese winners in Sheffield for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/PQ8uMjb7MP— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) May 5, 2026
Und hier gibt's die ausführlichen Highlights:
So kreativ verkündet Sheffield Wednesday gute Nachrichtne
[Tegan] Sheffield Wednesday revealing to the fans that they won’t be receiving any points deduction next season after the new ownership was announced.
by
u/Sparky-moon in
soccer
Mikrofon-Fail bei kanadischer Hymne? Kein Problem für das Buffalo-Publikum
Dieses Gegentor hat ein Playoff-Spiel entschieden 🙈
[PHI 2 - PIT (3)] Letang throws the puck on net and Vladar misses it with his glove. Puck hits the backwall and bounces off him for the go ahead goal
by
u/daKrut in
hockey