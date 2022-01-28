Navigation
    Australian Open: Nadal nach Sieg gegen Berrettini im Finale

    Australian Open, 1. Halbfinaltag
    Männer, Einzel:
    Nadal (6) – Berrettini (7) 6:2 6:3 3:6 6:3
    Tsitsipas (4) – Medwedew (2)
    Rafael Nadal zieht am Australian Open ins Final ein.
    Rafael Nadal zieht am Australian Open ins Final ein.Bild: keystone
    Liveticker

    Nadal nach Sieg gegen Berrettini im Finale +++ Feldbausch verpasst das Endspiel

    28.01.2022, 08:16
    Liveticker: 28.1.2022 Australian Open Tagesticker

    Rafael Nadal steht im Australian-Open-Final
    Rafael Nadal fehlt noch ein Sieg zum 21. Grand-Slam-Titel. Der 35-jährige Spanier gewinnt am Australian Open in Melbourne den ersten Halbfinal gegen den Italiener Matteo Berrettini 6:3, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3.

    Die Entscheidung fiel im achten Game des vierten Satzes, als Berrettini mit drei Vorhand-Fehlern das letztlich entscheidende Break Nadals begünstigte. Der Italiener hatte es zuvor geschafft, in die Partie zurückzukehren und war phasenweise der bessere Spieler.

    Nadal liess die sich ihm bietende Chance nicht nehmen und beendete nach knapp drei Stunden mit dem ersten Matchball die Partie, bevor diese aus seiner Sicht noch richtig kompliziert wurde. Die ersten zwei Stunden hatte der Spanier grandios aufgespielt. Er machte kaum Fehler und dominierte den Wimbledon-Finalisten von 2021 von der Grundlinie aus fast nach Belieben. Bei eigenem Aufschlag geriet der Spanier überhaupt nie in Gefahr.

    Das erste Break Berrettinis sorgte im dritten Satz für eine vorübergehende Wende. Doch im Gegensatz zu vor einem Jahr, als Nadal den Viertelfinal gegen den Griechen Stefanos Tsitsipas nach einer 2:0-Satzführung noch verlor, rettete sich Nadal diesmal ins Ziel.

    Im Final am Sonntag könnte Nadal wiederum auf Tsitsipas treffen. Der Grieche fordert im zweiten Halbfinal den US-Open-Sieger Daniil Medwedew heraus. Der Russe stand vor einem Jahr in Melbourne im Final, den er gegen Novak Djokovic verlor.

    Gewinnt Nadal auch am Sonntag, würde er nicht nur zum zweiten Mal nach 2009 in Melbourne triumphieren, sondern auch Roger Federer und Novak Djokovic, die auch je 20 Grand-Slam-Titel gewonnen haben, übertreffen. (sda)
    Rafael Nadal steht im Final des Australian Open
    Der Spanien bestätigt das Break und gewinnt die Partie letztendlich in vier Sätzen.
    Nadal schafft den Servicedurchbruch
    Der Spanier breakt im vierten Satz zum 5:3 und schlägt nun zum Matchgewinn auf.
    Satzgewinn für Matteo Berrettini
    Der Italiener lässt sich den Breakvorsprung nicht mehr nehmen, holt sich sein Servicegame zu null und verkürzt damit in den Sätzen auf 1:2.
    Berrettini holt sich das Break im 3. Satz
    So einfach geht es dann doch nicht für Rafael Nadal. Matteo Berrettini legt im dritten Satz mit Break zum 5:3 vor.
    epa09713720 Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays Rafael Nadal of Spain in their semi final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2022. EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Nadal lässt Berrettini auch im 2. Satz keine Chance
    Rafael Nadal lässt im Halbfinale gegen Matteo Berrettini scheinbar nichts anbrennen. Der Spanier holt sich auch den zweiten Satz ohne Mühe und führt nun mit 6:3 6:2.
    Schweizer Junior Feldbausch verpasst Finaleinzug
    Der Genfer Kilian Feldbausch verpasst am Australian Open in Melbourne den Einzug in den Final der Junioren-Konkurrenz.

    Der 16-Jährige verlor den Halbfinal gegen den gleichaltrigen Tschechen Jakub Mensik 1:6, 6:4, 2:6.

    Der als Nummer 6 gesetzte Mensik schlug deutlich mehr Winner als der Schweizer und nutzte seine Breakchancen wesentlich effizienter. Feldbausch war der erste Schweizer Halbfinalist bei den Junioren in Melbourne seit Roger Federer 1998. (zap/sda)
    Nadal holt sich den ersten Satz gegen Berrettini ohne Probleme
    Der erste Satz geht mit 6:3 an den Spanier.
    Collins folgt Barty in den Final
    Danielle Collins ist die zweite Finalistin bei den Australian Open. Die amerikanische Weltnummer 30 lässt der Polin Iga Swiatek (WTA 9) beim 6:4, 6:1-Sieg nicht den Hauch einer Chance und verwandelt nach 1:18 Stunden ihren zweiten Matchball. Die 28-Jährige aus Florida setzte mit ihren Returns die French-Open-Siegerin von 2020 permanent unter Druck und feierte nach 79 Minuten ihren grössten Erfolg der Karriere. 2019 hatte Collins erstmals einen Major-Halbfinal erreicht – ebenfalls in Melbourne. Ihr bislang grösster Erfolg war der Turniersieg beim WTA-500-Turnier in San Jose. Im Final gegen die australische Weltnummer 1 Ashleigh Braty wird die auf der Tour nicht sehr beliebt Collins allerdings die klare Aussenseiterin sein – und nicht viele Sympathien im Publikum geniessen.
    Themen

    Die besten Bilder der Australian Open 2022

    1 / 36
    Die besten Bilder der Australian Open 2022
    quelle: keystone / dave hunt
    Dieser Aufschlag sorgt am French Open für Aufsehen

    Nadal nach Sieg gegen Berrettini im Finale +++ Feldbausch verpasst das Endspiel
