    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: Tim Berni und Janis Moser in die AHL geschickt

    Sport-News

    Tim Berni und Janis Moser müssen in die AHL +++ Claudio Ranieri übernimmt Watford

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    05.10.2021, 06:45
    Dominic Thiem kommt um Operation herum
    Dominic Thiem bleibt die befürchtete Operation am Handgelenk erspart. Thiem wird die nächsten Wochen nutzen, um das Gelenk weiter zu mobilisieren und die Muskeln zu stärken. Danach will er mit dem Tennistraining beginnen.

    Der 28-jährige US-Open-Sieger von 2020 kann nun auf ein Comeback am Australian Open im Januar hoffen. Thiem zog sich am 22. Juni beim Wimbledon-Vorbereitungsturnier auf Mallorca einen Einriss in der Sehnenscheide und der dazugehörigen Kapsel im rechten Handgelenk zu. Seither bestritt er keinen Match mehr. Zwischenzeitlich warf ihn ein zu früher Wiedereinstieg in das Training erneut zurück. (abu/sda/apa)
    epa09322004 Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem and his girlfriend Lili Paul-Roncalli (R) arrive for the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 04 July 2021. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
    Bild: keystone
    Tim Berni in der AHL
    Tim Berni hat keine Aufnahme in der NHL-Mannschaft der Columbus Blue Jackets gefunden. Der 21-jährige Zürcher Verteidiger wird von der Organisation nach Cleveland in die AHL geschickt. Grégory Hofmann und Dean Kukan, die weiteren Schweizer Spieler der Blue Jackets, sind nach wie vor im Camp der Mannschaft.

    Bei den Arizona Coyotes muss Janis Moser ebenfalls den Umweg über die AHL nehmen. Der Bieler Verteidiger wird die Saison im Farmteam der Coyotes, den Tucson Roadrunners beginnen. (abu/sda)
    Claudio Ranieri wird Trainer bei Watford
    Der in die Premier League aufgestiegene FC Watford verpflichtet einen Tag nach der Trennung von Xisco Muñoz einen neuen Trainer. Es ist Claudio Ranieri. Der 69-jährige Italiener unterschreibt nach einer Mitteilung des Klubs einen bis zum Ende der Saison 2022/23 gültigen Vertrag. Watford liegt in der Meisterschaft an 15. Stelle.

    Ranieri kennt die Premier League sehr gut. Er trainierte Chelsea, Leicester City und Fulham. Mit Leicester wurde der einstige Verteidiger 2016 sensationell Meister. Bis diesen Sommer war der gebürtige Römer, der in 35 Jahren schon 20 Mannschaften in Europa betreut hat, Trainer bei Sampdoria Genua. (abu/sda/dpa)
    FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Sampdoria's head coach Claudio Ranieri looks on during their Serie A soccer match against Udinese at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy. Ranieri is back in the English Premier League after being hired by Watford on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The 69-year-old Italian replaces Xisco Munoz, who was fired on Sunday after 10 months in charge. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file)
    Bild: keystone
    Schweizer Fedcup-Team in Bestbesetzung
    Das Schweizer Tennis-Nationalteam der Frauen wird in Bestbesetzung zum Finalturnier des Billie Jean King Cup, des früheren Fedcups, antreten. Captain Heinz Günthardt selektionierte für die vom 1. bis zum 6. November stattfindende Veranstaltung in Prag Belinda Bencic (WTA 10), Jil Teichmann (WTA 39), Viktorija Golubic (WTA 46) und Stefanie Vögele (WTA 120).

    «Es sind einerseits unsere besten zur Verfügung stehenden Spielerinnen, und andererseits arbeiten wir seit Jahren daran, an dieser Finalphase teilzunehmen», sagte Heinz Günthardt laut einem Communiqué von Swiss Tennis.

    In ihrer Dreiergruppe werden die Schweizerinnen auf Deutschland und Tschechien treffen. Die Siegerteams der insgesamt vier Gruppen gelangen in die Halbfinals. «Wir sind sicher in einer schwierigen Gruppe», so Günthardt. «Aber unsere Gegnerinnen dürften wohl das Gleiche denken.» (abu/sda)
    Von Ballmoos kommt für Kobel
    Erster Tag, erstes Forfait: Ersatztorhüter Gregor Kobel fehlt dem Schweizer Nationalteam in den Spielen der WM-Qualifikation gegen Nordirland und Litauen. Der 23-jährige Zürcher von Borussia Dortmund leidet an einer Sehnenansatzreizung im Knie und musste Forfait erklären. Für ihn wurde David von Ballmoos von den Young Boys nachnominiert. Für den 26-jährigen Berner ist es das erste Aufgebot seit November 2020. (ram/sda)
    epa09496068 Young Boys' goalkeeper David von Ballmoos reacts during the UEFA Champions League group F soccer match between Atalanta Bergamo and BSC Young Boys Bern at the Gewiss stadium in Bergamo, Italy, 29 September 2021. EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER
    Bild: keystone
    Ranta soll Elo ersetzen
    Der SC Langenthal hat auf die Verletzung des Finnen Eero Elo reagiert und als vorübergehenden Ersatz dessen Landsmann Roope Ranta verpflichtet. Der 33-jährige Flügelstürmer spielte zuletzt fünf Saisons lang in der zweithöchsten Liga Deutschlands. Er wird zunächst bis zur Nationalmannschaftspause im November für den aktuellen Fünften der Swiss League spielen. (ram/sda)
    Bencic zurück in den Top Ten
    Belinda Bencic gehört in der WTA-Weltrangliste wieder den besten zehn an. Die Olympiasiegerin macht zwei Ränge gut und liegt nun auf Platz 10. Zum erlauchten Kreis der Top 10 hatte Bencic letztmals vor einem Jahr gezählt. Ihre bisher beste Platzierung erreichte sie im Februar vergangenen Jahres. Damals war sie während einer Woche die Nummer 4 der Welt.

    Bei den Männern kehrte Henri Laaksonen in die ersten 100 zurück. Der Schaffhauser verbesserte sich im Ranking dank dem Gewinn des Challenger-Turniers in Orléans in Frankreich um 20 Positionen auf Platz 98. Unter den besten 100 Spielern hatte sich Laaksonen zum zuvor letzten Mal vor gut zwei Jahren befunden. Mitte Juli 2019 lag er an 93. Stelle, womit er den persönlichen Bestwert egalisierte. (ram/sda)
    Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, returns a shot to Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Bild: keystone
