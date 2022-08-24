Die Zukunft des Australiers ist offen. Er wolle seine Pläne aber zu gegebener Zeit bekannt geben. Es sind weiterhin einige Cockpits für die nächste Saison unbesetzt. Jetzt also auch jenes des zweiten Fahrers von McLaren, die im 22-jährigen Lando Norris einen sehr talentierten Fahrer noch für mehrere Jahre unter Vertrag haben. (nih)
McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo have mutually agreed that Daniel will leave the team at the end of the 2022 season.— McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 24, 2022
The team thanks Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that memorable win in Monza. We look forward to finishing the season strongly together.