    Ricciardo und McLaren gehen getrennte Wege +++ WM-Gold für Mountainbike-Team

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    24.08.2022, 16:46
    Ricciardo und McLaren gehen getrennte Wege +++ WM-Gold für Mountainbike-Team
    McLaren bestätigt: Ricciardo wird nächste Saison nicht mehr für das Team fahren
    Der Vertrag von Daniel Ricciardo bei McLaren wird vorzeitig aufgelöst. Darauf haben sich die beiden Parteien geeinigt, wie der Rennstall am Mittwochnachmittag bekannt gab. Der Vertrag wäre eigentlich noch für eine weitere Saison gültig gewesen, doch es wurde bereits seit Längerem über ein Ende der Zusammenarbeit spekuliert. Dieses ist nun offiziell. Zak Brown, CEO des britischen Rennstalls, bedankt sich für seinen Einsatz in den letzten zwei Jahren, sagt aber auch: «Es ist kein Geheimnis, dass wir gerne mehr erreicht hätten, aber ihn als unseren Fahrer auf dem obersten Treppchen zu sehen, war ein Highlight.» Ricciardo hatte 2021 in Monza den ersten Sieg für das Team seit 2012 eingefahren.

    Die Zukunft des Australiers ist offen. Er wolle seine Pläne aber zu gegebener Zeit bekannt geben. Es sind weiterhin einige Cockpits für die nächste Saison unbesetzt. Jetzt also auch jenes des zweiten Fahrers von McLaren, die im 22-jährigen Lando Norris einen sehr talentierten Fahrer noch für mehrere Jahre unter Vertrag haben. (nih)
    Schwangere Kerber sagt für US Open ab
    Angelique Kerber wird nicht am Montag beginnenden US Open teilnehmen. Der Grund dafür ist ein schöner: Die 34-jährige Deutsche ist schwanger und erwartet im Frühjahr mit ihrem Lebenspartner ihr erstes Kind. «Ich wollte wirklich das US Open spielen, aber dann habe ich entschieden, dass 2:1 kein fairer Wettbewerb ist», schrieb Kerber in den sozialen Netzwerken mit einem Augenzwinkern.

    Die frühere Weltranglistenerste hat aber nicht im Sinn, ihre Karriere zu beenden. Nach der Geburt könne sie sich eine Rückkehr auf den Tennisplatz auch mit Blick auf die Olympischen Spiele 2024 in Paris sehr gut vorstellen. 2016 feierte Kerber am US Open ihren zweiten von insgesamt drei Grand-Slam-Titeln und erklomm damit als erste Deutsche seit Steffi Graf den Thron im Frauen-Tennis. (pre/sda)
    Siebtes Schweizer WM-Gold im Team-Wettkampf
    Die Schweiz startet optimal zur WM in Les Gets in Frankreich. Die junge Equipe um Nino Schurter sichert sich im Team-Wettkampf den Titel. Neben Schurter und der Elite-Fahrerin Ramona Forchini bildeten die in der U23-Kategorie antretenden Dario Lillo und Ronja Blöchlinger sowie die erst 17-jährigen Khalid Sidahmed und Anina Hutter das Schweizer Sextett.

    Für die Schweiz, die vor Italien und den USA siegte, war es der bereits siebte WM-Titel im Team-Wettbewerb, der erste seit drei Jahren. (abu/sda)
    epa10111138 Nino Schurter from Switzerland, in action during the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Cross Country Men's Elite race, XCO, in Mont Saint Anne, Canada, 07 August 2022. EPA/ANDREAS DOBSLAFF
    Bild: keystone
    Kevin Durant bleibt bei den Brooklyn Nets
    Nachdem wochenlang über seinen Abgang spekuliert wurde, setzten die Brooklyn Nets den Trade-Gerüchten um ihren Superstar Kevin Durant nun ein Ende. In einem offiziellen Statement des General Mangers Sean Marks, welches die Nets auf «Twitter» veröffentlichten, heisst es, Durant und die Klub-Offiziellen haben sich bei einem Treffen in Los Angeles darauf geeinigt, die Zusammenarbeit fortzusetzen. Der zweifache NBA-Sieger hatte noch vor einigen Wochen die Entlassung von Coach Steve Nash und Sean Marks gefordert, nun scheint Durant also einen Sinneswandel vollzogen zu haben. (mom)
    Marc-Andrea Hüsler in der nächsten Runde
    Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 102) ist beim ATP-250-Turnier in Winston-Salem in die nächste Runde eingezogen. Der Zürcher gewinnt gegen den Schweden Mikael Ymer (ATP 74) 6:4 und 6:4.

    Im ersten Aufeinandertreffen dieser beiden Spieler genügte Qualifikant Hüsler im ersten Satz ein Break zum 3:2 um den Satz für sich zu entscheiden. Bei eigenem Aufschlag blieb er unangetastet. Im zweiten Durchgang geriet der 26-Jährige zwar mit 1:3 ins Hintertreffen, nachdem sein 23-jähriger, mit einer Wildcard angetretener Kontrahent seine erste und einzige Breakchance genutzt hatte, Hüsler konnte aber postwendend reagieren. (abu/sda)
    Marc Andrea Huesler of Switzerland reacts to Dominic Stricker of Switzerland at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    Bild: keystone
    Benfica, Haifa und Pilsen in der Champions League
    Am Dienstagabend haben sich die ersten drei Teams über die Playoffs für die Champions League qualifiziert. Stammgast Benfica Lissabon gab sich dabei keine Blösse. Die Portugiesen setzten sich nach einem 2:0 auswärts im Hinspiel bei Dynamo Kiew im Rückspiel souverän mit 3:0 durch. Dabei fielen alle Tore schon vor der Halbzeit.

    Deutlich spannender waren die anderen beiden Partien. Haifa lag nach einem 3:2 im Hinspiel bei Roter Stern Belgrad mit 0:2 hinten, womit doch noch das Aus drohte. Die Israeli gleichen das Spiel aber noch aus und qualifizierten sich so in extremis zum ersten Mal seit 2009 für die Königsklasse. Zum dramatischen Helden wurde Belgrad-Stürmer Pavkov mit einem Eigentor in der Nachspielzeit.

    Auch Viktoria Pilsen musste zittern. Gegen FCZ-Bezwinger Karabach lagen die Tschechen nach einem 0:0 im Hinspiel zur Pause mit 0:1 zurück. Pilsen drehte das Spiel aber in der zweiten Halbzeit und darf so zum vierten Mal in der Vereinsgeschichte die Champions League bestreiten. (dab)
    Etappensieg und Leadertrikot für Roglic
    Der Titelverteidiger Primoz Roglic gewinnt die 4. Etappe der Vuelta und ist neuer Leader der Spanien-Rundfahrt. Roglic setzte sich nach 152,5 hügeligen Kilometern von Vitoria-Gasteiz nach Laguardia auf der ansteigenden Zielgeraden klar vor dem dänischen Ex-Weltmeister Mads Pedersen und dem Spanier Enric Mas durch. Dank insgesamt 13 Bonussekunden übernahm der 32-jährige Slowene vor seinem Teamkollegen Sepp Kuss auch das rote Leadertrikot.

    Roglic hatte die Tour de France nach einem Sturz aufgeben müssen, zeigt sich nun aber bei seinem Lieblingsrennen wieder in Topform. Der ehemalige Skispringer hat die letzten drei Ausgaben der Vuelta gewonnen und feierte seinen insgesamt zehnten Etappensieg. Roglic ist am vierten Tag der vierte verschiedene Jumbo-Visma-Fahrer nach Robert Gesink, Mike Theunissen und Edoardo Affini an der Spitze des Gesamtklassements.

    Mit Simon Yates und Richard Carapaz verloren zwei der Mitfavoriten allerdings im Finish sieben Sekunden auf Roglic - ebenso wie Gino Mäder, der als 17. bester Schweizer wurde. Nach den drei Etappen in den Niederlanden fuhr der Vuelta-Tross erstmals in Spanien. Am Mittwoch geht es auf erneut welligem Terrain im Baskenland weiter. (nih/sda)
    epa10134744 Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma team wins the fourth stage of the 77th La Vuelta cycling race, over 152.5 km from Vitoria to Laguardia, Spain, 23 August 2022. EPA/Javier Lizon
    Bild: keystone
    Wimbledon-Fan verklagt Kyrgios nach Läster-Attacke
    Tennisprofi Nick Kyrgios könnte eine seiner berüchtigten Pöbeleien teuer zu stehen kommen. Die Zuschauerin, über die der Australier während und nach dem verlorenen Wimbledon-Final gegen Novak Djokovic heftig gelästert hatte («Sie hatte 700 Drinks»), reichte Klage wegen Verleumdung ein. In der von ihren Anwälten veröffentlichten Erklärung schrieb Anna Palus von einer «rücksichtslosen und völlig unbegründeten Anschuldigung gegen mich».

    Diese habe nicht nur dazu geführt, dass sie zeitweise aus dem Stadion verwiesen worden war, schrieb die Klägerin: «Die falschen Anschuldigungen von Herrn Kyrgios wurden von Millionen Menschen in der Welt gesehen oder gelesen, was mir und meiner Familie erheblichen Schaden zugefügt hat.» Sie wolle den möglichen Schadenersatz für wohltätige Zwecke spenden.

    Kyrgios hatte sich bei seiner Finalniederlage von der Zuschauerin gestört gefühlt und sie als betrunken bezeichnet. (nih/sda/dpa)
    Bild: keystone
