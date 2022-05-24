Navigation
    Sport
    Tennis

    French Open: Das Wichtigste vom 2. Tag im Liveticker

    Ausgewählte Resultate:

    Djokovic startet mit Machtdemonstration +++ Wawrinka scheitert in Runde 1 an Moutet

    24.05.2022, 01:05
    Liveticker
    Djokovic gegen Nishioka ohne Mühe
    Nach Carlos Alcaraz und Rafael Nadal blieb mit Novak Djokovic auch der dritte Favorit im Männer-Tableau ohne Satzverlust. Der serbische Titelverteidiger gab beim 6:3, 6:1, 6:0 gegen den Japaner Yoshihito Nishioka in der ersten Night Session nur vier Games ab. Sein nächster Gegner wird der Sieger aus der Partie vom Dienstag zwischen dem Slowaken Alex Molcan und dem Argentinier Federico Coria. (dab/sda)
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    Bild: keystone
    Regen stoppt Laaksonen und Golubic
    Henri Laaksonen und Viktorija Golubic konnten ihre Erstrunden-Partien beim French Open am Montag nicht beenden. Wegen Regen wurden die Matches kurz vor 22.00 Uhr abgebrochen. Sie werden am Dienstag fortgesetzt.
    epa09970260 Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland plays Katie Volynets of the USA in their women?s first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
    Bild: keystone
    Laaksonen führt gegen den Spanier Pedro Martinez 2:6, 6:4, 2:0. Golubic liegt gegen die junge Amerikanerin Katie Volynets mit 2:6, 1:2 zurück. (sda)
    Nadal gibt nur sechs Games ab
    Rafael Nadal hat seine erste Hürde auf dem Weg zum 14. Titel beim French Open souverän gemeistert. Der Rekordsieger bezwingt in Runde 1 den Australier Jordan Thompson mit 6:2, 6:2, 6:2. Es ist bereits der 106. Sieg im 109. Match für Nadal in Roland-Garros. In der nächsten Runde wartet nun Corentin Moutet, der fast gleichzeitig Stan Wawrinka aus dem Turnier warf.
    Wawrinka scheitert in Runde 1 an Moutet
    Stan Wawrinka scheidet am French Open in der 1. Runde aus. Der 37-jährige Lausanner unterliegt bei seinem Comeback auf die Grand-Slam-Bühne nach anderthalb Jahren dem Franzosen Corentin Moutet (ATP 139) in knapp drei Stunden 6:2, 3:6, 6:7 (2:7), 3:6. Wawrinka, der das Turnier 2015 gewonnen und 2017 den Final erreicht hat, fand nach einer Verspätung wegen Regens zunächst gut in seinen sechsten Match nach einjähriger Verletzungspause und zwei Fussoperationen. Im ersten Game schlug er drei Asse, und früh gelang ihm gegen den 23-jährigen ehemaligen Top-10-Junior aus Paris ein Break und zum 6:2 noch ein zweites.

    Mit der Satzführung baute Wawrinka aber ab. Es unterliefen ihm vor allem zu viele unerzwungene Fehler – 51 waren es am Ende insgesamt. Dabei wirkte der Schweizer wiederholt abgelenkt. Mehrmals beschwerte er sich beim Schiedsrichter – offenbar über das zu kalte Wasser, das die Organisatoren den Spielern zur Verfügung stellten. Mitte des dritten Satzes schlug Wawrinka zudem mit dem Schläger mehrmals gegen die Wand-Abdeckung, wofür ihn die ansonsten ihm nicht abgeneigten Zuschauer auspfiffen.

    Dennoch kämpfte sich Wawrinka im dritten Satz zunächst noch einmal heran. Mit einem Break rettete er sich bei letzter Gelegenheit ins Tiebreak, in welchem er dann aber klar das Nachsehen hatte. Das Break im vierten Satz kassierte er zum 2:3. Moutet, der vor zwei Jahren in Dubai schon das erste Duell mit Wawrinka gewonnen hatte, spielte eigentlich nicht unwiderstehlich oder höchstens in einigen Momenten und zeigte einige Male Nerven. In der Summe war der 23-Jährige aber der konstantere Spieler auf dem Court Suzanne Lenglen. (pre/sda)
    Nadal-Express rollt weiter
    Rafael Nadal hat auch im 2. Satz keine Probleme mit dem Australier Jordan Thompson. Der 13-fache Roland-Garros-Sieger musste zwar ein Break hinnehmen, nahm seinem Gegner aber seinerseits dreimal den Aufschlag ab.
    Wawrinka verliert den 3. Satz im Tiebreak
    Der Weg für Stan Wawrinka in die 2. Runde wird immer länger: Der Romand verliert auch den 3. Durchgang gegen Corentin Moutet und braucht nun eine Willensleistung, um das frühe Aus noch zu verhindern. Wawrinka startete schlecht, konnte dann aber einen Break-Rückstand wettmachen und rettete sich ins Tiebreak. Dort war der einstige French-Open-Sieger dann aber wieder chancenlos.
    epa09969481 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland plays Corentin Moutet of France in their men?s first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
    Bild: keystone
    Nadal auf Kurs
    Rafael Nadal scheint gegen Jordan Thompson keinerlei Probleme mit seinem Fuss zu haben. Den ersten Satz gegen den Australier holt er sich souverän mit 6:2. Anders als Wawrinka ist der Rekord-Grand-Slam-Champion also auf Kurs.
    Auch Titelverteidigerin Krejcikova schon draussen
    Zu den renommierten Gestrauchelten gehörte heute neben Naomi Osaka auch die Vorjahressiegerin Barbora Krejcikova. Die tschechische Weltranglisten-Zweite verlor gegen die Französin Diane Parry (WTA 97) nach anfänglicher Dominanz 6:1, 2:6, 3:6 und wird damit nach dem French Open nicht mehr zu den Top 10 im Frauentennis gehören.
    Wawrinka verliert den 2. Satz
    Rückschlag für Stan Wawrinka auf dem Weg zum möglichen Zweitrundenduell mit Rafael Nadal: Sein Gegner Corentin Moutet steigert sich und reduziert vor allem seine Fehlerquote. Wawrinka dagegen kann die hohe Pace nicht halten und so muss er den zweiten Durchgang verdient mit 3:6 abgeben.
    epa09969350 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland plays Corentin Moutet of France in their men?s first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 23 May 2022.. Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland plays Corentin Moutet of France in their men?s first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
    Bild: keystone
    Andreescu nächste Bencic-Gegnerin
    Die nächste Gegnerin von Belinda Bencic ist wie erwartet Bianca Andreescu (WTA 72). Gegen die belgische Qualifikantin Ysaline Bonaventure musste die US-Open-Siegerin von 2019 aus Kanada allerdings zwei Stunden lang kämpfen und eine längere Regenpause ausharren, ehe das 3:6, 7:5, 6:0 feststand. Nach verlorenem ersten Satz lag Andreescu im zweiten noch 1:3 zurück.
    Bianca Andreescu returns the ball to Emma Raducanu during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    Bild: keystone
    Wawrinka sichert sich den ersten Satz
    Der Schweizer mit einem richtig starken Auftritt. Er holt sich den ersten Durchgang mit 6:2!
    Wawrinka schafft das Break im ersten Satz
    Ein gelungenes Comeback bisher von Stan Wawrinka. Der Schweizer führt bereits mit Break 4:1.
    Der Regen hat sich verzogen, Wawrinka darf spielen
    Das Wetter bessert sich und damit darf Stan Wawrinka endlich auf den Court. Seine Partie gegen Corentin Moutet hat soeben begonnen.
    Regen in Paris
    Es regnet immer noch in Paris: Momentan kann auf der French-Open-Anlage nur auf dem Court Philippe-Chatrier gespielt werden, weil dort das geschlossen ist. Barbora Krejcikova misst sich aktuell mit der Französin Diane Parry und führt im ersten Satz sovuerän mit 3:0.
    Die Weltnummer 1 macht kurzen Prozess
    Die Weltranglisten-Erste Iga Swiatek hat bei ihrer Erstrunden-Partie gegen die Ukrainerin Lessja Tsurenko (WTA 119) keine Probleme und siegt in nur 54 Minuten souverän mit 6:2 und 6:0. Es ist bereits der 29. Sieg in Serie für die polnische French-Open-Siegerin von 2020. Swiatek gilt als grosse Favoritin auf den Titel, nachdem sie in diesem Jahr schon in Stuttgart und in Rom triumphiert hat.
    Wawrinka-Comeback verzögert sich
    Regen in Paris: Kurz bevor Stan Wawrinka und Corentin Moutet den Court Suzanne-Lenglen hätten betreten solle, macht das Wetter dem Start der Partie einen Strich durch die Rechnung. Nachdem es zuvor nur leicht genieselt hat, wird der Regen jetzt stärker, der Platz wird wieder abgedeckt.
    Osaka scheitert an Anisimova
    Das erste Spiel auf dem Court Suzanne-Lenglen ist zu Ende: Naomi Osaka scheitert in der 1. Runde mit 5:7 und 4:6 an Amanda Anisimova. Für die ehemalige Weltnummer 1, die mittlerweile auf Rang 38 abgerutscht ist, natürlich eine herbe Enttäuschung. Für Stan Wawrinka bedeutet dies, dass er sich langsam für seine Erstrundenpartie gegen den Franzosen Corentin Moutet bereit machen muss. Diese Partie ist auf dem zweitgrössten Court als nächstes angesetzt.
    Das läuft am Montag in Paris
    Stan Wawrinka gibt sein Comeback auf Grand-Slam-Stufe nach anderthalbjähriger, verletzungsbedingter Abwesenheit am frühen Montagnachmittag. Die Auftaktpartie des 37-jährigen Lausanners gegen den Franzosen Corentin Moutet (ATP 139) wurde als zweite Partie des Tages auf dem Court Suzanne-Lenglen angesetzt und dürfte frühestens um 12.30 Uhr beginnen.

    Am späteren Nachmittag, frühestens um 16.00 Uhr respektive 16.30 Uhr, greifen auch Henri Laaksonen (gegen den Spanier Pedro Martinez) und Viktorija Golubic (gegen die Amerikanerin Katie Volynets) ins Geschehen ein. Die erste Night-Session bestreitet ab 20.45 Uhr Titelverteidiger Novak Djokovic gegen den Japaner Yoshihito Nishioka. Davor tritt der 13-fache Roland-Garros-Sieger Rafael Nadal gegen den Australier Jordan Thompson an. (pre/sda)


