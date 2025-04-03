17 caricatures qui dézinguent Trump

Les droits de douane décrétés par Trump effraient les économistes, mais constituent une source d'inspiration pour nombre de caricaturistes.
Happy Liberation Day to those who celebrate.— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 22:47
America is now a cybertruck barreling down the freeway at 100mph on self driving mode. It just caught on fire and we’re stuck inside— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 3. April 2025 um 05:24
Grilled Cheese #ElonMusk nickanderson.substack.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 16:51
TRUMP'S TARIFFS— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 19:07
Elect a clown, expect some ill-fitting clothing and poorly applied makeup.— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 3. April 2025 um 00:59
Imagine that. No tariffs on Russia— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 3. April 2025 um 00:06
What is Trump's endgame?— Paul Leigh -Some Rascal on the Internet (@pleightx.bsky.social) 3. April 2025 um 02:22
#LiberationDay— Amorimcartoons! (@amorimcartoons.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 15:58
Please enjoy my cartoon for Thursday's Toronto Star— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 22:23
Liberation Day. Today's cartoon by Becs. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #tariffs #USA #Trump— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 3. April 2025 um 08:38
Good day to remember that a US President has no inherent power over tariffs whatsoever. It’s not like war powers or pardons. It’s entirely delegated by Congress to deal with emergencies. GOP Congress cld modify that law tonight and bring this to a screeching halt.— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 23:17
Wednesday’s @thetimes.com cartoon times.newsprints.co.uk/morten-morla...— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland.bsky.social) 1. April 2025 um 22:21
Martyn Turner @turnercartoons on #TrumpTariffs #Trump – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 09:37
