Divertissement
International

17 caricatures qui dézinguent Trump et ses droits de douane

17 caricatures qui dézinguent Trump

L'actualité mondiale vue par les caricaturistes.
03.04.2025, 14:59
Les droits de douane décrétés par Trump effraient les économistes, mais constituent une source d'inspiration pour nombre de caricaturistes.

Important, chère utilisatrice, cher utilisateur de watson: aucun tweet n'est chargé dans ce «tweeticle». C'est pourquoi le contenu de Bluesky peut parfois prendre un peu de temps à se charger. Bonne lecture!

Joyeux «Liberation Day», chers Américains

Happy Liberation Day to those who celebrate.

— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 22:47

Un petit tacle à Musk

America is now a cybertruck barreling down the freeway at 100mph on self driving mode. It just caught on fire and we’re stuck inside

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 3. April 2025 um 05:24
«L'Amérique est maintenant un cybertruck qui fonce sur l'autoroute en mode conduite autonome à 100 miles par heure [160 km/h].

Il vient de prendre feu et nous sommes coincés.»
Ces exemples absurdes prouvent que «personne n’est à l’abri» de Trump

Il faut maintenant rester cool et fêter chaque (petite) victoire

Grilled Cheese #ElonMusk nickanderson.substack.com

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 16:51

Les consommateurs américains ordinaires subissent les conséquences des droits de douane punitifs décrétés par Trump

TRUMP'S TARIFFS

— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 19:07

Pour le président américain en exercice, seul ce véhicule serait plus approprié qu'un cybertruck...

Elect a clown, expect some ill-fitting clothing and poorly applied makeup.

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 3. April 2025 um 00:59
L’effrayant tableau de Trump est déjà iconique

Si seulement nous savions ce qui motive l'homme orange...



— Fergus (@infiniteguff.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 23:58

Le coming-out de Donald T.

Imagine that. No tariffs on Russia

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 3. April 2025 um 00:06
1. Je ne suis pas un agent secret russe
2. Je me fiche de savoir qui est au courant
Trump agent du KGB? «Les choses les plus folles peuvent être vraies»

What is Trump's endgame?

— Paul Leigh -Some Rascal on the Internet (@pleightx.bsky.social) 3. April 2025 um 02:22

Combien de temps cette «bromance» peu ragoûtante va-t-elle encore durer?

Trump Musk Meme
meme: bsky.app

Je me demande ce que le grand-père psychopathe veut ensuite?



— Mike Peters (@mikepeters.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 17:09

Donnie ne l'a certainement pas vu venir.

#LiberationDay

— Amorimcartoons! (@amorimcartoons.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 15:58

Please enjoy my cartoon for Thursday's Toronto Star

— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 22:23

Qu'est-ce qui pourrait mal tourner si un pays se mettait à dos (presque) tout le monde à l'ère de la mondialisation?

Liberation Day. Today's cartoon by Becs. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #tariffs #USA #Trump

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 3. April 2025 um 08:38

L'essentiel est de faire quelque chose contre les étudiants «woke»

USA-Meme Woke Wokeness
La scène est tirée du film The Road, dans lequel Viggo Mortensen doit défendre son fils dans un monde post-apocalyptique dangereux.meme: bsky.app
Trump «intimide» les unis suisses

Le Parlement américain a (en fait) les cartes en main

Good day to remember that a US President has no inherent power over tariffs whatsoever. It’s not like war powers or pardons. It’s entirely delegated by Congress to deal with emergencies. GOP Congress cld modify that law tonight and bring this to a screeching halt.

— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 23:17
«C'est un bon jour pour se rappeler qu'un président américain n'a aucun pouvoir sur les droits de douane. Cela n'a rien à voir avec les pouvoirs de guerre ou les grâces. Ce pouvoir appartient exclusivement au Congrès pour faire face aux situations d'urgence. Le Congrès républicain pourrait modifier cette loi ce soir et y mettre fin.»

Rira bien qui rira le dernier...

Wednesday’s @thetimes.com cartoon times.newsprints.co.uk/morten-morla...

— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland.bsky.social) 1. April 2025 um 22:21

Un retour en pleine gueule?

Martyn Turner @turnercartoons on #TrumpTariffs #Trump – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 2. April 2025 um 09:37

(dsc)

L’effrayant tableau de Trump est déjà iconique
1 / 27
L’effrayant tableau de Trump est déjà iconique
Cette tendance IA à imiter le Studio Ghibli pose un gros problème
Video: watson
