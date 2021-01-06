Navigation
bedeckt, etwas Schnee -1°
    International
    Fulton County Georgia elections workers process absentee ballots for the Senate runoff election in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Georgia's two Senate runoff elections on Tuesday will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Republican Kelly Loeffler is going up against Democrat Raphael Warnock, while Republican David Perdue is challenging Democrat Jon Ossoff. Democrats must win both seats to take control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

    Stimmenzählen in Fulton County, Georgia. Bild: keystone

    Liveticker

    Riesen-Debakel für Republikaner: Auch der zweite Demokraten-Sieg liegt in Reichweite

    In Georgia kommt's zur Stichwahl um die zwei Senatssitze des US-Bundesstaats. Gewinnen die Demokraten beide Sitze, erlangen sie die Mehrheit. Verfolge alle aktuellen Entwicklungen im Liveticker.

    06.01.21, 02:33 06.01.21, 09:21

    10:21
    Demokrat Jon Ossoff baut seinen Vorsprung aus
    Gemäss den neusten Zahlen liegt Jon Ossoff mit 16'370 Stimme vorne. Dies entspricht einem Vorsprung 0.4 Prozent. Knackt Ossoff die 0.5 Prozent Grenze, darf der unterlegene Kandidat, keine Neuauszählung mehr einfordern. CNN stuft eine Aufholjagd des bisher unterlegenen Republikaners David Perdue als eher unwahrscheinlich ein.
    9:17
    Auch der zweite Demokrat liegt vorne
    Demokrat Jon Ossoff liegt knapp vor dem republikanischen Amtsinhaber David Perdue. Nach Auszählung von rund 4,4 Millionen oder rund 98 Prozent der Stimmen liegt Ossoff um 9527 Stimmen vorne. Erwartet wird, dass der Vorsprung zunimmt, weil die verbleibenden Stimmen eher aus demokratisch geprägten Bezirken kommen.

    Das Ergebnis dieser Stichwahl könnte sich allerdings verzögern: In Georgia hat der unterlegene Kandidat das Recht, eine Neuauszählung einzufordern, wenn sich der Abstand der Stimmenzahl zum Sieger auf 0,5 Prozent oder weniger beläuft. Perdues Wahlkampfteam teilte mit, für ein faires Ergebnis würden «Zeit und Transparenz» benötigt. Man werde alle rechtlichen Schritte unternehmen, um sicherzustellen, dass alle Stimmen ordnungsgemäss gezählt worden seien.
    8:02
    Warnock wird wohl gewinnen
    Gemäss Analysen von NBC News wird Demokrat Raphael Warnock den Senatsitz in Georgia gewinnen.



    Die «New York Times» verkündet ihn bereits als Sieger:

    7:01
    Auszählung dürfte noch dauern
    Der oberste Wahlaufseher im US-Bundesstaat Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, erwartet am Mittwochmittag (Ortszeit/abends MEZ) mehr Klarheit über den Ausgang der Stichwahlen um die zwei Sitze im US-Senat. «Es ist sehr eng», sagte Raffensperger dem Nachrichtensender CNN. «Hoffentlich haben wir bis zum Mittag eine bessere Vorstellung davon, wo wir uns befinden.» Die Auszählung werde im Laufe der US-Nacht voraussichtlich pausieren, sagte Raffensperger.

    Der Staatssekretär wies darauf hin, dass neben Tausenden noch nicht ausgezählten Stimmen aus verschiedenen Bezirken noch um die 17 000 Stimmzettel unter anderem von Militärangehörigen im Ausland erwartet würden, die angesichts des knappen Rennens wichtig werden könnten. Die Frist für den Eingang dieser Briefwahlunterlagen laufe am Freitag um 17.00 Uhr (Ortszeit/23.00 Uhr MEZ) ab.

    Die Stichwahlen, die über die Machtverhältnisse im einflussreichen US-Senat in Washington entscheiden, haben laut Raffensperger eine Vielzahl an Wählern mobilisiert. Schätzungsweise hätten mehr als 4,5 Millionen Menschen abgestimmt. «Das ist eine sehr, sehr hohe Wahlbeteiligung», sagte er.
    6:48
    Demokraten mit leichten Vorteilen
    Die wichtigen Stichwahlen im US-Bundesstaat Georgia um zwei Senatssitze sind zur Zitterpartie geworden: Nach Auszählung von 97 Prozent der Stimmen lagen die Kontrahenten US-Medien zufolge in der Nacht zu Mittwoch (Ortszeit) in beiden Rennen jeweils nahezu gleichauf. In beiden Duellen liegen die Demokraten Jon Ossoff und Raphael Warnock gegen die bisherigen republikanischen Amtsinhaber David Perdue und Kelly Loeffler im Vorteil. Auch Analysten sehen die demokratischen Herausforderer vorne.

    Die Stichwahlen in dem südlichen Bundesstaat entscheiden über die künftigen Mehrheitsverhältnisse im US-Senat - und darüber, auf wie viel Spielraum der künftige US-Präsident Joe Biden in den ersten zwei Jahren seiner Amtszeit hoffen kann. Denn vom Wahlausgang in Georgia hängt ab, ob Bidens Demokraten doch noch die Kontrolle über den Senat erringen können.

    Den Republikanern vom scheidenden US-Präsidenten Donald Trump reicht auch nur ein weiterer Sitz, um die Mehrheit in der Parlamentskammer knapp zu behalten. Der Senat bestätigt unter anderem Kandidaten des Präsidenten für hohe Regierungsposten oder das Oberste Gericht und kann Gesetzesvorhaben blockieren.
    5:49
    Hat jemand Flashbacks?
    Es war zu erwarten gewesen bei der Stichwahlen: Es wird ultraknapp. Der renommierte Wahlforscher Nate Silver fasst mit den Worten «eyes emoji» zusammen.

    5:34
    Trump zweifelt Ergebnis an
    US-Präsident Donald Trump meldet sich via Twitter zur Wahl in Georgia. Getreu seinem Narrativ würden seine Gegner wieder Stimmen für Republikaner verschwinden lassen. Glaubt da jemand doch nicht an den Sieg?

    4:14
    Ausgang der US-Senatswahlen in Georgia offen
    Bei den Stichwahlen zeichnet sich ein Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen ab. Nach Auszählung von mehr als drei Viertel der Stimmen lagen die Kontrahenten laut US-Medien am Dienstagabend (Ortszeit) in beiden Rennen jeweils nahezu gleichauf. Die Demokraten Jon Ossoff und Raphael Warnock fordern die bisherigen republikanischen Amtsinhaber David Perdue und Kelly Loeffler heraus.
    3:28
    Ausgang der US-Senatswahlen in Georgia zunächst unklar
    Bei den Stichwahlen hat sich in der Nacht zunächst kein klarer Sieger abgezeichnet. Zwar lagen die beiden Kandidaten der Demokraten nach der Auszählung von 55 Prozent der Stimmen dem Datenanbieter Edison Research zufolge leicht vorn. Dieser wagte jedoch wie auch US-Medien keine Prognose zu dem Ausgang.

    Die Behörden hatten erklärt, ein Ergebnis könne am Mittwochmorgen (Ortszeit) vorliegen. Allerdings wird auch eine tagelange Hängepartei nicht ausgeschlossen. (sda/reuters)
    2:32
    Demokraten leicht in Führung
    Bislang sind die demokratischen Kandidaten Ossoff (54,1 Prozent) und Warnock (54,5 Prozent) leicht in Führung. Das heisst allerdings noch nicht wirklich viel. Gemäss CNN wurden bislang hauptsächlich Briefstimmen ausgezählt, die nach Erfahrung eher von Demokraten abgegeben werden.
    1:25
    Wahllokale geschlossen
    Bei den folgenreichen Stichwahlen im US-Staat Georgia um zwei Senatssitze haben die Wahllokale geschlossen. Für die Wähler in dem südlichen Bundesstaat der USA endete am Dienstagabend (Ortszeit/1.00 Uhr MEZ am Mittwoch) die Möglichkeit, ihre Stimme abzugeben. Wähler, die zur Zeit der Wahllokalschliessung noch anstanden, durften ihre Stimme noch abgeben. Es war zunächst unklar, wann es belastbare Ergebnisse geben wird. Das liegt auch an der Corona-Pandemie, wegen der Hunderttausende Wähler von der Briefwahl Gebrauch gemacht haben.

    Das Ergebnis der Abstimmungen in Georgia wird darüber entscheiden, ob die Republikaner ihre Mehrheit im mächtigen US-Senat verteidigen können oder ob die Demokraten neben dem Repräsentantenhaus künftig auch die andere Kongresskammer dominieren werden. Mit der Kontrolle über den Senat könnte der künftige Präsident Joe Biden durchregieren - vorausgesetzt, die Demokraten werden bei Gesetzesvorhaben oder Ernennungen von Regierungsmitgliedern an einem Strang ziehen.

    Bei der ersten Abstimmung am 3. November hatte in Georgia keiner der Kandidaten die nötige absolute Mehrheit erreicht. Die Demokraten Jon Ossoff und Raphael Warnock fordern die republikanischen Amtsinhaber David Perdue und Kelly Loeffler heraus. Um die Mehrheit im Senat zu behalten, reicht den Republikanern ein einziger Sieg. Die demokratischen Kandidaten müssten sich beide durchsetzen, damit es eine Pattsituation mit 50 zu 50 Stimmen in der Kammer gibt. Diese könnte dann von der künftigen Vizepräsidentin Kamala Harris von Amts wegen zu Gunsten der Demokraten aufgelöst werden. (sda/dpa)
