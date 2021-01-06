In Georgia kommt's zur Stichwahl um die zwei Senatssitze des US-Bundesstaats. Gewinnen die Demokraten beide Sitze, erlangen sie die Mehrheit. Verfolge alle aktuellen Entwicklungen im Liveticker.
BREAKING: Raphael Warnock wins U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, NBC News projects. https://t.co/JoJRV1sEDI pic.twitter.com/KRlHyBZo79— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021
Breaking News: The Rev. Raphael Warnock beat Senator Kelly Loeffler in Georgia, moving Democrats a step closer to Senate control. The second runoff remains tight.https://t.co/yJOwX1JOit— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 6, 2021
eyes emoji pic.twitter.com/LRrPEBHeZW— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 6, 2021
Looks like they are setting up a big “voter dump” against the Republican candidates. Waiting to see how many votes they need?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021