International
Belgien

Hauptbühne von Tomorrowland-Festival steht in Flammen

16.07.2025, 18:5416.07.2025, 19:26
Am Mittwochabend ist auf der Hauptbühne des Festivals Tomorrowland im belgischen Boom ein Brand ausgebrochen. Das zeigen Aufnahmen in den sozialen Medien. Man sieht eine dichte Rauchwolke sowie ein Feuer auf der linken Seite der Bühne.

Zudem sei es zu Explosionen gekommen, berichtet der öffentlich-rechtliche flämische Rundfunk VRT.

Rettungsdienste sind vor Ort, das Feuer ist jedoch noch nicht unter Kontrolle. Inzwischen ist fast das ganze Bühnenbild abgebrannt.

Das Festival soll am Freitag beginnen. Ob es nun stattfinden kann, ist noch unklar. Auch die Brandursache ist noch nicht bekannt.

Update folgt ...

(hkl)

