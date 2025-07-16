Hauptbühne von Tomorrowland-Festival steht in Flammen

Am Mittwochabend ist auf der Hauptbühne des Festivals Tomorrowland im belgischen Boom ein Brand ausgebrochen. Das zeigen Aufnahmen in den sozialen Medien. Man sieht eine dichte Rauchwolke sowie ein Feuer auf der linken Seite der Bühne.
Zudem sei es zu Explosionen gekommen, berichtet der öffentlich-rechtliche flämische Rundfunk VRT.
#tomorrowland MainStage gone 😢😡 pic.twitter.com/p1z7ZHh1ub— *Sofia Svenskdotter* ☀️ (@prepasha) July 16, 2025
Rettungsdienste sind vor Ort, das Feuer ist jedoch noch nicht unter Kontrolle. Inzwischen ist fast das ganze Bühnenbild abgebrannt.
Wow, @tomorrowland main stage is absolutely gone.. fire has gone down dramatically but honestly what are they going to do now?#tml #tomorrowland— Andrew (@Andrew18AL) July 16, 2025
(not my video saw it on discord) pic.twitter.com/GbQtdFEZzz
Das Festival soll am Freitag beginnen. Ob es nun stattfinden kann, ist noch unklar. Auch die Brandursache ist noch nicht bekannt.
