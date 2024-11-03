freundlich10°
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Ashley Young haut seinem Gegner den Ball voll ins Gesicht

Chat-Futter

Gleich macht es Bumm! Ashley Young hat eine ungewöhnliche Idee, um sich Platz zu machen

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
03.11.2024, 15:59
Ashley Young hat eine unkonventionelle Methode, um sich Platz zu verschaffen
Im Premier-League-Duell zwischen Southampton und Everton drückte Ashley Young von den Gästen seinem Gegenspieler Mateus Fernandes den Ball ins Gesicht. Konsequenzen hatte dies nicht, doch Southampton und Fernandes hatten am Ende doch mehr zu lachen. Wenige Minuten nach diesem Zwischenfall erzielten die Gastgeber das einzige Tor des Spiels.
Ashley Young uses the ball to get clear of Fernandes 81'
byu/Chelseatilidie insoccer
Wahnsinns-Catch entscheidet NFL-Spiel
Nach fünf Niederlagen in Serie haben die von Quarterback Aaron Rodgers angeführten New York Jets mal wieder gewonnen. Die Schlüsselszene beim 21:13-Sieg gegen Houston war dieser verrückte Touchdown von Garrett Wilson.
Die Fans von River Plate zünden ein massives Feuerwerk
Genützt hat es übrigens nichts: River Plate scheiterte im Halbfinal der Copa Libertadores am brasilianischen Club Atlético Mineiro.



Andrej Rublew ist mit seinem Spiel nicht ganz zufrieden
Und jetzt: Der vielleicht beste Tischtennis-Punkt des Jahres
Wie bitte?
Natürlich nur die Titelseite vom Satire-Magazin «Titanic»:
JÃ¼rgen Klopp wird Hisbollah-Chef Titanic
Bild: titanic-magazin.de
Der Hintergrund:
Kommentar
Jürgen Klopp zu Red Bull? Er ist tatsächlich ein «Normal One»
Torwart von den Boca Juniors hält vier Elfmeter hintereinander
Boca-Juniors-Torhüter Leandro Brey hält im Elfmeterschiessen des Viertelfinals vom Argentinischen Cup gleich vier Elfmeter hintereinander. (riz)

At the Copa Argentina QF; Boca Juniors goalkeeper Leandro Brey saved four penalty kicks in the shoot-out to give his side the win against Gimnasia.
byu/Mulderre91 insoccer
Und da wundern sie sich, dass der Nationaltrainer ein Deutscher ist
Diese Statistik hat uns gerade aus den Socken gehauen. Seit Einführung der Premier League zur Saison 1992/93 wurde kein einziger englischer Trainer Meister in England. Während in der Serie A neun von zehn Meistertrainern Einheimische sind und es auch in Deutschland und Frankreich immerhin rund drei Viertel sind, wurden in Spanien mehr als die Hälfte der Meister von Ausländern trainiert – was aber immer noch deutlich weniger ist als in der Premier League.
Bild
Letztmals wurde in der Saison vor der Einführung der Premier League 1991/92 in Leeds-Coach Howard Wilkinson ein englischer Trainer Meister in England. Seither lauteten die Meistertrainer Sir Alex Ferguson (Schottland, Manchester United), Kenny Dalglish (Schottland, Blackburn), Arsène Wenger (Frankreich, Arsenal), José Mourinho (Portugal, Chelsea), Carlo Ancelotti (Italien, Chelsea), Roberto Mancini (Italien, Manchester City), Manuel Pellegrini (Chile, Manchester City), Claudio Ranieri (Italien, Leicester City), Antonio Conte (Italien, Chelsea), Pep Guardiola (Spanien, Manchester City) und Jürgen Klopp (Deutschland, Liverpool).
Einfach umfallen? Nein, in Botswana bleibt man stehen …
… selbst wenn der Gegner einem an den Hals fliegt!
@botswanapremierleague Derby Drama #fnbpremiership #derby #premierleague ♬ original sound - Botswana Premier League 🇧🇼
Das Devils-Maskottchen mit einem Bandencheck
Achte auf den unteren Bildrand …

Wenn die Wasserflasche das Gegentor verhindert
Goal line clearance by water bottle
byu/Effective_Soup7783 insoccer
Dieser U9-Goalie lebt deinen FIFA-Traum im echten Leben
Mit dem Goalie versuchen, die gesamte gegnerische Mannschaft auszudribbeln und dann auch noch das Tor zu schiessen. Haben wir alle im Videospiel FIFA schon versucht und vielleicht auch geschafft. Aber dieser Goalie von Frankfurts U9 lebt diesen Traum im echten Leben.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s U9 goalkeeper dribbles past the whole opponent team and scores
byu/oklolzzzzs insoccer
Schöne Überraschung für kleinen Bellingham-Fan
Der niederländische Fussballspieler Noah Ohio besucht kranke Kinder im Spital. Und als einer der kleinen Patienten Jude Bellingham als seinen Lieblingsspieler nennt, ruft Ohio seinen Jugendfreund sofort an und ermöglicht dem jungen Fan ein kurzes Gespräch.
Een ontmoeting tussen Noah Ohio, een ziek kindje en Jude Bellingham
byu/Dutch_Pou inEredivisie
Podolski verabschiedet sich mit Pyro-Show
Während die Nationalmannschaften in der Nations League um Punkte kämpfen, hat sich Lukas Podolski in Köln von der grossen Bühne verabschiedet. Bei einem Abschiedsspiel mit seiner eigenen Elf, die aus ehemaligen Mitspielern seiner langen Karriere und Akteuren seines polnischen Heimatvereins Gornik Zabrze bestand, gegen den 1. FC Köln, seine langjährige Heimat in der Bundesliga. Es flossen Tränen und es brannten Pyros – auch Podolski selbst heizte ein.

Tiafoe hatte keine Freude am Stuhlschiedsrichter
Frances Tiafoe verliert in der 2. Runde des ATP-Turniers in Shanghai gegen den Russen Roman Safiullin. Nach dem Matchball ärgert er sich aber vor allem über den Schiedsrichter, der ihm vorher eine Punktstrafe wegen Zeitüberschreitung verpasst hatte. Dabei blieb der US-Amerikaner alles andere als freundlich.

“Fuck you, fuck you man” Tiafoe
byu/LukaLaban1984 intennis
Autofreies Saas-Fee? Für einen Routinier wie Skicrosser Marc Bischofberger kein Problem
Ob die Vuvuzelas auch bald in den Ally Pally kommen?
Die WM 2010 in Südafrika war geprägt vom Klang der Vuvuzelas, nun waren sie auch bei der afrikanischen Quali zur Darts-WM zu hören. Ob sie auch bald im Alexandra Palace, wo die WM stattfindet, präsent sind?
10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
