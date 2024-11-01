Diese Statistik hat uns gerade aus den Socken gehauen. Seit Einführung der Premier League zur Saison 1992/93 wurde kein einziger englischer Trainer Meister in England. Während in der Serie A neun von zehn Meistertrainern Einheimische sind und es auch in Deutschland und Frankreich immerhin rund drei Viertel sind, wurden in Spanien mehr als die Hälfte der Meister von Ausländern trainiert – was aber immer noch deutlich weniger ist als in der Premier League.

Letztmals wurde in der Saison vor der Einführung der Premier League 1991/92 in Leeds-Coach Howard Wilkinson ein englischer Trainer Meister in England. Seither lauteten die Meistertrainer Sir Alex Ferguson (Schottland, Manchester United), Kenny Dalglish (Schottland, Blackburn), Arsène Wenger (Frankreich, Arsenal), José Mourinho (Portugal, Chelsea), Carlo Ancelotti (Italien, Chelsea), Roberto Mancini (Italien, Manchester City), Manuel Pellegrini (Chile, Manchester City), Claudio Ranieri (Italien, Leicester City), Antonio Conte (Italien, Chelsea), Pep Guardiola (Spanien, Manchester City) und Jürgen Klopp (Deutschland, Liverpool).