Amerika ist verloren – die treffendsten Karikaturen der Woche
Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉
Und wie war deine Woche?
„Gesetzliche Regeln im Unwetter: Warum man trotz Schnee und Eis zur Arbeit muss“ #eis #Unwetterwarnung #elli #schwarwel— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 19:15
Und damit zum Thema der Woche in den Vereinigten Staaten
Is there even a line anymore?— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 18:02
Trumps schiesswütige Möchtegern-Polizisten terrorisieren Wehrlose
"Men fear women will laugh at them; women fear men will kill them." -- Margaret Atwood, Waterloo University, February 1982— MisterJayEm (@misterjayem.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 17:54
Zu den neuesten ICE-Opfern gehört eine dreifache Mutter
The very definition of fascist— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 21:18
Die Amis und ihre Terroristen
Böse, aber leider wahr
#trump #ice #mom #terrorists #Minneapolis— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 9. Januar 2026 um 00:43
Erste Verantwortliche (nach Trump) ist sie hier – die «Ministerin für Innere Sicherheit» der USA
Kristi Noem nickanderson.substack.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 21:00
Die nächsten ICE-Opfer werden unweigerlich folgen
Nein, Warnschilder werden nicht helfen
Be careful on those roads #ICE— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 17:02
Neues Logo für Trumps republikanische Partei – mit blutigem Airbag
New logo for the death cult party just dropped— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 9. Januar 2026 um 04:09
Was eigentlich die Konsequenz sein müsste
@anntelnaes.bsky.social By Ann Telnaes.— Afra Kroon 🇳🇱 (@afrakroon.bsky.social) 9. Januar 2026 um 09:07
Rechte US-Medienhäuser tragen eine Mitschuld
Fox News has groomed a huge swath of your neighbors/relatives/friends to reject empathy, sympathy, education, curiosity, kindness, and tolerance as “woke” All they’re fed is lies, hatred and resentment— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 20:07
Alles, was sie [denen] füttern, sind Lügen, Hass und Groll.»
Die Social-Media-Plattformen der Techmilliardäre tragen das Ihre zu den Problemen bei
Micheal Martin— Fergus (@infiniteguff.com) 9. Januar 2026 um 00:13
Neue Technologien werden uns, äh, retten? 🤔
“New technologies will come along to save the environment.” What they said versus where we are: From the new Private Eye, in shops now.— Private Eye Magazine (@privateeyenews.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 10:37
Dem Frosch wäre es längst zu heiss im (politischen) US-Kochtopf
@mluckovich.bsky.social) 9. Januar 2026 um 00:32
The terror, the violence, the escalation, ALL of it, is the point. We are all of us on the chopping block, and that won’t end until we make it end.— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 05:26
Einige Amis haben's erkannt:
Die von Trump zu verantwortenden US-Aggressionen gehen auch international weiter
Le Groenland en ligne de mire - © Chappatte dans Le Temps, Genève 👉 www.chappatte.com/fr/images/le...— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 23:24
Apropos Venezuela
Cartoon— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 5. Januar 2026 um 18:07
Weiterer, plausibler Grund
Cartoon— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 18. Dezember 2025 um 14:39
Und Grönland?
Christian Adams @Adamstoon1 on #Greenland #Trump #OilPolitics @Telegraph – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 16:25
Cartoon— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 6. Januar 2026 um 18:43
Der nächste Kalte Krieg – und wo positioniert sich Trump?
The Next Cold War nickanderson.substack.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 02:16
Europa und Kanada müssen sich sehr warm anziehen
@mluckovich.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 20:18
Aber nicht nur die ...
Please enjoy my cartoon in today's Toronto Star— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 14:04
Seine, äh, Weltkarte
Golf of America. Drawn with a sharpie. #DonroeDoctrine #Venezuela— Peter Kuper (@pkuper.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 19:14
Trumps neue Weltordnung— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 16:39
Gute Idee!
Bill Bramhall, New York Daily News— Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 15:21
Bonus
Das hast du dir verdient
This is Ollie. He found a perfectly placed carrot snack on his walk. Simply can't believe his luck. 13/10 best day ever (TT: maxime_aries)— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 6. Januar 2026 um 00:10
Und schön im Schwung bleiben! 😅
Dance Time 🦜🦜Parrot Prance— ContempraInn 🌹 (@contemprainn.bsky.social) 9. Januar 2026 um 02:01
