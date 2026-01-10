immer wieder Schnee
USA sind verloren – die treffendsten Karikaturen der Woche

Amerika ist verloren – die treffendsten Karikaturen der Woche

Das aktuelle Geschehen in und um Trumpistan im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit frechen Memes.
10.01.2026, 10:2210.01.2026, 14:02

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Und wie war deine Woche?

„Gesetzliche Regeln im Unwetter: Warum man trotz Schnee und Eis zur Arbeit muss“ #eis #Unwetterwarnung #elli #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 19:15
Arbeitnehmende sind verpflichtet, sich auf den Weg zur Arbeit zu machen, auch bei schlechtem Wetter, solange dies zumutbar ist.

Und damit zum Thema der Woche in den Vereinigten Staaten

Is there even a line anymore?

[image or embed]

— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 18:02

Trumps schiesswütige Möchtegern-Polizisten terrorisieren Wehrlose

"Men fear women will laugh at them; women fear men will kill them." -- Margaret Atwood, Waterloo University, February 1982

[image or embed]

— MisterJayEm (@misterjayem.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 17:54

Zu den neuesten ICE-Opfern gehört eine dreifache Mutter



[image or embed]

— Michael de Adder (@deadder.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 18:20
Reuters-Journalisten haben den Ablauf der Erschiessung der Frau minutiös recherchiert.

The very definition of fascist

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 21:18

Die Amis und ihre Terroristen



[image or embed]

— Michael de Adder (@deadder.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 22:02

Böse, aber leider wahr

#trump #ice #mom #terrorists #Minneapolis

[image or embed]

— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 9. Januar 2026 um 00:43

Erste Verantwortliche (nach Trump) ist sie hier – die «Ministerin für Innere Sicherheit» der USA

Kristi Noem nickanderson.substack.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 21:00
PS: Architekt von Donald Trumps hartem Kurs gegen Migranten ist sein Politberater und stellvertretender Staabschef im Weissen Haus, Stephen Miller.

Die nächsten ICE-Opfer werden unweigerlich folgen



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 21:30
«Sie schwang eine Fackel...»



[image or embed]

— Viktor Giacobbo (@viktorgiacobbo.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 22:46

Nein, Warnschilder werden nicht helfen

Be careful on those roads #ICE

[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 17:02

Neues Logo für Trumps republikanische Partei – mit blutigem Airbag

New logo for the death cult party just dropped

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 9. Januar 2026 um 04:09

Was eigentlich die Konsequenz sein müsste

@anntelnaes.bsky.social By Ann Telnaes.

[image or embed]

— Afra Kroon 🇳🇱 (@afrakroon.bsky.social) 9. Januar 2026 um 09:07

Rechte US-Medienhäuser tragen eine Mitschuld

Fox News has groomed a huge swath of your neighbors/relatives/friends to reject empathy, sympathy, education, curiosity, kindness, and tolerance as “woke” All they’re fed is lies, hatred and resentment

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 20:07
«Fox News hat einen Grossteil eurer Nachbarn, Verwandten und Freunde so beeinflusst, dass sie Empathie, Mitgefühl, Bildung, Neugier, Freundlichkeit und Toleranz als ‹woke› ablehnen.

Alles, was sie [denen] füttern, sind Lügen, Hass und Groll.»

Die Social-Media-Plattformen der Techmilliardäre tragen das Ihre zu den Problemen bei

Micheal Martin

[image or embed]

— Fergus (@infiniteguff.com) 9. Januar 2026 um 00:13

Neue Technologien werden uns, äh, retten? 🤔

“New technologies will come along to save the environment.” What they said versus where we are: From the new Private Eye, in shops now.

[image or embed]

— Private Eye Magazine (@privateeyenews.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 10:37

Dem Frosch wäre es längst zu heiss im (politischen) US-Kochtopf



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 9. Januar 2026 um 00:32

The terror, the violence, the escalation, ALL of it, is the point. We are all of us on the chopping block, and that won’t end until we make it end.

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 05:26

Einige Amis haben's erkannt:

«Der Terror, die Gewalt, die Eskalation – all das ist der Punkt. Wir alle stehen auf dem Prüfstand, und das wird erst enden, wenn wir es selbst beenden.»

Die von Trump zu verantwortenden US-Aggressionen gehen auch international weiter

Le Groenland en ligne de mire - © Chappatte dans Le Temps, Genève 👉 www.chappatte.com/fr/images/le...

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 23:24

Apropos Venezuela

Cartoon

[image or embed]

— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 5. Januar 2026 um 18:07
«Es ging immer um die Drogen.»

Weiterer, plausibler Grund

Cartoon

[image or embed]

— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 18. Dezember 2025 um 14:39

Und Grönland?

Christian Adams @Adamstoon1 on #Greenland #Trump #OilPolitics @Telegraph – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 16:25

Cartoon

[image or embed]

— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 6. Januar 2026 um 18:43
«Kannst du mir eine Sache nennen, die Grönland hat und die wir wirklich brauchen? – Allgemeine kostenlose Gesundheitsversorgung»

Der nächste Kalte Krieg – und wo positioniert sich Trump?

The Next Cold War nickanderson.substack.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 8. Januar 2026 um 02:16

Europa und Kanada müssen sich sehr warm anziehen



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 20:18

Aber nicht nur die ...

Please enjoy my cartoon in today's Toronto Star

[image or embed]

— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 14:04

Seine, äh, Weltkarte

Golf of America. Drawn with a sharpie. #DonroeDoctrine #Venezuela

[image or embed]

— Peter Kuper (@pkuper.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 19:14

Trumps neue Weltordnung

[image or embed]

— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 16:39

Gute Idee!

Bill Bramhall, New York Daily News

[image or embed]

— Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 7. Januar 2026 um 15:21
«Grönland steht nicht zum Verkauf – wären Sie an Jeffrey Epsteins Insel interessiert?»

Bonus

Das hast du dir verdient

This is Ollie. He found a perfectly placed carrot snack on his walk. Simply can't believe his luck. 13/10 best day ever (TT: maxime_aries)

[image or embed]

— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 6. Januar 2026 um 00:10

Und schön im Schwung bleiben! 😅

Dance Time 🦜🦜Parrot Prance

[image or embed]

— ContempraInn 🌹 (@contemprainn.bsky.social) 9. Januar 2026 um 02:01

(dsc)

Tweeticle verpasst?

Vielen Dank für nichts, Donnie! Das Trump-Jahr in Karikaturen
Wie die Techkonzerne das Internet kaputtmachen
1 / 16
Wie die Techkonzerne das Internet kaputtmachen

Facebook-Gründer Mark Zuckerberg mag sich als Nerd verkleiden, doch das ändert nichts daran, dass der Techmilliardär ein Totengräber des freien Internets ist. In diesem Beitrag erfährst du, warum jede neue Plattform für uns User im Desaster endet...
quelle: keystone / nic coury
Arnold Schwarzeneggers starke Botschaft gegen Hass und Antisemitismus
Video: watson
