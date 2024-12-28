wechselnd bewölkt-2°
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Katharina Huber stürzt in Semmering noch vor dem ersten Tor

Chat-Futter

Diese Österreicherin schafft es immerhin fast bis zum ersten Tor 👏🏻

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
28.12.2024, 11:53
Mehr «Sport»
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Gemma gemma, Katharina!
Ganz wie der Vater: Charlie Woods gelingt erstes «Hole in One»
Beim Familientour des Golfverbands PGA gelang Charlie Woods sein erstes «Hole in One» an einem offiziellen Turnier. Der 15-jährige Sohn von Tiger Woods benötigte beim 4. Loch nur einen einzigen Schlag, was er mit seinem Vater und Spielpartner feierte. Im Stechen mussten sich die beiden aber den Deutschen Bernhard und Jason Langer geschlagen geben.
So emotional wurde Jesus Navas verabschiedet
Er ist Weltmeister und zweifacher Europameister, mit Sevilla gewann er ausserdem insgesamt viermal die Europa League und UEFA-Cup sowie zweimal den Copa del Rey. Bei den Andalusiern ist Jesus Navas eine Legende – nun beendete er 39-jährig aber seine Karriere. Sein letztes Spiel fand aber im Santiago Bernabeu von Real Madrid statt. Doch auch dort wurde der Spanier mit stehenden Ovationen geehrt, während beide Teams Spalier standen. Von den Königlichen erhielt er ausserdem noch ein von allen Spielern unterschriebenes Trikot. «So etwas habe ich auf einem gegnerischen Feld noch nie gesehen», sagte ein sichtlich gerührter Navas nach dem Spiel.
Jesús Navas gets emotional as he receives a standing ovation and guard of honor from the Santiago Bernabeu. Navas announced his retirement from football this week.
byu/Delmer9713 insoccer
Wie bitter: zuerst wird dir die Hose heruntergezogen und dann erzielt der Gegner direkt ein Tor 🩳⬇️
Ed Sheeran hat im «Ally Pally» eine gute Zeit
Nachdem der Mitbesitzer von Ipswich Town an der Darts-WM von einigen Fans mit Gesängen («Ipswich get battered, everywhere they go» oder auf Deutsch: «Ipswich bekommt auf den Sack, egal wohin es geht») geneckt worden war, reagierte Ed Sheeran auf seine eigene Weise: Er trank ein Bier auf Ex und zeigte dem Publikum dabei beide Mittelfinger. Einfach ein grundsympathischer Typ, dieser Ed Sheeran.
Brady Tkachuk sieht sich selber …
… und der NHL-Star findet sein Gesicht fürs Radio schrecklich:
Rückwärts auf den Knien treffen? ✅
Dieser Pass passt haargenau
Magisch, wie NHL-Routinier Anze Kopitar die kleine Lücke sieht und ausnutzt:
So kreativ hat noch keine Fangruppe ihre Abneigung gegen die Polizei kundgetan
Der kroatische Klub Hajduk Split wurde am 13. Februar 1911 gegründet, 39 Jahre später wurde die Torcida zur ersten organisierten Fangruppierung der Welt. Das offizielle Gründungsdatum ist der 28. Januar 1950. Diese beiden Daten hat die Torcida am Sonntag im Derby gegen Rijeka in einer Formel kombiniert. Das Resultat davon ist 1312 – der Zahlencode für ACAB. Eigentlich hat diese Beleidigung gegen die Polizei auch beim Fussball nichts zu suchen, aber die Kreativität verdient schon etwas Anerkennung.
Bild
Bild: reddit.com
Weltmeister-Goalie Emiliano Martinez mit Wahnsinns-Reflex
Der argentinische Goalie Emiliano Martinez zeigte im Tor von Aston Villa eine unfassbare Parade – am Ende mussten sich die Villans Nottingham Forest dennoch 1:2 geschlagen geben.

Danke für nichts …
… sagen all jene, die Travis Konecny in ihrem NHL-Fantasy-Team haben. Matvei Michkov, sein Teamkollege bei den Philadelphia Flyers, gehört wohl nicht dazu.
50! Shades of Grey
Russ Bray ist nicht mehr «die Stimme des Darts». Nun sucht er eine neue Aufgabe, die ihn ebenso erfüllt:
Skinneeeeer!
Nichts schlägt dieses Gefühl
In der 94. Minute schiesst Jack Taylor für Ipswich Town das 2:1-Tor zum Auswärtssieg in Wolverhampton. Der Gästeblock explodiert vor Freude:
Che Adams schiesst Torino in Empoli vom Mittelkreis zum Sieg
Empoli 0-[1] Torino - Che Adams 70'
byu/hallowedbe_99 insoccer
Wann sehen wir ihn an der WM im Ally Pally?
Jayden Walker ist erst 12 Jahre alt. Aber das Darts-Talent hat es schon drauf. Bei einem Promi-Spiel verblüffte Walker alle, als er 145 Punkte mit Triple-20, Triple-15 und Doppel-20 auscheckte:
Von einem solchen Hochzeitskleid träumt so mancher Sportfan
Dieser Eishockey-Junior hat mal richtig Talent 🤯
Wenn es nur das Eigentor wäre …
Michael Lang – nicht der Schweizer, sondern ein Österreicher – erzielt am Wochenende ein fabelhaftes Tor. Dummerweise trifft er in das eigene Netz. Dummerweise ist es nach einer 3:0-Führung des Grazer AK das 3:3 in der Nachspielzeit. Und dummerweise ist es nicht einmal das letzte Gegentor des GAK. Der Wolfsberger AC gewinnt eine verloren geglaubte Bundesliga-Partie dank eines Treffers in der 98. Minute tatsächlich noch mit 4:3. I werd' narrisch!
Leg dich nie mit dem Materialwart an
Nach dem letzten Spiel des Football-Teams der University of California wollte ein Fan einen Helm klauen. Doch nicht mit Materialwart Trevor Skogerboe – dieser wurde für seinen Einsatz im folgenden Teammeeting gebührend gefeiert.

Endlich! Golf-Star DeChambeau gelingt Hole-in-One übers Haus
Der Golfer Bryson DeChambeau hat 16 Tage lang versucht, den Ball in einem Schlag über sein Haus ins Loch zu treffen. Nun ist es ihm mit seinem insgesamt 134. Versuch gelungen – an Tag 1 hatte er einen Versuch, an Tag 2 zwei usw. Die Freude war dementsprechend gross.
@brysondechambeau Wow #golf #fyp ♬ original sound - Bryson DeChambeau
Wenn du die Tribüne auf Wish bestellt hast
Das Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Paraguays Hauptstadt Asuncion hüpft gleich mit.
Da hatte Roy Keane genug: «Ich warte auf dem Parkplatz auf dich!»
Ein Fan hatte ManUnited-Legende und Sky-Experte Roy Keane offenbar provoziert und beleidigt – dieser wollte das nicht auf sich sitzen lassen.
Wessen Karriere ist zu End? Oscar, Oscar Wendt!
Der langjährige Bundesliga-Profi Oscar Wendt beendet im Alter von 39 Jahren seine Karriere. Der schwedische Verteidiger ist sowohl bei seinem Jugendklub Göteborg, wo er die letzten dreieinhalb Jahre verbracht hat, als auch bei Borussia Mönchengladbach, wo er von 2011 bis 2021 spielte, eine Legende. In Deutschland entstand deshalb
Wer sind diese Männer hinter mir?
Hat US-Präsident Joe Biden sich selber auf die Schippe genommen? Oder war es ein neuerlicher Beweis dafür, dass er zu alt war für eine Wiederwahl?

Biden empfing im Weissen Haus jedenfalls den NBA-Champion, die Boston Celtics. Und fragte sie bei seiner Vorstellung: «Ihr seid die Celtics, richtig?»
Eindeutig die Parade des Jahres
Schöner Empfang für die Nationalmannschaft von San Marino nach ihrem Aufstieg

Ganz normal, wenn Real Cartagena in Kolumbien ein Aufstiegsspiel hat
Ein ganz Grosser dieser Smallservice
Nach dem 7:0-Sieg gegen Bosnien und Herzegowina waren viele deutsche Fussballfans in Ekstase – aber wohl keiner so sehr wie dieser. Und sein Lieblingsspieler ist natürlich Tim Kleindienst, oder Timothy Smallservice, wie der Gladbach-Stürmer auch genannt wird. Kleindienst berichtete zuletzt, dass er es ganz lustig fände und es auch weiter pushen werde. Dieser Fan dürfte ihm dabei gerne behilflich sein.
10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
