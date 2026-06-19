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Chat-Futter: Knicks-Spieler fast von Meisterfeier in New York geworfen

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Stell dir vor, du bist NBA-Champion und wirst fast von der Meisterfeier geworfen 😂

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
19.06.2026, 06:5619.06.2026, 06:56
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Stell dir vor, du bist NBA-Champion und wirst fast von der Meisterfeier geworfen
Tyler Kolek ist kein Star bei den New York Knicks. Trotzdem kam er in dieser Saison inklusive Playoffs in insgesamt 70 Spielen zum Einsatz und trug damit auch einen (kleinen) Teil zum Gewinn des Meistertitels bei. Auf der Meisterfeier wurde er vom Sicherheitspersonal dennoch für einen Fan gehalten. Kolek nahm es aber mit Humor und schrieb danach auf X: «Ich schwöre, dass ich Teil des Teams bin.»
Der Teambus von Curacao ist mal so richtig iconic 😍
Norwegen setzte beim Team-Foto voll auf Klischees



Und da noch in guter Auflösung:

So wird die Türkische Nationalmannschaft an den Flughafen begleitet
Ödegaard schiesst Polizisten ab
Achtung Verwechslungsgefahr
Beim Testpiel zwischen Brasilien und Panama waren drei Zuschauer zu sehen, welche den drei Stars Ronaldinho, Ronaldo und Vinícius Junior zum verwechseln ähnlich aussahen.


So schön feierte RC Lens den französischen Cupsieg
Am Freitag gewann Lens den Coupe de France mit einem 3:1-Sieg gegen Nice erstmals in seiner Vereinsgeschichte. Dementsprechend emotional waren die Feierlichkeiten in der 33'000-Einwohner-Stadt im Norden Frankreichs – besonders, als Team und Fans die Vereinshymne «Les Corons» sangen. Das Lied von Pierre Bachelet ist eine Ode an die Bergleute und den Untertagebau, die in Lens eine grosse Tradition haben.

Die jüngste Spielerin am French Open? Belinda Bencics Töchterchen Bella 😍

Diesen Gottéron-Meistersong musst du gehört haben 😂
Eine solche Szene hat man auf dem Fussballplatz auch noch nicht oft gesehen 🍑

Hincapi-ASS-o
by
u/OpbrBlud in
soccercirclejerk
Ex-FCZ-Torhüterin Lourdes Romero trifft per direktem Freistoss in der Bundesliga

Die deutschen Hockeyspieler haben noch Mühe mit dem Schweizerdeutsch 😂

Das wohl verrückteste Tor der diesjährigen NHL-Playoffs
Die Buffalo Sabres gewinnen in der NHL-Serie gegen die Montreal Canadiens das vierte Spiel der Viertelfinalserie und gleichen die Serie somit aus. Besonders kurios war dabei der Ausgleichstreffer zum 2:2 von Tage Thompson. War es sogar der kurioseste Treffer der gesamten NHL-Playoffs.

Regelkunde kostet den Saudi-Scheichs wohl etwas zu viel
Es läuft die 98. Minute im Spitzenkampf der Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr führt gegen Al-Hilal und wäre zum aktuellen Zeitpunkt Meister. Dann kommt ein Einwurf von Al-Hilals Ali Lajami, der weit segelt und in Richtung Tor fliegt. Al-Nassr-Goalie Bento stürmt heraus, wird dabei von Iñigo Martinez gestört und so rutscht ihm der Ball durch die Hände ins Tor. Hätten die Al-Nassr-Spieler den Ball ohne Berührung ins Tor gelassen, hätte der Treffer nicht gezählt. So endete das Spiel jedoch 1:1 und musste Al-Nassr die Meisterfeier verschieben. Das Team von Cristiano Ronaldo, der in der 83. Minute ausgewechselt wurde, führt mit fünf Punkten Vorsprung. Al-Nassr hat nur noch eine Partie ausstehen, Al-Hilal steht noch zweimal im Einsatz.
MURICA!
Das ist übrigens der US-Goalie Devin Cooley nach dem Testspielsieg gegen Deutschland kurz vor der Eishockey-WM

Wie feiert Venedig den Aufstieg in die Serie A? Natürlich mit einer Bootsparade

Venezia’s celebration after promotion to Serie A.
by
u/Sparky-moon in
soccer
Nach dramatischem Final: Snooker-Youngster Yize krönt sich zum Weltmeister
Der Chinese Wu Yize wird erstmals Snooker-Weltmeister. Der 22-Jährige setzt sich in Sheffield nach einem bis zum letzten Frame offenen Final mit 18:17 gegen Lokalmatador Shaun Murphy durch. Hier siehst du die entscheidenden Szenen:


Und hier gibt's die ausführlichen Highlights:
So kreativ verkündet Sheffield Wednesday gute Nachrichtne
Sheffield Wednesday steht nach grossen finanziellen Problemen und mehreren Punktabzügen bereits als Absteiger aus der Championship fest. Wenn der Traditionsklub nächste Saison in der dritthöchsten englischen Liga startet, tut er das nun aber nicht wie befürchtet mit einem riesigen Defizit. Die EFL nahm den bereits beschlossenen Abzug von 15 Punkten für die Saison 2026/27 nach einem erfolgreichen Besitzerwechsel wieder zurück. Der Klub verkündete die frohe Nachricht den Fans im Stadion am Samstag auf kreative Art und Weise.


[Tegan] Sheffield Wednesday revealing to the fans that they won’t be receiving any points deduction next season after the new ownership was announced.
by
u/Sparky-moon in
soccer
Mikrofon-Fail bei kanadischer Hymne? Kein Problem für das Buffalo-Publikum
Dieses Gegentor hat ein Playoff-Spiel entschieden 🙈
Dan Vladar, Goalie bei den Philadelphia Flyers greift zuerst daneben und schiebt den Puck dann mit den Beinen selbst über die Linie.

[PHI 2 - PIT (3)] Letang throws the puck on net and Vladar misses it with his glove. Puck hits the backwall and bounces off him for the go ahead goal
by
u/daKrut in
hockey
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Nach dem enttäuschenden 1:1-Unentschieden zum Auftakt der Fussball-Weltmeisterschaft gegen Katar verhält es sich für die Schweiz folgendermassen: Um gute Chancen auf den Gruppensieg zu bewahren, muss sie Bosnien-Herzegowina heute Donnerstag um 21 Uhr (bei watson im Liveticker) bezwingen. Ansonsten droht ein sehr schwieriges letztes Gruppenspiel gegen Co-Gastgeber Kanada, während die Bosnier mit Katar den vermeintlich leichteren Gegner haben.
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