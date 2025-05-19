sonnig
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Wout Weghorst will nicht gefilmt werden

Wout Weghorst hat gar keine Lust, nach der verspielten Meisterschaft gefilmt zu werden

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
07.04.2023, 13:1819.05.2025, 07:35
Wout Weghorst so: «Que miras Bobo?»
Der niederländische Stürmer von Ajax Amsterdam hatte nach der verspielten Meisterschaft gar keine Lust darauf, gefilmt zu werden.
Wout Weghorst punches away the camera after Ajax - Twente
byu/WarriorkingNL insoccer


Wer die Überschrift nicht versteht, dem sei diese Story empfohlen:
«Was guckst du so, Dummkopf?» – Messi fährt nach Sieg Oranje-Star an
Darum freuen sich die PSV-Fans so spät nach dem Abpfiff
Noch vor vier Runden hatte Ajax Amsterdam in der Eredivisie einen Vorsprung von neun Punkten auf PSV Eindhoven und dies fünf Spieltage vor Schluss. Vor dem letzten Spieltag hat sich das Blatt nun gewendet, denn Ajax konnte kein Spiel mehr gewinnen, während PSV jedes Mal als Sieger vom Platz ging.

Gestern Abend sah es lange Zeit so aus, als würde Amsterdam gegen Groningen gewinnen und als Leader das letzte Spiel bestreiten. Das Team von Trainer Francesco Farioli lag 2:1 in Führung und war ein Mann mehr auf dem Platz, doch in der 99. Minute gelang Gronigen der Ausgleich. Dies sorgte bei den Fans von Eindhoven, welche nach ihrem Sieg gegen Heracles Almelo noch im Stadion waren, für pure Ekstase. PSV könnte nun mit einem Sieg gegen Sparte Rotterdam am letzten Spieltag den Meistertitel erfolgreich verteidigen. (riz)

Messi erlebt in San Jose seinen Papst-Moment
Von einem Balkon den Leuten zu winken – wer ist da der wahre «Papst Leo»?

Messi after Inter Miami books a hotel in the middle of a busy San Jose mall
byu/mchensavasdijai insoccer
Ist das bereits das Tor des Jahres? Der Kommentator geht auf jeden Fall komplett steil
Ryan Fox FTW
Ziegenalarm beim Giro
video: srf
Die Chicago White Sox haben mit Leo XIV. nun einen Papst als Fan in ihren Reihen
Kanadischer geht nicht: Beim Last-Minute-Playoff-Sieg jubelt sogar der Schiri mit
Wenn die NHL-Playoffs zur gleichen Zeit stattfinden wie ein Spiel deiner Amateur-Hockeyliga. So reagierten die Spieler (und der Schiri) in Winnipeg auf den Ausgleich 2,2 Sekunden vor Schluss in Spiel 7 gegen St.Louis.

A men’s league in Winnipeg was watching the Jets live during their game, and this was their reaction to the game-tying goal. Even the ref joined in on the celly!
byu/homicidal_penguin inhockey
Briten feiern Hockey-Aufstieg mit besonderem Song
Grossbritannien hat den Aufstieg in die Top-Division der Eishockey-WM geschafft und ist dabei nächstes Jahr beim Turnier in Zürich und Fribourg dabei. Sie feiern den Erfolg, indem sie singen: We're shit and we know we are!

Team GB sing “we’re shit and we know we are” as they lift the IIHF D1A trophy
byu/Training_Purchase318 inhockey
Hilfe, die Bienen kommen!
In Indien musste das Fussballspiel zwischen Inter Kashi und Mumbai City wegen einer Bieneninvasion zweimal unterbrochen werden. Einige Fans verliessen das Stadion und ein Linienrichter schmiss sich zu Boden. Die Offiziellen wechselten die Trikots dann von Gelb zu Schwarz, bevor das Spiel weitergehen konnte.
A fan watching the Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City game runs out of the stands after being attacked by bees
byu/CoroIsMyDaddy insoccer
NFL-Draft war gestern – jetzt wird ein Papst gedraftet!
Wann trittst du zurück?
Ben Healy, der Dritte von Lüttich-Bastogne-Lüttich, nach dem Rennen zum Dauersieger Tadej Pogacar:
Kickt Wemby bald im Wembley?
Wie sieht das eigentlich aus, wenn man als 2,21 m grosser Mensch Fussball spielt? NBA-Superstar Victor Wembanyama zeigt es uns. Wenn du ihn nicht kennst, keine Sorge – du wirst ihn erkennen:
10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
1 / 26
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
Marco Velo: 3 x italienischer Meister im Zeitfahren.
quelle: ap / peter dejong
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
14 Sport-Typen, die jeder in seinem Freundeskreis hat
Video: watson
