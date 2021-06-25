Navigation
    Morata packt aus: «Man hoffte, dass meine Kinder sterben» +++ Schweiz reist am weitesten

    25.06.21, 10:13

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 25.06.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Morata packt aus
    Spaniens Stürmer Alvaro Morata steht an der EM im Fokus, weil er immer mal wieder gute Chancen vergeben hat. Nun hat der 28-Jährige an einer Pressekonferenz erzählt, was seine persönlichen Folgen davon sind. Die wichtigsten Aussagen:
    «Nach der Partie gegen Polen habe ich 9 Stunden nicht geschlafen.»
    «Ich habe Drohungen erhalten, meine Familie wurde beleidigt, man hoffte, dass meine Kinder sterben. Aber mir geht es gut, vor ein paar Jahren wäre ich vielleicht noch am Boden zerstört gewesen.»
    «Ich gebe mein Leben für die Nationalmannschaft. Vielleicht habe ich meine Arbeit nicht so gut gemacht, wie ich es hätte tun sollen. Ich verstehe, dass die Leute mich kritisieren, weil ich kein Tor geschossen habe, aber ich wünschte, die Leute würden sich in meine Lage versetzen. So wüssten sie, wie es ist Drohungen zu erhalten, die dir den Tod deiner Kinder wünschen.»
    Die Schweizer sind Reise-Europameister
    Die Schweiz ist das Team der Achtelfinals, welches am meisten Flugmeilen gesammelt hat. Inklusive der Anreise zum Achtelfinale nach Bukarest kommt die Schweiz auf 7'245 Meilen (11'660 Kilometer) Reisedistanz. Noch gar nicht in den Flieger steigen musste England, welches neben den drei Gruppenspielen auch das Achtelfinale im Londoner Wembley bestreitet.

    Benzema traf zwei Mal in der exakt gleichen Sekunde
    Beim 2:2 gegen Portugal erzielte Karim Benzema beide Tore für Frankreich. Sein erster Treffer fiel in der Nachspielzeit der ersten Halbzeit. Nach 45 Minuten plus 1:44 Minuten, also nach 46 Minuten und 44 Sekunden. Seinen zweiten Treffer erzielte Benzema zu Beginn der zweiten Halbzeit, ebenfalls nach exakt 46 Minuten und 44 Sekunden.
    Wann er es wohl gemerkt hat?
    Die Italiener machen mal wieder Seich
    Lustig zu und her geht es im italienischen Teamhotel. Lorenzo Insigne erlaubt sich den Spass, Teamkollege Ciro Immobile zu erschrecken. Den Topkommentar zum Video «Wenn Insigne gestanden wäre, hätte es keinen Unterschied gemacht», lassen wir mal einfach so stehen.
    Das Tunnel des Turniers
    Schweden überrascht an dieser EM bisher – starke 7 Punkte haben sie in der Gruppephase geholt und diese auf Rang 1 noch vor Spanien abgeschlossen. Kein Wunder, bei diesem Trainer! Als ein Staff-Mitglied der Polen während der Partie den Ball aus der schwedischen Coaching-Zone holen will, zeigt Trainer Janne Andersson, wie das funktioniert mit dem Tunnel schieben.
    Serge Gnabry freut sich auf das Spiel gegen England
    Im Achtelfinal kommt es zum Klassiker zwischen Deutschland und England. Das Spiel findet im prestigeträchtigen Wembley-Stadion statt. Ein Deutscher hat daran besonders gute Erinnerungen. Serge Gnabry traf mit dem FC Bayern in der Champions League vor zwei Jahren auf Tottenham – der 25-Jährige erzielte beim 7:2 vier Tore. Die Spurs trugen ihre Heimspiele damals aufgrund des Umbaus ihrer eigentlichen Spielstätte im Wembley aus.
    Ach, so fühlt sich also ein Tag ohne Fussball an 😢
    Seit dem Eröffnungsspiel am 11. Juni boten sich den Fussballfans täglich mehrere Spiele. Nach 13 Tagen ununterbrochenem Spektakel gibt es heute zum ersten Mal wieder einen fussballfreien Tag. Da stellt sich die Frage: Was kann man machen, wenn kein Fussball läuft?
    Die Gegner zittern vor dem französischen Mittelfeld-Duo
    Mit diesem Mittelfeld-Duo scheint die französische Nationalmannschaft unschlagbar zu sein. Paul Pogba und N'Golo Kanté standen bisher in 30 Spielen gemeinsam auf dem Rasen – die «Bleus» verloren keine einzige dieser Partien.
    Wegen Delta-Variante: Tausende Zuschauer zum Coronatest aufgeboten
    Wegen drei Coronavirus-Infizierten müssen sich in Dänemark tausende Zuschauer des EM-Spiels zwischen dem Gastgeber und Belgien auf das Coronavirus testen lassen. Die Testreihe wurde verordnet, weil bei den drei Fans die Delta-Variante nachgewiesen wurde. «Die drei infizierten Menschen haben unabhängig voneinander darauf hingewiesen, dass der Ort der Infektion das Spiel gewesen ist», sagte die Chefin der dänischen Behörde für Patientenschutz.

    Nach Angaben der Behörden gibt es in Dänemark inzwischen 29 Infektionsfälle im Zusammenhang mit den drei EM-Spielen auf dänischem Boden. Dänemark empfiehlt wegen der Delta-Variante auch den Kontakten von Kontaktpersonen sich in Selbstisolation zu begeben. (nih/sda/afp)
    epa09298133 (FILE) - Fans of Denmark cheer prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Belgium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 June 2021 (re-issued on 24 June 2021). At least three people who attended the UEFA EURO match between Denmark and Belgium on 17 June 2021 have been tested positive for the delta variant of the coronavirus COVID-19 disease, Danish health officials confirmed on 23 June 2021. About about 4,000 soccer fans have been urged by the Danish Health Ministry to be tested. EPA/Friedemann Vogel (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Ed Sheeran gibt Engländern ein Ständchen
    Der britische Sänger Ed Sheeran hat die englische Nationalmannschaft an ihrem freien Tag mit einem exklusiven Konzert überrascht. Sheeran besuchte das Team von Trainer Gareth Southgate am Mittwoch im Trainingslager St George's Park, wo sich die Engländer derzeit auf das Achtelfinal gegen Deutschland vom Dienstag vorbereiten. Unter freiem Himmel und beim Grillen spielte Sheeran im Kreis der überraschten und begeisterten Spieler ein Akustik-Konzert. «Es war grossartig, dass er da war», schwärmte Liverpool-Profi Jordan Henderson. (nih/sda)
    Der britische Musiker Ed Sheeran bei seinem Konzert am Freitag, 3. August 2018, in Stadion Letzigrund in Zuerich. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza) === EDITORIAL USE ONLY; SWITZERLAND AND LIECHTENSTEIN ONLY === (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza)
    Thurgau impft ab dem 30.6 Teenager + Israel: Delta-Variante trifft auch Geimpfte

    Die neuesten Meldungen zum Coronavirus – lokal und global.

