A maiden Grand Slam quarter-final!@felixtennis impressively beats No.4 seed Alex Zverev 6-4, 7-6(6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 on No.1 Court at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7hbVRwfvOI— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021
It's hard to stop @AngeliqueKerber when she's in this form 🤩#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7qCZvl7SNt— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021
Up next: Novak Djokovic— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021
Marton Fucsovics' dream run at #Wimbledon takes another step as he becomes the 3rd Hungarian man to reach the quarter-finals at The Championships, knocking out the No.5 seed Andrey Rublev pic.twitter.com/Vh7zUzZ2IF
#Wimbledon quarter-finalist for a 12th time...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021
Defending champion @DjokerNole defeats Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final eight pic.twitter.com/skJOrqvjx3
Welcome to the #Wimbledon quarter-finals, @denis_shapo ☺️— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021
The 22-year-old becomes the 4th Canadian man in history to reach the final 8 at #Wimbledon after beating Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets pic.twitter.com/P8rLMsNbP4
A thrilling encounter with thrilling shots like this...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021
Thank you for the show, @karenkhachanov and @SebiKorda 🎭#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WNLyzdmDo9
The party continues 🎉— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021
No.1 seed @ashbarty navigates through to the quarter-finals after a tricky encounter against Roland-Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova, winning 7-5, 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7QxzUFADWJ
23 minutes on the clock and the first set in the bag#Wimbledon | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/BJTZa2581k— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021
Forza Matteo 🇮🇹@MattBerrettini becomes the 5th Italian man in history to reach the quarter-finals at #Wimbledon after beating Ilya Ivashka in straight sets pic.twitter.com/IX52c1nerr— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021
A first Grand Slam quarter-final 💪— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021
No.2 seed @SabalenkaA sets up an intriguing tie against Ons Jabeur in the next round after beating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/40rdAH2Z5R
A stunning win! 🇹🇳@Ons_Jabeur is into her first-ever #Wimbledon quarter-final, coming from a set down to defeat Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 👏 pic.twitter.com/7o06D1MUFG— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021
The quiet before the storm...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KGfQNbdGRo— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021