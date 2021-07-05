Navigation
    Sport
    Liveticker

    Wimbledon: Djokovic siegt souverän ++ Auger-Aliassime bezwingt Zverev

    Die Achtelfinals der Männer:

    Die Achtelfinals der Frauen:

    Liveticker

    Auger-Aliassime bezwingt Zverev ++ Djokovic siegt souverän ++ Rublew ist raus

    05.07.21, 21:21

    Liveticker: Wimbledon-Tagesticker, 5.7.2021

    Auger-Aliassime – Zverev 6:4, 7:6, 3:6, 3:6, 6:4
    Der nächste Top-10-Spieler ist ausgeschieden. Das kanadische Supertalent Felix Auger-Aliassime (ATP: 19) besiegt Sascha Zverev (ATP: 6) in fünf Sätzen. Dabei musste der 20-Jährige nach zwei Satzgewinnen noch einmal zittern. Dem Deutschen gelang der Satzausgleich und so konnte er einen Entscheidungssatz erzwingen. In diesem setzte sich Auger-Aliassime durch, nun trifft er im Viertelfinal auf die Weltnummer 7 Matteo Berrettini.
    Kerber – Gauff 6:4, 6:4
    Die Wimbledon-Siegerin von 2018 steht nach ihrem Sieg gegen Cori Gauff im Viertelfinal. Angelique Kerber (WTA: 25) setzt sich in zwei Sätzen gegen die US-Amerikanerin durch und trifft als Nächstes auf Karolina Muchova (WTA: 19).
    Fucsovics – Rublew 6:3, 4:6, 4:6, 6:0, 6:3
    Marton Fucsovics schafft gegen Andrej Rublew die Überraschung. Fucsovics (ATP: 48) schlägt die russische Weltnummer 7 in fünf Sätzen. Der Ungar besiegte mit Diego Schwartzman bereits die Weltnummer 9 und trifft als nächstes auf Novak Djokovic.
    Golubic – Keys 7:6, 6:3
    Viktorija Golubic steht zum ersten Mal in ihrer Karriere in einem Viertelfinal eines Grand-Slam-Turniers. Vor Wimbledon 2021 schied sie immer spätestens in der dritten Runde aus. Gegen Madison Keys zeigte sie eine starke Leistung mit nur wenigen Fehlern. Am Ende stand ein Verhältnis von 28 Winnern zu neun unerzwungenen Fehlern. In der nächsten Runde trifft die Weltnummer 66 auf Karolina Pliskova (WTA: 8).
    epa09324156 Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland reacts during her 4th round match against Madison Keys of the US at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 05 July 2021. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY
    Golubic – Keys 7:6*
    In ihrem ersten Grand-Slam-Achtelfinal kann Viktorija Golubic sich den ersten Satz sichern. Gegen Madison Keys legte sie stark los und konnte gleich mit einem Break starten. Beim Stand von 5:2 hatte sie die Möglichkeit den Satz auszuservieren, was ihr aber nicht gelang. Nach einem erneuten Break von Madison Keys musste sie noch ins Tie-Break, wo sie sich mit 7:3 aber souverän durchsetzen konnte.
    Djokovic – Garin 6:2, 6:4, 6:2
    Der Titelverteidiger zieht locker in den Viertelfinal ein. Novak Djokovic gibt gegen Christian Garin keinen Satz ab und gewinnt in unter zwei Stunden souverän gegen den Chilenen.
    Shapovalov – Bautista-Agut 6:1, 6:3, 7:5
    Denis Shapovalov zieht locker in den Viertelfinal ein. Der Kanadier lässt Roberto Bautista-Agut keine Chance und steht zum ersten Mal in einem Wimbledon-Viertelfinal. Dort trifft er auf den Russen Karen Chatschanow.
    Golubic – Keys 1:0*
    Viktorija Golubic musste auf ihren Achtelfinal gegen Madison Keys etwas warten. Ihre Partie folgt auf den Fünfsätzer zwischen Chatschanow und Korda. Nun läuft ihr Spiel aber und sie konnte erfolgreich starten. Im ersten Game sicherte sich die 28-Jährige gleich das erste Break.
    Chatschanow – Korda 3:6, 6:4, 6:3, 5:7, 10:8
    Karen Chatschanow und Sebastian Korda lieferten sich ein nervenaufreibendes Match. Der Russe setzte sich am Ende in fünf Sätzen durch, musste dafür aber fast vier Stunden hart kämpfen. Vor allem im fünften Satz merkte man den beiden Spielern die Nervosität an – 13 Breaks gab es im entscheidenden Durchgang.
    Barty – Kreijcikova 7:5, 6:3
    Weltnummer 1 Ashleigh Barty muss gegen French-Open-Siegerin Barbora Kreijcikova kämpfen, setzt sich am Ende aber doch souverän in zwei Sätzen durch. Barty siegt mit 7:5 und 6:3 und trifft im Viertelfinal entweder auf Ajla Tomljanovic oder auf die überraschende Britin Emma Raducanu.
    Djokovic – Garin 6:2*
    Novak Djokovic holt sich den ersten Satz gegen Christian Garin locker mit 6:2. Bislang kommt vom Chilenen wenig Gegenwehr.
    Chatschanow – Korda 3:6, 6:4, 6:3, 5:7*
    Viktorija Golbuci braucht noch etwas Geduld. Die Partie, die auf Court 18 vor der ihrigen angesetzt wurde, geht über fünf Sätze. Der Russe Karen Chatschanow und der Amerikaner Sebastian Korda liefern sich einen harten Kampf.
    Djokovic – Garin 2:1*
    Novak Djokovic gelingt der perfekte Start in seine Achtelfinalpartie. Der Serbe nimmt dem nervösen Chilenen Christian Garin das erste Aufschlagspiel gleich zu null ab.
    Berrettini – Ivashka 6:4, 6:3, 6:1
    Mateo Berrettini nutzt sein relativ einfaches Los im Achtelfinal und zieht gegen den Belarusen Ilya Ivashka (ATP 79) in drei Sätzen mühelos in den Viertelfinal ein.
    Sabalenka – Rybakina 6:3, 4:6, 6:3
    Die an Nummer 2 gesetzte Aryna Sabalenka steht im Viertelfinal von Wimbledon. Sie schlägt Elena Rybakina in drei Sätzen mit 6:4, 4:6 und 6:3. Was schier unglaublich scheint: Es ist das erste Mal überhaupt, dass es die Weltnummer 4 an einem Major-Turnier über den Achtelfinal hinaus schafft.
    Jabeur – Swiatek 5:7, 6:1, 6:1
    Ons Jabeur steht dank einer massiven Steigerung im Viertelfinale von Wimbledon. Die Tunesierin verliert den ersten Satz gegen Iga Swiatek, die French-Open-Siegerin von 2019 noch mit 5:7, dann lässt sie der Polin aber keine Chance mehr und gewinnt die Sätze zwei und drei jeweils mit 6:1. Für Jabeur ist es der erste Einzug in einen Grand-Slam-Viertelfinal.
    Alles ist bereit
    Zum letzten Mal «Manic Monday»
    Weil in Wimbledon traditionell der mittlere Sonntag des Turniers spielfrei ist, kommt es am Montag darauf jeweils zum grossen Spektakel. Zum Start der zweiten Woche werden alle Achtelfinals der Frauen und Männer durchgespielt. Das bedeutet: Viele klasse Matches mit grossen Namen über den ganzen Tag verteilt.

    Doch diese Häufung von Spielen findet dieses Jahr zum letzten Mal statt. Weil der All England Tennis Club aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie Geldprobleme hat, wird ab nächstes Jahr neu auch am mittleren Sonntag gespielt, damit es von einem zusätzlichen Tag Tick-Einnahmen gibt. Und ohne spielfreien «Middle Sunday» gibt es auch keinen «Manic Monday».
    July 2, 2021: London, United Kingdom: VIKTORIJA GOLUBIC of Switzerland celebrates winning the third round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships Grand Slam tennis tournament against M. Brengle of the United States. London United Kingdom - ZUMAa181 20210702_zaa_a181_053 Copyright: xRobxPrangex
    Manic Monday in Wimbledon
    Wie immer bietet der Montag in der zweiten Woche in Wimbledon viel Action. Bei den Männern und bei den Frauen stehen sämtliche Achtelfinals auf dem Programm. Auf dem Centre Court beginnt um 14.30 Uhr Schweizer Zeit Titelverteidiger Novak Djokovic. Die Partie von Roger Federer gegen Lorenzo Sonego ist als drittes Spiel auf dem Hauptplatz angesetzt, er wird also voraussichtlich um 18 Uhr ins Geschehen eingreifen.

    Auch die anderen Plätze bieten heute einiges an Action. Neben Djokovic und Federer spielen auch noch Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medwedew oder Denis Shapovalov. Bei den Frauen stehen Weltnummer 1 Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek, Angelique Kerber oder die britische Tennishoffnung Emma Raducanu im Einsatz.

    Auf Platz 18 darf um ca. 14 Uhr Viktorija Golubic ran. Die Zürcherin steht zum ersten Mal im Achtelfinal eines Grand-Slam-Turniers und trifft dort auf die US-amerikanische Weltnummer 28 Madison Keys.

    Centre Court
    Court 1
    Court 2
    Court 4
    Court 12
    Court 18
