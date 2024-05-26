freundlich21°
DE | FR
burger
Sport
Sport-News

Sportnews: Pogacar triumphiert am Giro d'Italia überlegen

Sport-News

Pogacar triumphiert am Giro überlegen +++ Southampton zurück in der Premier League

Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
26.05.2024, 18:48
Mehr «Sport»
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Die Aufstellung der Schweizer Nati
Patrick Fischer nimmt einen Wechsel im Vergleich zu den Spielen im Viertel- und Halbfinal vor: Verteidiger Sven Jung ist nicht im Kader, dafür kehrt Philipp Kurashev zurück.
Eishockey-WM: Die Aufstellung der Schweiz im Final gegen Tschechien.
Bild: screenshot iihf
Die Aufstellung von Tschechien
Lukas Dostal steht im Tor. Die ersten zwei Sturmlinien bringen viel NHL-Power mit. Verteidiger Jan Rutta fehlt den Tschechen gesperrt.
Eishockey-WM: Die Aufstellung von Tschechien im Final.
Bild: screenshot iihf
Tadej Pogacar gewinnt den Giro d'Italia
Tadej Pogacar gewinnt überlegen den Giro d'Italia. Für den 25-jährigen Slowenen ist es der dritte Triumph bei einer dreiwöchigen Rundfahrt. 2020 und 2021 hatte der Fahrer des Teams UAE Emirates die Tour de France gewonnen.

Der Tagessieg in Rom ging an den Belgier Tim Merlier. (sda)
epaselect epa11368979 Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of Uae Team Emirates, retaining the overall leader&#039;s pink jersey, celebrates on the podium after the 20th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2024 ...
Bild: keystone
Southampton ist der dritte Aufsteiger in die Premier League
Der dritte Aufsteiger in die Premier League heisst Southampton. Der im letzten Jahr abgestiegene Klub aus Südengland gewann den Playoff-Final um den Aufstieg im Londoner Wembley gegen Leeds United mit 1:0. Der einzige Treffer gelang dem vor drei Jahren für knapp 18 Millionen Euro aus Blackburn geholten Stürmer Adam Armstrong.

Vor Southampton hatten auf direktem Weg Leicester und Ipswich den Aufstieg in die Premier League geschafft. (abu/sda)
Southampton&#039;s Adam Armstrong, front, celebrates scoring during the Championship play-off final between Leeds United and Southampton at Wembley Stadium, London, Sunday May 26, 2024. (Adam Davy/PA ...
Bild: keystone
Kadetten Schaffhausen im Playoff-Final erstmals in Führung
Die Kadetten Schaffhausen liegen im Playoff-Final der Schweizer Handball-Meisterschaft erstmals in Führung. Die Kadetten gewinnen ihr zweites Heimspiel gegen Kriens-Luzern mit 28:26 und führen in der Best-of-5-Serie mit 2:1 Siegen. Am Mittwoch in Sursee können die Kadetten den Titel holen. (abu/sda)
Kadetten Schaffhausens Luka Maros im dritten Spiel des Handball Playoff Final der Maenner zwischen den Kadetten Schaffhausen und dem HC Kriens-Luzern am Sonntag, 26. Mai 2024 in der BBC Arena in Schaf ...
Bild: keystone
Hüberli und Brunner mit bitterer Finalniederlage
Tanja Hüberli und Nina Brunner verpassen ihren zweiten Erfolg in der höchsten Beachvolleyball-Kategorie Elite16 ganz knapp. Die Schweizerinnen verlieren den Final gegen die Amerikanerinnen Kristen Nuss und Taryn Kloth 21:17, 26:28, 10:15.

Im umkämpften zweiten Satz kamen Hüberli/Brunner zu insgesamt sechs Matchbällen, welche die WM-Dritten des letzten Jahres jedoch alle abwehren konnten. Nach diesem Kraftakt zogen Nuss/Kloth im dritten Umgang gleich zu Beginn mit drei Punkten in Folge davon und sicherten sich den Turniersieg. (abu/sda)
Tanja Hueberli, rechts, und Nina Brunner, links, in Aktion gegen Zoe Verge-Depre und Nina Brunner (nicht im Bild), im Finale der Beachvolleyball Schweizer Meisterschaften, am Freitag, 1. September 202 ...
Bild: keystone
Einzig Pidcock schneller als Schurter und Guerrini
Nino Schurter als Zweiter und Marcel Guerrini als Dritter müssen sich beim Weltcup im olympischen Cross-Country in Nove Mesto einzig dem britischen Olympiasieger und Weltmeister Tom Pidcock geschlagen geben. Auch Mathias Flückiger (6.) und Lars Forster (10.) reihten sich in den ersten zehn ein. (abu/sda)
Nino Schurter of Switzerland, in action during the Cross Country Men Elite, XCO, WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, on Sunday, April 21, 2023, in Araxa, Brazil. (KEYSTONE/Maxime Schmid)
Bild: keystone
Alessandro Riedle wird Assistenztrainer beim FCZ
Der FC Zürich komplettiert den Trainer-Staff der ersten Mannschaft mit Alessandro Riedle, dem Sohn von Karl-Heinz Riedle. Der 32-jährige Deutsche wirkt als Assistenztrainer von Coach Ricardo Moniz.

Riedle ersetzt Dorjee Tsawa, der diese Rolle zuletzt interimistisch ausführte und künftig wieder als Athletiktrainer im Nachwuchs tätig sein wird. Zudem wurde die Zusammenarbeit mit dem ehemaligen Schweizer Nationalspieler Johan Vonlanthen verlängert. Er ist weiterhin als Coach und Individualtrainer des Profiteams tätig. (abu/sda)

Motorrad Dettwiler verpasst die Top 20
Noah Dettwiler hat die Punkteränge in der Moto3-Klasse im Grand Prix von Katalonien verpasst. Der junge Basler klassierte sich in Montmelo im 21. Rang. Der KTM-Fahrer büsste 40 Sekunden auf den Kolumbianer David Alonso ein, der sich mit dem vierten Saisonsieg wieder an die Spitze der Gesamtwertung setzte. (sda)
Switzerland&#039;s Noah Dettwiler of the CIP Green Power steers his motorcycle followed by Italian rider Luca Lunetta of the SIC58 Squadra Corse during the Moto3 race of the Spanish Motorcycle Grand P ...
Bild: keystone
Schäuble/Ahumada müssen Italiener ziehen lassen
Dem Leichtgewichts-Doppelzweier mit Jan Schäuble und Raphaël Ahumada blieb beim Weltcup auf dem Rotsee nur Platz zwei, obwohl die Europameister aus der Schweiz erneut das Weltmeister-Duo Paul O'Donovan/Fintan McCarthy aus Irland bezwangen. Nach Rennhälfte hatten sich die Italiener Stefano Oppo/Gabriel Soares deutlich abgesetzt und retteten eine Sekunde Vorsprung ins Ziel. (sda)
epa11370774 Jan Schaeuble (L) and Raphael Ahumada Ireland of Switzerland compete in the Lightweight Men&#039;s Double Sculls Final A on the third day of the 2024 World Rowing Cup at Rotsee in Lucerne, ...
Bild: keystone
Alessandra Keller fährt in Nove Mesto aufs Podest
Alessandra Keller bestätigt mit Platz 3 beim Weltcup-Rennen in Nove Mesto über die olympische Cross-Country-Distanz ihre Nummer-1-Position im Schweizer Team. Auf einer technisch sehr anspruchsvollen Strecke mit Rock Garden und zahlreichen Passagen über Wurzelstöcke musste die Nidwaldnerin einzig der fünffachen Weltmeisterin Pauline Ferrand-Prévot und der Amerikanerin Haley Batten den Vortritt lassen.

Jolanda Neff, die Direkt vom Höhentraining aus der Sierra Nevada angereist war, fand nie ins Rennen. Gemäss Nationaltrainer Edi Telser sei die Olympiasiegerin gesundheitlich nicht ganz fit. Die Ostschweizerin hatte nach fünf von sechs Runden über zehn Minuten Rückstand. Im 11. Rang kam Linda Indergand mit 3:39 Minuten Rückstand ins Ziel. (kil/sda)
Alessandra Keller from Switzerland, 3rd, cross the finish line of the Cross Country Women Elite, XCO, WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic. (KEY ...
Bild: keystone
4,71 m in Nancy bringen Angelica Moser den Sieg
Die Stabhochspringerin Angelica Moser bestätigt in Nancy ihre Top-Form, die ihr vor Wochenfrist den Sieg beim Diamond-League-Meeting in Marrakesch eingetragen hat.

Die Zürcherin setzt sich am Samstagabend in Frankreich mit 4,71 m durch. Diese Höhe schaffte Angelica Moser im dritten Versuch, nachdem sie auf den Höhen zuvor fehlerlos geblieben war.

Den Freiluft-Schweizer Rekord hält seit acht Jahren Nicole Büchler mit 4,78 m. (sda)
Nach Aufholjagd: Boston Celtics vor Finals-Einzug
Die Boston Celtics gehen in der NBA-Halbfinalserie gegen die Indiana Pacers 3:0 in Führung. Sie gewannen auch das erste Auswärtsspiel 114:111 und fügten so den Pacers die erste Heimniederlage der diesjährigen Playoffs zu.

Boston lag im dritten Viertel mit 18 Punkten im Hintertreffen, gleichwohl schaffte das Team von der Ostküste die Wende. Allerdings gelang der Ausgleich zum 111:111 erst kurz vor Schluss.

Die Indiana Pacers stehen nun vor der Aufgabe, als erstes Team der NBA-Geschichte eine Serie nach einem 0:3-Rückstand zu gewinnen. In bislang 154 Fällen, in denen ein Team die ersten drei Spiele einer Serie verlor, ist das noch nie passiert. (con/sda)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Indianapolis. ...
Bild: keystone
Sha'
Carri Richardson kommt rechtzeitig in Form
Nach zwei mittelmässigen Rennen über 200 m im April rückt die 100-m-Weltmeisterin Sha'Carri Richardson beim Diamond-League-Meeting in Eugene die Stärkeverhältnisse wieder zurecht.

Die 24-Jährige gewann den 100-m-Lauf in 10,83 Sekunden. Sie liess sich durch einen schlechten Start nicht beirren und fing die starke Konkurrenz bei 1,5 m/s Rückenwind und kühler Witterung noch ab. Sha'Carri Richardson muss diese Leistung bei den Trials Ende Juni im Hayward Field Stadium von Eugene wiederholen, bevor sie in zwei Monaten bei den Olympischen Spielen in Paris glänzen kann.

Ohne erkennbare Verletzung belegte Elaine Thompson-Herah aus Jamaika in 11,30 Sekunden den letzten Platz. Die 31-Jährige hatte sowohl 2016 in Rio als auch 2021 in Tokio das Sprint-Double mit 100 m und 200 m geholt. Sie muss sich noch markant steigern, um das Ticket für Paris zu lösen.

Den Sprint der Männer gewann der Amerikaner Christian Coleman in 9,95 Sekunden. Auch Grant Holloway überzeugte über 110 m Hürden in 13,03.

Nachdem am Samstagabend Schweizer Zeit die Kenianerin Beatrice Chebet einen Weltrekord über 10'000 m aufgestellt hatte, überzeugte in der Nacht auf Sonntag auch ihr Landsmann Daniel Mateiko im Bundesstaat Oregon über die 25 Bahnrunden. Er gewann in 26:50,81 Minuten. (con/sda)
Sha&#039;Carri Richardson wins the women&#039;s 100 meters at the Prefontaine Classic track and field meet Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
Bild: keystone
Auftakt zum French Open mit Wawrinka und Golubic
Am Sonntag beginnt in Paris das zweite Grand-Slam-Turnier des Jahres. Das Favoritenfeld bei den Männern ist offen, wie schon lange nicht mehr, bei den Frauen wäre alles andere als der dritte Sieg in Folge von Iga Swiatek eine grosse Überraschung.

Auch die zwei einzigen Schweizer stehen gleich am Starttag im Einsatz. Stan Wawrinka trifft in der Night Session auf dem grössten Court ab 20.15 Uhr auf Andy Murray. Viktorija Golubic sieht sich im letzten Spiel des Tages auf dem Court Suzanne-Lenglen, der zweitgrössten Arena, der Tschechin Barbora Krejcikova gegenüber. Die Partie gegen die Siegerin von 2021 beginnt wohl gegen 17.30 Uhr. (con/sda)
FILE - Switzerland&#039;s Stan Wawrinka, left, and Britain&#039;s Andy Murray pose before their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 9, 2017, in ...
Bild: keystone
PSG gewinnt auch den Cup
Paris Saint-Germain schafft in Frankreich das Double. Nach dem Meistertitel sichert sich die Mannschaft von Luis Enrique auch den Cupsieg. Im Final in Lille, dem letzten Spiel von Kylian Mbappé im Trikot der Pariser, gewann PSG gegen Lyon mit 2:1.

Ousmane Dembélé und Fabian Ruiz trafen in der ersten Halbzeit für den Meister, Lyon konnte durch den Iren Jake O'Brien nur noch verkürzen. Für PSG ist es der 15. Cupsieg, der erste seit 2021. (abu/sda)
PSG&#039;s Kylian Mbappe holds the ball during the French Cup final soccer match between Lyon and PSG at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d&#039;Ascq, northern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024. ( ...
Bild: keystone
Grayson Murray verstirbt mit 30
Der 30-jährige amerikanische Profigolfer Grayson Murray ist am Samstag völlig unerwartet verstorben, nachdem er sich am Freitag aus nicht näher bezeichneten gesundheitlichen Problemen aus dem Tour-Turnier Charles Schwab Challenge im US-Bundesstaat Texas zurückzog. Murray belegte zuletzt in der Weltrangliste Platz 46 und gewann im Januar auf Hawaii ein Turnier der US-PGA-Tour. (abu/sda)
FILE -Grayson Murray watches his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. Two-time P ...
Bild: keystone
Ein Weltrekord über 10'000 m der Frauen
Die Kenianerin Beatrice Chebet stellt am Leichtathletik-Meeting in Eugene (USA) in 28:54,14 Minuten einen Weltrekord über 10'000 m der Frauen auf.

Die 10'000 m figurieren bei den Frauen seit 1987 (WM) und 1988 (Olympische Spiele) im Programm der grossen Titelkämpfe. Die 24-jährige Beatrice Chebet machte sich bislang aber nicht über diese Distanz einen Namen. Sie holte eine Silber- und eine Bronzemedaille über 5000 m und wurde zweimal Weltmeisterin im Cross-Lauf.

In Eugene verbesserte sie die bisherige Bestmarke der Äthioperin Letesenbet Gidey vom Juni 2021 in Hengelo um knapp sieben Sekunden. (abu/sda)

Barcelona gewinnt die Champions League der Frauen
Die Spielerinnen des FC Barcelona gewinnen zum dritten Mal die Champions League. Im Final in Bilbao setzen sich die Spanierinnen gegen den Rekordsieger Lyon mit 2:0 durch.

Weltfussballerin Aitana Bonmati traf mit einem abgefälschten Schuss in der 63. Minute, bevor Alexia Putellas in der Nachspielzeit den Sieg sicherte. Seit 2015 teilen Barça und Lyon die Champions-League-Titel unter sich auf. Zwei gingen an die Katalaninnen, sechs an die Französinnen. (abu/sda)
epa11369196 Barcelona&#039;s Aitana Bonmati (C) celebrates scoring the 1-0 goal during the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League Final between FC Barcelona Femeni against Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, in B ...
Bild: keystone
Podestplatz von Marc Hirschi in der Toskana
Marc Hirschi schafft in der Toskana zum fünften Mal in diesem Jahr den Sprung aufs Podest. Als Zweiter hinter dem siegreichen Italiener Alberto Bettiol fehlten dem Berner in der 2. Etappe der Rundfahrt Boucles de la Mayenne 17 Sekunden zu seinem zweiten Saisonsieg.

Vor der abschliessenden Flachetappe belegt Hirschi in der Gesamtwertung den 6. Zwischenrang, 33 Sekunden hinter dem neu in Führung liegenden Bettiol. Die viertägige Rundfahrt gehört zur zweithöchsten Rennstufe nach der World Tour. (abu/sda)
14-04-2024 Amstel Gold Race 2024, Uae Team Emirates Hirschi, Marc Valkenburg PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxNED
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Sechster Etappensieg für unumstrittenen Champion
Tadej Pogacar lässt in der 20. und vorletzten Etappe des Giro d'Italia einen sechsten Tagessieg folgen. Der Überflieger nutzt die letzte Prüfung in den Bergen zu einer neuerlichen Machtdemonstration.

Erneut fuhr Pogacar in einer anderen Liga und liess damit den Vorsprung in der Gesamtwertung noch einmal anwachsen. Fast zehn Minuten und mehr beträgt die Differenz zwischen dem Slowenen und seiner Konkurrenten vor der flachen Schlussetappe nach Rom, die für ihn zur Triumphfahrt werden wird.

Hinter Pogacar belegte mit über zwei Minuten Rückstand Aurelien Paret-Peintre den 2. Rang. Der Franzose setzte sich im Sprint der Verfolgergruppe vor dem Kolumbianer Daniel Felipe Martinez durch, der damit seinen 2. Platz im Gesamtklassement festigte. Als Dritter wird Geraint Thomas am Sonntag in Rom das Podest dieser ersten Grand Tour des Jahres komplettieren. (abu/sda)
epa11368751 Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of Uae Team Emirates celebrates after crossing the finish line and win the 20th stage of the 107 Giro d&#039;Italia 2024, cycling race over 184 km from Alpago ...
Bild: keystone
Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
twint icon
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
1 / 62
60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
7. Februar 1988: Michael Jordan gewinnt beim NBA-All-Star-Game den Slam-Dunk-Contest. Bei seinem letzten Versuch springt er von der Freiwurflinie ab.
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Meistgelesen
1
Bundesrat verbietet Hockey-Nati weiterhin das Tragen des Schweizer Wappens
2
Holy Shit, bumsen wir jetzt fremd?
3
Genoni überragend! Die Schweiz schlägt Kanada im Penaltyschiessen und steht im WM-Final
4
Google-Suche wird wegen KI immer schlechter – dieser Fall schlägt dem Fass den Boden aus
5
Ich habe das reinste Gold der Welt gesucht – und gefunden. Aber es gibt ein Problem
Meistkommentiert
1
Erneuter Prämienschock: «Die Nachricht zeigt, dass der Wahnsinn einfach weitergeht»
2
Moniz bleibt FCZ-Trainer ++ Hämmerli übernimmt Wil ++ YB verlängert mit Lauper
3
SVP-Friedli in «Arena»: «Gesellschaft ist auf Binarität aufgebaut und das soll so bleiben»
4
Manifestieren – die Reise der Esoteriker zurück ins Märchenland
5
Grüne künden Initiative für ausgebaute Elternzeit an
Meistgeteilt
1
Seit vier Monaten wieder Raketen der Hamas in Tel Aviv + Israel führt Rafah-Offensive fort
2
Wie ein Schweizer Start-up die Welt retten könnte – und das ausgerechnet mit Kernkraft
3
Warum rufen wir eigentlich «Hopp Schwiiz Kanada»? Das sagt der Experte
4
Das Wunder von Prag und was die Ausländerregelung damit zu tun hat
5
AfD-Chef Chrupalla wütet gegen Meloni und Le Pen
Kurz vor Saisonstart gegründet – und trotzdem ist das Schweizer Football-Team euphorisch
In so kurzer Zeit ein Football-Team auf die Beine zu stellen, ist nicht einfach, sagt Chris Rummel. Das wird wohl kaum jemand besser wissen als der Managing Director der Helvetic Mercenaries, die am heutigen Samstag (18 Uhr) in die Saison starten. Trotz allem herrscht grosse Zuversicht und Euphorie.

Es ist ein Husarenstück, das Chris Rummel und seine Kollegen geleistet haben.

Zur Story