Segler Alan Roura erhält die Möglichkeit, bei der Vendée Globe 2024 ganz vorne mitzufahren. Der Genfer erwarb dank eines Mäzens ein fliegendes Einrumpf-Boot der neusten Generation. Roura segelt künftig mit der «Hugo Boss 7» von Alex Thomson. Der Brite führte vergangenen Winter die prestigeträchtigste Weltumseglung zwischenzeitlich an, ehe ihn strukturelle Schäden am Bug zur Aufgabe zwangen.



Roura, der seit fünf Jahren im französischen Lorient ansässig ist, hat bereits an zwei Vendée-Globe-Rennen teilgenommen. In der Saison 2016/2017 war er der Jüngste in der Flotte gewesen und belegte in der Non-Stop-Regatta um die Welt Platz 12. Vergangenen November ging er mit einem Boot aus dem Jahr 2007 an den Start. Wegen technischer Probleme blieb bloss Platz 17 für den 28-Jährigen. (ram/sda)

Bild: keystone