    Schmid glänzt am Giro als Zweiter +++ Hockey-WM 2026 in der Schweiz

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    27.05.2022, 17:37
    Schmid glänzt am Giro mit Rang 2
    In der 19. Etappe des Giro d'Italia hätte Mauro Schmid beinahe wie im Vorjahr einen Etappensieg feiern können. Nach 178 Kilometern wurde er bei der Bergankunft auf dem Santuario di Castelmonte nur vom Niederländer Koen Bouwman geschlagen.

    Die Entscheidung im Sprint einer fünf Mann starken Gruppe war umstritten, weil die Streckenführung kurz vor der Ziellinie eine brüske Kurve beinhaltete. Schmids Linienwahl war dabei nicht ideal, so dass er nicht mehr an Bergpreisleader Bouwman vorbei kam. «Ich hatte es heute in den Beinen. Der Sprint war nicht fair», ärgerte sich Schmid bei «Eurosport».

    Die drei Gesamtersten kamen rund vier Minuten später ins Ziel. Richard Carapaz verteidigte die Maglia Rosa des Leaders. Der Olympiasieger hat weiterhin drei Sekunden Vorsprung auf Jai Hindley und rund eine Minute auf Mikel Landa. (ram)
    Hohe Verluste für Hertha und Dortmund
    Die Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) hat die Finanzkennzahlen aller 36 Profiklubs aus der Bundesliga und der 2. Bundesliga für die coronageprägte Saison 2020/21 veröffentlicht. Den grössten Verlust nach Steuern haben aus der deutschen Eliteklasse demnach Hertha BSC (77,9 Millionen Euro) und der Meisterschafts-Zweite Borussia Dortmund (72,8 Mio.) gemacht.

    Insgesamt haben 15 der 18 Vereine, die in der kommenden Spielzeit in der Bundesliga spielen, ein negatives Ergebnis aufzuweisen. Nur der SC Freiburg (9,8 Mio. Euro), RB Leipzig (3,7 Mio.) und der Rekordmeister Bayern München (2,3 Mio.) haben ein positives Ergebnis erzielt. (ram/sda/dpa)
    epa09648958 Erling Haaland (R) of Dortmund in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, 18 December 2021. EPA/FILIP SINGER CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    SFV lanciert Machbarkeitsstudie für ein nationales Fussballzentrum
    Der Schweizerische Fussballverband treibt seine Bestrebungen voran, ein nationales Fussballzentrum zu errichten. Der Zentralvorstand hat das Budget für eine Machbarkeitsstudie genehmigt und den Bauingenieur Silvio Hartmann mit der Erstellung einer solchen beauftragt.

    Laut SFV-Präsident Dominique Blanc stehen bei der Prüfung einer möglichen Umsetzung «die Standortfrage, die Suche nach geeigneten Partnern sowie die Finanzierung der Erstellung und des Betriebs eines solchen Zentrums» im Fokus. (abu/sda)
    Dominique Blanc, Praesident SFV, vorne, und Robert Breiter, Generalsekretaer SFV, waehrend einer Medienkonferenz des Schweizerischen Fussballverbands SFV zur Strategie 2021-2025, am Donnerstag, 7. April 2022 in Muri bei Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Eishockey-WM 2026 in der Schweiz
    Einen Tag nach dem enttäuschenden Ausscheiden in den Viertelfinals feierte Swiss Ice Hockey an der WM in Finnland einen sportpolitischen Erfolg. Wie erwartet vergab der Kongress des internationalen Eishockey-Verbandes IIHF die Eishockey-WM 2026 an die Schweiz. Dass die Wahl auf sie fiel, war letztlich reine Formsache, denn der einzige Gegenkandidat Kasachstan hatte seine Bewerbung kurzfristig zurückgezogen.

    Nach der pandemiebedingten Absage der Titelkämpfe von 2020 in Zürich und Lausanne wird es das erste WM-Turnier auf Schweizer Eis seit 2009 sein. Damals wurde in Bern und Kloten gespielt, in vier Jahren sind Zürich (mit der neuen ZSC-Arena) und Freiburg als Austragungsorte vorgesehen. (ram/sda)
    epa09978125 Andrea Glauser (L) from Switzerland and Austin Watson (R) from United States in action during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship 2022 quarterfinals match between Switzerland and United States in Helsinki, Finland, 26 May 2022. EPA/Mauri Ratilainen
    Bild: keystone
    Ajoie setzt auf Ex-Nationalcoach Tschechiens
    Der HC Ajoie hat einen neuen Trainer. Beim letztjährigen Aufsteiger in die National League übernimmt Filip Pesan. Der 44-jährige Tscheche, der zuletzt die tschechische Nationalmannschaft betreut hatte, erhält bei den Jurassiern einen Vertrag über zwei Saisons.

    Pesan folgt bei Ajoie auf Sportchef Julien Vauclair, der die Mannschaft ab Februar nach der Entlassung des Trainerduos Gary Sheehan und Vincent Léchenne interimistisch geführt hatte. (abu/sda)

    Warriors schalten Dallas aus und stehen im Final
    Die Golden State Warriors haben sich für die NBA Finals 2022 qualifiziert. Das Team aus San Francisco gewann in der Nacht auf Freitag das fünfte Spiel der Western Conference Finals gegen die Dallas Mavericks mit 120:110 und schaltete die Texaner mit 4:1-Siegen aus. Die Warriors stehen damit zum ersten Mal seit 2019 wieder im Final.

    Klay Thompson führte die Warriors mit 32 Punkten und acht versenkten Dreiern an. Bereits zur Pause hatte Thompson 19 Zähler auf dem Konto, als sich die Warriors durch ein starkes zweites Viertel eine 17-Punkte-Führung erspielten. Die Mavs liefen nach der Pause stets einem Rückstand hinterher. Als die Gäste drei Minuten vor Schluss auf zwölf Zähler dran waren, sorgte Thompson mit seinem achten und letzten Dreier für die Entscheidung. (abu/sda)
    Niederreiter und Carolina fehlt noch ein Sieg zum Weiterkommen
    Nino Niederreiter und die Carolina Hurricanes sind in den Viertelfinals der NHL-Playoffs dank eines 3:1-Heimsieges gegen die New York Rangers wieder in Führung in der Serie. Teuvo Teravainen gelang das entscheidende Tor zum 2:1 im zweiten Spielabschnitt mit einem Direktschuss in Überzahl. Nino Niederreiter stand für den Stanley-Cup-Sieger von 2006 knapp 18 Minuten auf dem Eis und schoss viermal aufs Tor. Der Churer Flügelstürmer blieb aber ohne Skorerpunkt.

    Im anderen Spiel des Abends entschieden die Edmonton Oilers die Serie gegen die Calgary Flames im fünften Spiel. Connor McDavid traf in der sechsten Minute der ersten Verlängerung zum entscheidenden 5:4 für die Oilers. Der Entscheidung zugunsten Edmontons ging aber ein äusserst umstrittenes, aberkanntes Tor der Flames voraus. (abu/sda)
    Gavranovic verliert Cupfinal
    Nati-Stürmer Mario Gavranovic wurde in seiner Karriere schon sechs Mal Cupsieger. Auf einen siebten Erfolg muss der Tessiner warten.

    Gavranovic verlor den türkischen Cupfinal mit Kayserispor mit 2:3 nach Verlängerung gegen Sivasspor. Der 32-jährige Angreifer kam in der 78. Minute beim Stand von 1:1 auf den Platz. Zum Siegtorschütze wurde in der Verlängerung der frühere Sion-Stürmer Moussa Konaté. (ram)
    Pfadi Winterthur dank Heimstärke im Final
    Titelverteidiger Pfadi Winterthur steht erneut im Playoff-Final der Handballer und trifft dort auf die Kadetten Schaffhausen. Pfadi gewann das fünfte Halbfinal-Spiel gegen Wacker Thun deutlich 28:23. Die Heimstärke spielte beim Finaleinzug die entscheidende Rolle. Wie bereits im Viertelfinal gegen St.Otmar St.Gallen gewann Pfadi die Serie 3:2 - mit jeweils drei Heimsiegen.

    Die Gäste aus dem Berner Oberland führten in der gesamten Partie nie, bis zum 11:11 in der 26. Minute hielten sie das Geschehen aber ausgeglichen. Danach zogen die Pfader erst langsam, dann aber kontinuierlich weiter davon. Zwischen der 46. und der 56. Minute sorgten sie mit sechs Treffern in Folge vom 21:18 zum 27:18 für die Entscheidung. (ram/sda)
    Winterthur's Torhueter Yahav Shamir jubelt nach einem abgewehrten Penalty, im Handball Schweizer Cup Finale der Maenner zwischen GC Amicitia Zuerich und Pfadi Winterthur, am Samstag, 7. Mai 2022 in Guemligen bei Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Drmic-Tor reicht nicht zum Cupsieg
    Josip Drmic hat den Cupfinal in Kroatien mit Rijeka gegen Hajduk Split 1:3 verloren. Der 29-jährige Schweizer brachte seine Mannschaft nach 13 Minuten in Führung und wurde seinem Ruf als mit Abstand bester Skorer des Teams gerecht. Wettbewerbsübergreifend sind dem früheren Internationalen in dieser Saison 25 Treffer gelungen.

    Begünstigt von einem Platzverweis gegen Drmics Teamkollegen Hrvoje Smolcic wendete Hajduk Split die Partie und holte sich den siebten Cup-Titel. (ram/sda)
    Auch dem Schweizer Nationalmannschaftsdirektor Lars Weibel steht nach dem verlorenen WM-Viertelfinal gegen die USA die Enttäuschung ins Gesicht geschrieben. «Die ist gross. Wir haben das Saisonziel Halbfinal nicht erreicht», sagt der ehemalige Goalie im SRF-Interview.

    Zur Story